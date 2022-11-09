The best Christmas table decorations for 2022, including a John Lewis centrepiece you'll use all year

Jessica Salter
·10 min read
Best Christmas table decorations 2022 - Heathcliff O'Malley

This year, we're all competing to find the best Christmas table decorations. “Customers are embracing the fun of decorating the table and making it a visual feast for guests,” says Nicola Hattersley, lead tabletop buyer at John Lewis. “But there are three things to consider when creating your Christmas tablescape - colour, texture and a centrepiece to create a talking point on the table."

Read on for more detail on that – but if you're in a hurry, here's a quick look at my top five Christmas table decorations of 2022:

How to build the perfect Christmas table

The starting point is choosing your colour theme. “Red and green is a timeless colour combination," Nicola says. "It brings warmth, particularly when paired with natural materials like jute.” For a sleeker look, she advises mixing metallics with white and then pops of red, from “the candles or ribbons on the napkins”.

Texture comes from layers. “Start with the base layer of a tablecloth to add a sense of occasion, and add a festive runner, which is a simple way to bring in pattern to the mix and the way it travels down the centre draws your guests' eyes down the length of the table.”

Next, add in height with a Christmas table centrepiece. Carol Bamford, co-founder of Daylesford Organic, suggests natural foliage and floral arrangements but advises keeping it under eye level, "so they don’t block anyone’s line of vision. Avoid using heavily scented flowers which may be distracting or clash with the food.”

Not everything should be new.  “Christmas is a time to display treasured pieces and familiar ornaments that bring back fond memories," Carol Bamford says. "It is lovely to mix these favourites with newer pieces.”

Below is my pick of this year's best new pieces, from well-known high street retailers as well as online specialists. If you're looking for a tabletop Christmas tree to use as a centrepiece, there's a great one on my guide to the best artificial Christmas trees.

In fact, if you're getting ready for Christmas you may also want to read our guides to the best advent calendars, the best beauty advent calendars, the best food advent calendars and the best children's toys. We also have guides to the best Christmas gifts for women and the best Christmas gifts for men. Everything you need to make 2022 the best Christmas ever.

How I chose the best Christmas table decorations

How I chose the best Christmas table decorations 2022 - Heathcliff O'Malley

I sourced this year's best table decorations with advice from Nicola Hattersley and Carol Bamford, opting for items that work together now for a Christmas theme, but will work at other times of the year as well. Avoiding novelty Christmas products increases the value per use and cuts down waste. I felt some items were worth investing a little more in – especially those that are handmade or made from good quality materials – but on the whole, I have selected budget-friendly pieces.

Best Christmas table decorations

1.  LSA International Wicker Glass Cake / Cheese Dome with Ash Wood Base

£125, John Lewis

Best Christmas table centrepiece

We like: it can be used all year round

LSA International Wicker Glass Cake / Cheese Dome with Ash Wood Base
LSA International Wicker Glass Cake / Cheese Dome with Ash Wood Base

A cake stand elevates the Christmas centrepiece above the rest of the table decorations. “A centrepiece can be as simple or as extravagant as you choose but it’s great to ensure it works with the colour scheme you’ve chosen and it provides some height so as not to get lost amongst the place settings,” Hattersley says. Decorate with tea lights, mini mince pies, foraged pine cones or even delicate baubles.

The plain design of the stand won’t take over from the rest of the Christmas display, and along with the high-quality glass, means it will get used all year around for birthday parties and dinner gatherings.

£125

Buy now

Price at

John Lewis

2. Emma Bridgewater Christmas Celebrations Cotton Table Runner

£45, Emma Bridgewater

Best Christmas table runner

We like: jolly design brings a cosy feeling

Emma Bridgewater Christmas Celebrations Cotton Table Runner
Emma Bridgewater Christmas Celebrations Cotton Table Runner

This beautiful festive table runner is made from 100% cotton and features an intricate design of block printed toy drums, gingerbread houses, stars and trees. It’s a festive addition to the table, and a jolly design, but because its machine washable, you can keep it for next year.

3. Ginger Ray Christmas Bauble Place Card Holder, Pack of Six

£10, Selfridges

Best Christmas place card holders

We like: elegant and simple

Ginger Ray Christmas Bauble Place Card Holder
Ginger Ray Christmas Bauble Place Card Holder

This is definitely a non-essential Christmas frivolity, but these little silver bauble place holders add a bit of sparkle to the table and allow you to decide on a seating plan. You could even add a personal message on the back of each name card.  Setting out name cards makes a table seem even more personal; these little place holders feel substantial despite their size.

£10

Buy now

Price at

Selfridges

4.  Faux Gingerbread house

£55, Cox and Cox

Best Christmas table decoration for children

We like: sturdy enough to survive young children

Faux Gingerbread house
Faux Gingerbread house

Perhaps you have a dedicated children’s table for Christmas, in which case having their own centrepiece. “Our faux gingerbread house, as good as the real thing but without the need for time and effort, exudes the traditional look whilst adding some festive playfulness,” Dani Taylor, Product & Creative Director, Cox & Cox says. They are sturdy enough for little hands and will add a bit of Christmas novelty to the table.

£55

Buy now

Price at

Cox and Cox

5. Spiegelau Lifestyle Red Wine Glass

£30 for 4, John Lewis

Best wine glasses

We like: stylish design without the price tag

Spiegelau Lifestyle Red Wine Glass
Spiegelau Lifestyle Red Wine Glass

These ripple glasses will twinkle in the light on a festive table, with tall stems adding height. The diamond shape has been designed to help release the aromas of red wine, and emphasise fruity flavours. Made in Germany, they are a pleasing weight and feel comfortable in the hand. They are also dishwasher safe. They look extremely stylish for a reasonable price, meaning that if breakages happen, it’s not the end of the world.

£30

Buy now

Price at

John Lewis

6. Oddington Red Large Oval Platter

£65, Daylesford

Best Christmas platter

We like: feels high quality

Oddington Red Large&nbsp;Oval Platter
Oddington Red Large Oval Platter

“Make a statement with large serveware and team it with colourful glassware,” Lady Bamford advises. “Have fun with patterns and colours – be confident, your table should not look too perfect.” At 40cm long, the satisfyingly heavyweight Oddington platter is a great size for serving up anything from canapes to Christmas veg to desserts.

A delicate red trim is a nod to festivities. Its handmade nature adds a high-level chicness to the table – but for a statement piece, it is within budget.

£65

Buy now

Price at

Daylesford

7. Hexagon Beeswax Candles Pack, Emerald

£45, Matilda Goad

Best Christmas candles

We like: a pop of colour for the table

Hexagon Beeswax Candles Pack, Emerald
Hexagon Beeswax Candles Pack, Emerald

Hand poured in England using natural beeswax, these ribbed candles in a poppy green (other colours are available) add a festive charm to the dinner table. The chunky feel and the ribbed texture bring a luxe take to a traditional taper candle.

£45

Buy now

Price at

Matilda Goad

8. MM Living side plate

From £10, Pure Tabletop

Best Christmas tableware

We like: the fun bobbled edges

MM Living side plate
MM Living side plate

This beaded dinnerware collection by MM Living has a smooth, glossy glaze with beaded edge detailing in a rich, earthy green tone that works well with a festive theme. They are made in Portugal and hand glazed. I like the weighty feel to each piece, along with the fact that they are handmade.

£10

Buy now

Price at

Pure Tabletop

9. Longpi Dinner Candle Holder

£18, Toast

Best candlesticks

We like: no two are the same

Longpi Dinner Candle Holder
Longpi Dinner Candle Holder

Candles of differing heights can add different levels of interest – and stop your dinner table looking too formal. These Longpi pottery candle holders are hand made from black stone and locally-found clay using a centuries-old technique in two villages in north-east India.

Because they are handmade they come with slight variations, adding an extra charm, and as they come in a range of sizes, you can mix and match.

£18

Buy now

Price at

Longpi

10. Country House Cocktail Glass, Set of Four

£56, Soho Home

Best cocktail glasses

We like: the sustainable option

Country House Cocktail Glass, Set of Four
Country House Cocktail Glass, Set of Four

Cocktails really make a Christmas party – and these glasses scream glamour. “The weightier design of this range makes it stand out against the more classic, taller stemmed glassware you’d typically consider for cocktails,” James Patmore, Design Manager at Soho Home says. “The handblown process creates organic bubbles in the recycled glass which makes for a nice design feature.” I like the rustic shape and the squat feel to the glasses - and the fact that they can go in the dishwasher.

£56

Buy now

Price at

Soho Home

11. Classic Hemstitch Linen Tablecloth, Natural

£129, Rebecca Udall

Best tablecloth

We like: goes with everything

Classic Hemstitch Linen Tablecloth, Natural
Classic Hemstitch Linen Tablecloth, Natural

It’s best to go plain on the base layer of a tablescape and build up from there: this linen cloth feels exceptionally high quality to the touch, and is woven and made in Portugal, from flax grown in Europe. The natural shade goes with everything – so layer up with reds and greens now and switch up the accessories come spring.

It’s hardwearing and easy to wash – in fact it gets softer each time you wash it. Plus, it comes in its own little dust bag to keep it neat.

£129

Buy now

Price at

Rebecca Udall

12. Christmas Ric Rac Napkins

£55 for 4, Meri Meri

Best napkins

We like: the daring colour scheme

Christmas Ric Rac Napkins
Christmas Ric Rac Napkins

This cheery set of linen napkins are festive without screaming about it; the four set come in red, pale pink, green and teal with clashing scalloped borders. For additional paper napkins, try John Lewis for a cheery red pack of 12 for £3. The bright colours mean they go with a festive scheme but can be used all year around.

£55

Buy now

Price at

Meri Meri

13. Red Stripe Dinner Plates, Pack of Eight

£9, Meri Meri

Best paper plates

We like: they're deceptively strong

Red Stripe Dinner Plates
Red Stripe Dinner Plates

It’s always useful to have a stack of chic paper plates and serving ware on hand. "Christmas is a busy time when unexpected guests can drop in,” Meredithe Stuart-Smith founder of Meri Meri, says. “I say, the more the merrier! Having party-ready paper tableware, you can recycle later, is a boon.

The great thing about a bit of paper, is it’s a chance to have fun and be whimsical in a simple non committed way. Plus, less washing up means you'll have more time to enjoy the moment with your guests." The cheerful stripe, and the fact that they are made from very thick card, mean they won’t buckle under the weight of Christmas lunch.

£9

Buy now

Price at

Meri Meri

14. House of Hackney Serving Set

£68, Anthropologie

Best serving set

We like: add glamour to the table

House of Hackney Serving Set
House of Hackney Serving Set

The soft gold colour of this serving set will add more glamour to a table and the delicate floral designs give a traditional style a bespoke modern twist, “We have always encouraged customers to surround themselves with objects that bring them joy, and most importantly, grow with them, hopefully being passed down through generations to come,” Frieda Gormley, Co-Founder of House of Hackney, says.

This new collaboration from cult indie brand House of Hackney brings high glamour and designer credentials but at a high street price. It would make an excellent gift, too.

£68

Buy now

Price at

Anthropologie

