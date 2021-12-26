Got Gift Cards to Spend? There Are Some Crazy After Christmas Sales Happening Right Now



Get those gift cards ready, friends, because the after Christmas sales are rolling in! It's not always fun to say bye to the most wonderful time of the year, but swinging some pretty great deals does make it a bit easier.

If you're one of the lucky few who got everything they wanted for Christmas and got all your Christmas shopping done weeks ago, thinking about another sale is probably the last thing on your mind. But, if you're a truly savvy shopper, you might want to reconsider. Historically, the days in between Christmas and New Year's Day are packed with huge discounts and massive bargains as retailers try to clear shelves for new inventory. Which is great news for smart shoppers. As everyone else relaxes, you can get a head start on shopping for birthdays, anniversaries, housewarming gifts, and even maybe a little present for yourself! Trust us, your wallet will thank you later.

Below, we're sharing our picks from the biggest sales, including deals at Amazon and Walmart. Happy shopping, and be sure to check back for updated picks!

P.S. Make the most of the season by briefing yourself on Starbucks' New Year's hours, Walmart's New Year's hours, and all the other stores open on New Year's too.

Amazon's After Christmas Sales

Run, don't walk: We're already seeing tons of slashed prices on everything from computers to kitchen appliances and TVs.

Walmart's After Christmas Sales

Last year, Walmart went big for its end-of-year savings event—and 2021's expected to be no different. Though you'll find sale prices on a ton of different items, our top picks are in the electronics department. Discounted air fryers, televisions, and video games are just a few of the popular products on sale this week.

After Christmas Sales From Other Retailers

Nordstrom

Get up to 40% off at Nordstrom's Half-Yearly sale.

Bloomingdale's

Take up to 30% off regular price items, including clothes, accessories, and home decor with code NEWYEAR.



Casper

If you want to start 2021 with a brand-new mattress, Casper is taking up to 15% off its signature styles until Monday, January 4.

Chewy

Take up to 50% off pet supplies, including dog treats and toys, and cat food and litter.

Le Creuset

Save hundreds on Le Creuset's cast iron-clad griddle, stock pot, Dutch oven, and more.

LL Bean

Save up to 50% on cozy fleeces, jackets, and blizzard-friendly boots.

Wayfair

End-of-year clearance begins 12/20.

Ruggable

Save 15% sitewide starting 12/26 - 1/3. Use code NEWRUG21

Ballard Designs

1/4 – 2/21: Up to 20% Off Select Categories + Free (Standard) Shipping

Super Coffee

From 12/27-2/8 take 30% off your first subscription order + free shipping with code SUPERSELF

Maison Miru

Twice-yearly sample sale starts 12/26 and ends 1/2. Includes up to 40% off select styles.

Amelia Rose Design

From 12/26-1/3, take an additional 30% off sale items with code 2022.

Bernardo

Karen Millen

December 23 – 29: Up to 70% off everything with an extra 10% off everything



December 30 – January 2: Up to 75% off with an extra 10% off everything

