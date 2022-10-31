The Best Cities With Great Weather To Retire on $2,000 a Month

Jordan Rosenfeld
·5 min read
sdominick / Getty Images/iStockphoto
sdominick / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Living on a fixed income during retirement doesn't mean you have to settle for living somewhere that doesn't meet your needs. While it might seem difficult to find a place to retire that is affordable and also checks off all your boxes in terms of climate and social life, there are several cities that have it all.

Related: 5 Places in Florida Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
More: 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

To help you find a place to retire that fits your economic and lifestyle needs, GOBankingRates drew on data from ApartmentList, Sperling's Best, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and AreaVibes, to create a list of the best places to retire for $2,000 a month that are not only affordable but also feature warm weather and sunny skies.

Larry D. Moore CC BY-SA 4.0 / Wikimedia Commons
Larry D. Moore CC BY-SA 4.0 / Wikimedia Commons

11. Temple, Texas

  • Total Monthly Expenditures: $1,819.30

  • Livability score: 75

Temple is a great option for retirees looking for a warm and sunny climate, as the average temperature high for the city falls at 78 F and the average low at 55 F. Temple's monthly rent falls at $996.29 and grocery costs for this city average $401.95 per month.

Take Our Poll: How Long Do You Think It Will Take You To Pay Off Your Credit Card Debt?

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

  • Total Monthly Expenditures: $1,795.39

  • Livability score: 75

Pittsburgh is another excellent location for retirees looking for a warm and sunny climate, as the average temperature high for the city falls at 61 F and the average low at 44 F. Pittsburgh's monthly rent falls at  $1,009.71 and grocery costs for this city average $415.95 per month.

WilliamSherman / Getty Images/iStockphoto
WilliamSherman / Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. Roanoke, Virginia

  • Total Monthly Expenditures: $1,783.32

  • Livability score: 75

Roanoke is a great place for social butterflies as 20% of the city's population is 65 and older. The city's rent falls at $919.71 per month and the monthly grocery costs fall in the middle of the pack at $392.07.

Gau Meo / Shutterstock.com
Gau Meo / Shutterstock.com

8. Norman, Oklahoma

  • Total Monthly Expenditures: $1,725.95

  • Livability score: 76

Retirees who settle in Norman, Oklahoma, will find the city is not only home to the National Weather Center, but also affordable living. Rent for this city costs $822.29 for a one-bedroom, and monthly grocery costs average $402.36 per month. Healthcare costs in Norman are the highest on this list at an average of $501.31 per month.

gatorinsc / Getty Images/iStockphoto
gatorinsc / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. Huntsville, Alabama

  • Total Monthly Expenditures: $1,716.28

  • Livability score: 79

Retirees in Huntsville can rent a one-bedroom apartment for an average cost of $867.50 per month. The grocery bill for this city falls in the middle at $395.36, with monthly healthcare costing $453.42. The average low here is only 51 F.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

6. San Angelo, Texas

  • Total Monthly Expenditures: $1,700.94

  • Livability score: 78

In San Angelo, Texas, also known as the "wool and mohair capital of the world," retirees can rent a one-bedroom apartment for an average of $847.14 San Angelo features a warm climate -- the city's average temperature high is 78 F and its low is 52 F. The city's warm weather and high livability index make it an ideal location to retire in, and the low grocery costs are icing on top as San Angelo's monthly grocery bill average falls around $380.53 per month.

Longview_Texas_iStock-1359209897
Longview_Texas_iStock-1359209897

5. Longview, Texas

  • Total Monthly Expenditures: $1,700.42

  • Livability score: 78

In Longview, retirees can expect to save the most on groceries as the average monthly cost falls at $378.89 -- the cheapest out of the cities on this list. The rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Longview falls at $893.57 and monthly healthcare falls in the middle at $427.97. The weather is nice too with an average high of 77 F.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. Abilene, Texas

  • Total Monthly Expenditures: $1,675.92

  • Livability score: 75

Abilene is located in Taylor and Jones Counties in Texas and features a bustling retirement community as 15% of the population is 65 and older. Rent for a one-bedroom in this city falls at $776.86 on average, and monthly healthcare costs are higher on the list falling at an average of $499.58. Weather is nice with an average high of 76 F.

Flickr.com
Flickr.com

3. College Station, Texas

  • Total Monthly Expenditures: $1,664.72

  • Livability score: 79

Located in Brazos County, College Station is home to Texas A&M University and features a high livability index at 79. For those looking to retire in warm weather, this city has got you covered as College Station features an average high temperature of 79 F and an average low of 59 F. Rent in this city falls at an average of $841.14 for a one-bedroom and monthly grocery costs fall just under $400.

pabradyphoto / Getty Images
pabradyphoto / Getty Images

2. Des Moines, Iowa

  • Total Monthly Expenditures: $1,661.63

  • Livability score: 75

Des Moines features the lowest rent on this list as a one-bedroom apartment in this city costs $771.00. Retirees looking for a slightly cooler climate might want to consider this city, as the average high temperature is 61 and the average low temperature is 41. Des Moines also features monthly healthcare costs on the higher end at an average of $495.27 per month.

LUNAMARINA / Getty Images/iStockphoto
LUNAMARINA / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. Baytown, Texas

  • Total Monthly Expenditures: $1,649.77

  • Livability score: 75

Located in the Gulf region of Texas, Baytown offers one-bedroom rent for $857.43 and a livability index of 75. As only 12% of the city is 65 and over, it might not be the best place for people looking for a booming retirement community. However, this city's monthly healthcare costs fall under $400, and if you're looking for a warm and sunny place to retire, Baytown's a top contender with an average high of 79 F.

More From GOBankingRates

Maddie Duley contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: To find the best cities with great weather to retire on a monthly budget of $2,000 or less, GOBankingRates first used ApartmentList's data to find (1) average 2022 rent in cities below $1,000. GOBankingRates then used Sperling's Best to find the cost of living index for each selected city, looking at (2) grocery and (3) healthcare index scores. Next, GOBankingRates used data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics 2020 Consumer Expenditure Survey to find the annual expenditure amount for both grocery ("food at home") and healthcare costs for people aged 65 and older to determine how much a person 65 and over would spend on groceries and healthcare in each city monthly. GOBankingRates then added monthly housing, grocery, and healthcare costs together to find where a person 65 and older could survive on $2,000 or less. In order for a city to be qualified for the study, its population (4) had to be 10% or more over the age of 65, according to the Census Bureau's 2020 American Community Survey; (5) must have a livability score of 75 or above, as sourced from AreaVibes; and (6) have average temperate weather conditions, as sourced from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. All data was collected on and up to date as of August 29, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Best Cities With Great Weather To Retire on $2,000 a Month

Latest Stories

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Flames burned 3-2 at home by Oilers comeback

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored twice, including the game winner at 12:24 of the third period, as the Edmonton Oilers came from behind for a 3-2 NHL victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Connor McDavid, who also added two assists, had the other goal for Edmonton (6-3-0), which has won three in a row. Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie replied for Calgary (5-2-0). Stuart Skinner made 40 saves to earn the win and improve to 2-1-0. Jacob Markstrom, who had 22 saves, suffered his first loss

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Flames coach Darryl Sutter goes viral explaining why Huberdeau briefly left game

    Jonathan Huberdeau briefly left Saturday's game against the Oilers and Darryl Sutter was extremely honest about why.

  • Senators' Josh Norris could miss entire season with shoulder injury

    Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith is reportedly not confident forward Josh Norris will return to the team in 2022-23.

  • Canada's roster for women's hockey Rivalry Series against U.S. loaded with gold

    CALGARY — Canada's roster for the first three games of its women's Rivalry Series against the U.S. features 16 players who won both Olympic and world hockey championship gold this year. Canada's 23-player lineup announced on Wednesday features veteran forwards Marie-Philip Poulin, Brianne Jenner, Sarah Nurse as well as defender Jocelyne Larocque and goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens. The seven-game series opens Nov. 15 in Kelowna, B.C., followed two days later with Game 2 in Kamloops, B.C. The U.S.

  • Fajardo reflects on possible end to time as a Rider after season-ending loss

    Cody Fajardo is concerned that his playing days with the Saskatchewan Roughriders could now be over. "I gave everything I had," said Fajardo as he cleaned out his locker Sunday. Fajardo watched from the sidelines as the backup quarterback to Mason Fine on Saturday night as the Riders lost their last regular season game 36-10. The Riders ended the season with a whimper, losing their last seven games and finishing out of the playoffs with a 6-12 record. "I felt like the way the season played out w

  • Kuemper's shutout leads Capitals over Predators 3-0

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for his first shutout with Washington and the Capitals beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday night. Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which has lost six of seven. Kuemper had to be sharp early, denying Yakov Trenin from in close just 13 seconds into the game. That was one of 11 saves Kuemper made in the opening perio

  • Lucas Raymond scores twice in Red Wings' 2-1 win over Wild

    DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, Ville Husso made 30 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak. Raymond finally broke through in the eighth game of the season after scoring 23 times last season as a rookie. Raymond broke a tie on a power play with 4.3 seconds remaining in the second period. Driving into the goal crease with the puck, he managed to jam it through the legs of goalie Filp Gusta

  • Zibanejad scores in 3rd to lift Rangers past Coyotes, 3-2

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Mika Zibanejad broke a tie in the third period, Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists and the New York Rangers kept the Arizona Coyotes winless at Mullett Arena with a 3-2 victory Sunday night. The Coyotes couldn't capitalize on a raucous crowd in the opener at the 5,000-seat Arizona State University arena Friday night, losing 3-2 to Winnipeg in overtime. New York pressured Arizona early despite playing the night before and went up on Alexis Lafreniere's second-period goa

  • Montour scores late in third, Panthers beat Senators 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Montour scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:32 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 on Saturday. Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and an assist for the Panthers, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and two assists, and Montour also had two assists. Spencer Knight had 23 saves as Florida snapped a two-game skid. Shane Pinto, Brady Tkachuk and Nick Holden scored for the Senators, who have lost two straight. Anton Forsber stoppe

  • Hall of Famer Bryan Trottier shares life in and out of hockey in 'All Roads Home'

    Bryan Trottier didn't want to go back. It was December 1972 and his junior team — the Swift Current Broncos — was set to resume its schedule following the Christmas break. After a rough and tumble first half of the season, however, the homesick rookie was hesitant. A booming 7 a.m. knock the following morning as a blizzard blanketed the Trottier ranch in southwestern Saskatchewan changed everything. Tiger Williams was at the door. And he wasn't leaving without his friend and teammate. "What in t

  • Former NHLer Ryan Kesler recalls the time he nearly fought John Tortorella

    Kesler joined the Spittin' Chiclets podcast recently and detailed a wild exchange between him and the fiery coach during a 2014 practice.

  • Marino defeats Fernandez in all-Canadian quarterfinal to advance at Abierto Tampico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Rebecca Marino got the better of Leylah Fernandez in their all-Canadian quarterfinal at the Abierto Tampico WTA 125 tournament with a 6-3, 6-3 win on Thursday. Marino won 72.4 per cent of her first-serve points and broke on five of her 10 opportunities. The Vancouver native recorded all four of her aces in the second set alone. Fernandez of Laval, Que., in comparison, had a tough night only winning 50 per cent of her first-serve points. The 20-year-old fired two aces in the mat

  • Kaiden Guhle a silver lining for Canadiens in rebuilding season

    This week's 10 Insights and Observations looks at redemption stories, the coaching career of John Tortorella, icing board passes and much more.

  • Atletico Ottawa supporters have high hopes for CPL Final

    As Atletico Ottawa prepares for its Sunday evening championship game against Forge FC, team supporters continue to express hope for what a Canadian Premier League championship would mean for soccer in this city in the years to come. The last time Ottawa came this close to a soccer championship, the team was called the Fury, the league was the North American Soccer League, and the result was a loss to the New York Cosmos, in New York. But this time around, the final will be played at 6 p.m. ET at

  • Jays outfielder George Springer undergoes surgery on right elbow to remove bone spur

    Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer has had a bone spur removed from his right elbow. The club announced on Thursday that the operation in Dallas was a success. The nagging injury in Springer's dominant arm bothered him for most of the season and limited his play. Despite this, he had a .267 batting average with 25 home runs, 76 runs batted in, 14 stolen bases and was named a nominee for the Silver Slugger award earlier Thursday. A Blue Jays spokesman says Springer is expected to make a

  • Erik Karlsson scores in OT, Sharks beat Maple Leafs 4-3

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson scored on a breakaway 57 seconds into overtime to give the San Jose Sharks a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night. Karlsson also had two assists as San Jose won at home for the first time this season, improving to 1-4. “It was nice the way it developed,” Karlsson said. "I just had to get going, trust Timo (Meier) that he would get the puck there, made up my mind fairly early and stuck to it and it went in, luckily.” Logan Couture had tw