The best cities for buy-to-let landlords – and the town investors should avoid

Buy To Let

Manchester has been named as the best city for buy-to-let property investment.

Landlords there have benefitted from robust property prices and strong rental demand that has helped them survive the current economic storms, according to a report by Aldermore bank.

Manchester rose to the top spot on the annual ranking for the first time since 2020 after property prices increased by 5.6pc during the past year, the bank said. The average home costs £247,341.

Nearly a third (31pc) of the city’s residents rent privately, which is fuelling short-term demand and will allow landlords to make a good return if they sell the property at a later date.

The average rent per room is £454, which is higher than in other towns and cities in the North West like Warrington, Liverpool and Wigan.

However, the outlook has rapidly deteriorated in some locations. Despite having comparatively high house prices, Oxford dropped from second place last year to eleventh place this year because of a fall in rent prices and long-term returns, as well as lower short-term yields. Leicester, Northampton and Derby also fell in the rankings compared with last year.

London came in second on the list, rising from sixth place last year.

Landlords in the capital can charge higher rent prices than in any other city and the proportion of residents renting privately is 29pc, which fuels strong demand and is higher than the national average of 21pc.

However, shorter term yields in London are lower than in other places, at 5.1pc.

Peterborough and Milton Keynes secured a place in the top 10 for the first time.

The commuter towns have become more desirable places to live thanks to new rail links and the rise of working from home since the pandemic.

Property prices in Milton Keynes rose by 5.6pc over the last year, up from 4.6pc the year before. In Peterborough the increase was 5.2pc, compared with 3.9pc in 2021.

Rents are above average in both cities.

The East had seven towns and cities in the top 20, more than any other region. They were Cambridge, Peterborough, Luton, Southend, Basildon, Norwich and Chelmsford.

All cities offer solid long-term returns, with prices in Southend up by 5.9pc in the past year – higher than any of the other cities in the top 50.

Jon Cooper, of Aldermore, said: “Landlords really have to be on top of their game to ensure they maximise their investment, looking for areas that offer value not only for the short term but for the longer term too.”

He added: “The mortgage industry has experienced a series of testing events with interest rate rises, uncertainty in the UK economy, as well as stamp duty shifts and looming Energy Performance Certificate changes; factors that are not only affecting landlords but also their tenants, putting both groups under pressure.”

To produce the ranking, Aldermore analysed the average rent per room per month, short-term yield for a new buy-to-let purchase, the average property price rise over the last 10 years, the proportion of vacant properties in the city and the size of the private rental market.