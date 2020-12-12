Best Christmas Movies to Stream with Your Family

Jean Bentley
·9 min read

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

While it’s much harder to gather with family in 2020, that doesn’t mean we can’t uphold some well-worn holiday traditions, like settling in on the couch with some hot cocoa to watch Christmas movies. Even if you’re not physically in the room with them, technology like watch parties using integrated apps or Zooms or other virtual meetups means you can still have a collective, shared experience — just over the internet.

More from IndieWire

And if you are lucky enough to be in the same place as your family, you can spend time with your loved ones and cherish the fact that you’re able to be close to them IRL when so many people cannot be with theirs. (Not to get too sappy, but 2020 has definitely allowed plenty of people to be introspective and thankful even if that wasn’t necessarily in their nature before. When everything is terrible, it’s okay to focus on the good things!)

If you don’t own a physical copy of your favorite Christmas flick, chances are it’s available to stream online somewhere, whether as a part of one of your existing streaming subscriptions or as a rental on Amazon. We’ve rounded a list of some of our favorites below, including well-worn classics and a couple of newer selections.

If your favorites aren’t on this list, chances are they’re available on a multitude of other streaming services — or you can rent them via Amazon Prime, Redbox, or any number of other ways.

“It’s a Wonderful Life” (1946)

Available On: Amazon Prime

What better place to start than with this 1946 Frank Capra Christmas classic, which IndieWire deemed the No. 1 Christmas movie of all time. (Sorry if that’s a spoiler for you, but come on — what else could it be?) Yeah, the plot’s kind of a bummer — suicidal family man George Bailey (Jimmy Stewart) is so overwhelmed by his problems that it takes the intervention of a guardian angel showing him what life would look like in his hometown of Bedford Falls without him to make him realize just how important he is in so many people’s lives, and how much he needs to stick around.

As Anne Thompson wrote in our list, the film has remained relevant in pop culture for so many years because it truly holds up. “It’s more noir fantasy than Capracorn, more disturbing than wholesome, and less mawkish sentimental treacle than deeply moving,” wrote Thompson. “While many people truly love this movie, it wasn’t a hit on release and sent Capra into a tailspin. The Italian emigre’s ability to tug moviegoer heartstrings has lead him to be sadly underrated among cinema cognoscenti.”

“Miracle on 34th Street” (1947)

Available On: Disney+

Another Christmas classic from the ’40s, the original version of this film follows a man who fills in for the man playing Santa at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade — but who is suspected of being mentally ill when he insists to customers at the department store’s Midtown Manhattan location that he is the real Santa Claus (going by the name of Kris Kringle doesn’t help). But when a court case puts his identity up for debate, it’s up to nine-year-old believer Susan (Natalie Wood) to convince her skeptical single mother (Maureen O’Hara) that Kris is the real deal.

Wrote Jenna Marotta in IndieWire’s best Christmas movie list, “Skeptics traditionally make for bad Christmas party guests, but this wintertime standard explores distrust in several facets, questioning our justice system, consumer culture and treatment of the mentally ill right alongside Santa Claus’s identity. The film is also notable because seven decades ago, it was rare to see a single mom with a high-powered job onscreen — Maureen O’Hara plays the Macy’s event director who hires (then nearly fires) her department store St. Nick (Best Actor Edmund Gwenn), who might be the real thing.”

“Babes in Toyland” (1961)

Available On: Disney+

Reportedly Annette Funicello’s favorite of all her films, the 1961 musical was based on Victor Herbert’s 1903 operetta of the same name and starred the actress as nursery rhyme heroine Mary Contrary, who’s about to marry her sweetheart Tom Piper (Tommy Sands). But their walk to the altar might be canceled thanks to the villainous Barnaby, who wants to ruin the wedding and force Mary to marry him instead. But the villainous Barnaby (Ray Bolger) hires goons to mess everything up and force Mary to marry him instead.

Note: This is not to be confused with the 1934 Laurel and Hardy version, or the 1986 made-for-TV version starring Drew Barrymore, Pat Morita, and Keanu Reeves.

HOME ALONE, Macaulay Culkin, 1990. TM &amp; Copyright (c) 20th Century Fox Film Corp. All rights reserved, Courtesy: Everett Collection.
HOME ALONE, Macaulay Culkin, 1990. TM & Copyright (c) 20th Century Fox Film Corp. All rights reserved, Courtesy: Everett Collection.

“Home Alone” (1990)

Available On: Disney+

Want to feel old? Macaulay Culkin turned 40 in 2020 — but the Gen Xers and Millennials who grew up with this Christmas classic have already come to terms with the fact that they’re not that young anymore. But the fact remains that this film, starring Culkin as an eight-year-old kid who is accidentally left behind when his entire extended family goes on a vacation to Paris — and then must fight off the burglars who scouted his home to rob while the family was away — has been a holiday classic since its debut 30 years ago.

Wrote Dry in the Best Christmas movies list, “Buoyed by the superior comedic talents of Catherine O’Hara as Kevin’s frenzied mother, and Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern as the half-baked burglars outwitted by the eight-year-old, ‘Home Alone’ is a Christmas classic for the whole family.”

The film’s other theatrically released sequels are available on the streaming service as well, so you can turn your movie night into a movie marathon if you want to watch more of Kevin McCallister’s hijinks.

&quot;The Muppets Christmas Carol&quot;
"The Muppets Christmas Carol"

“The Muppet Christmas Carol” (1992)

Available On: Disney+

We’ll leave it to IndieWire’s Jude Dry to lay out exactly why this ’90s movie has become a Christmas classic alongside so many other revered films: “The great Michael Caine plays Scrooge with all of the gravitas of a Shakespearean actor in this joyous remake of the Charles Dickens classic, except his scene partners are all puppets. Caine understood the comedic possibilities of juxtaposing his dour Scrooge with a gaggle of squawking Muppets, and he was right. Brilliantly casting Gonzo and Rizzo the Rat as odd couple narrators, director Brian Henson delivered a smart and accessible joy ride of a film that introduced a generation of kids to the Christmas classic.”

“The Nightmare Before Christmas” (1993)

Available On: Disney+

In a way, Tim Burton’s spooky holiday classic is the perfect Christmas movie for 2020, in that it follows long-legged Jack Skellington as he tries to get the residents of Halloween Town excited about Christmas — and time has moved so strangely this year that plenty of people decorated for Christmas before whatever modified form of trick or treating took place on Halloween. The stop-motion animated feature has a score by Danny Elfman (who also provided Jack’s singing voice), and also lands on IndieWire’s list of the 20 best holiday movies.

Wrote Marotta, “Although Jack and his co-stars resemble a cabinet full of well-worn, slightly-sinister toys, the stop-motion musical was a tremendous undertaking, requiring 230 model sets and shots of 110,000 unique frames. ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ was the first film to receive a Best Visual Effects Oscar nomination, and remains one of the most cherished titles in Burton’s canon.”

“The Santa Clause” (1994)

Available On: Disney+

Like many movies on this list, the basic premise of “The Santa Clause” is kind of disturbing. Tim Allen accidentally kills Santa and then has to assume his identity? Weird! And terrifying when re-cut as a horror movie. But it’s true — Allen plays a divorced dad who is magically transported to the North Pole with his son following a Christmas Eve mishap, where he’s told that he will have to take Santa’s place before next Christmas. Scott tries to write it off as a crazy dream, but when he starts to put on weight and grow a white beard he realizes that the experience probably wasn’t a dream after all.

Like “Home Alone,” the other “Santa Clause” sequels are available on Disney+ for marathoning purposes (or for another movie night).

Will Ferrell, &quot;Elf&quot;
Will Ferrell, "Elf"

“Elf” (2003)

Available On: Starz

Chances are you can quote several lines from “Elf” even if you haven’t actually seen the movie, and that’s because the comedy came out at the height of Will Ferrell’s popularity and very quickly made its way to the pop culture lexicon. Ferrell stars as Buddy, a human raised as an elf at the North Pole who sets out on a journey to find his birth father (and coincidentally spread Christmas cheer to a bunch of cynical New Yorkers in the process. Wrote William Earl in IndieWire’s list of the 20 best Christmas movies of all time, “The adorably clueless Buddy the Elf experiences New York City through the eyes of a 6’3″ child; hilarious set pieces like revolving doors, maple syrup, and telephones are a prime showcase for the comedian’s infectious charm.”

“Happiest Season”

Available On: Hulu

“Happiest Season” might not have debuted to universal critical acclaim — IndieWire’s Jude Dry wrote that it has “a lackluster script that offers little in the way of surprise or delight.” But the rom-com, about a woman (Kristen Stewart) who plans to propose when she goes home with her girlfriend (Mackenzie Davis) for Christmas only to discover that her girlfriend isn’t out to her family yet, has an appealing cast (Dan Levy and Aubrey Plaza in particular) and is filled with the same familiar tropes that make all those made-for-TV Christmas movies so eminently watchable. If you’re burned out on existing holiday cheer, you could certainly do much worse.

Sign up for Indiewire's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Latest Stories

  • UFC's Dana White says he's meeting with Khabib Nurmagomedov next month about possible return

    It's been less than two months since the UFC lightweight champion announced his abrupt retirement.

  • Wayne Gretzky rookie card sells for record amount at auction

    A Wayne Gretzky rookie card sold to a buyer for $1.29 million, making it the first hockey card in history to fetch more than $1 million.

  • Canada unveils 25-man roster for world junior championship

    Six returnees from last winter’s gold medal-winning squad will headline the team, including forwards Quinton Byfield, Dylan Cozens, Connor McMichael and Dawson Mercer, as well as defensemen Bowen Byram and Jamie Drysdale.

  • The 10 major offseason developments you need to know before the 2020-21 NBA season

    The 2020-21 NBA season is set to begin Dec. 22, just two months after the league crowned its champion in the Orlando bubble and a month after the draft and free agency were condensed into a single week. It has been a whirlwind, so we are here with the Cliff’s Notes: Our 10 things you need to know from this offseason.

  • Will Giannis re-sign - and if not, how will it affect the Bucks this season?

    Yahoo Sports NBA insider Chris Haynes and senior NBA writer Vincent Goodwill break down the two-time MVP's pending decision to stay in Milwaukee, whether or not he'll sign his supermax deal and if he doesn't -- how it will hang over the team during the upcoming season.

  • Shapiro hopes Blue Jays can play at home next season, but team eyeing contingencies

    Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro is optimistic his team will be able play in Toronto next season, but adds there are currently too many variables to begin planning.

  • Week 14 fantasy football rankings: Be weary of Christian McCaffrey as playoffs begin

    Entering the first week of the fantasy football playoffs, make sure to check these rankings before setting your lineup.

  • Kyrie Irving calls media 'pawns,' hopes $25,000 fine helps 'marginalized communities in need'

    Kyrie Irving doesn't seem bothered by his $25,000 fine.

  • Why the Bills are poised for a win against the Steelers | More Football

    With key players missing on defense, the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to be in tough to keep up with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills offense.

  • Disney is bringing back the Mighty Ducks franchise with new series

    Disney is brining back the Mighty Ducks in a new streaming series.

  • How to navigate Fantasy Basketball Category leagues in 2020-21

    About to start your fantasy basketball season but unsure how to navigate your Category league? We can help.

  • Anthony Joshua predicts he'll KO Kubrat Pulev in 'Rounds 7 to 9'

    Ahead of his blockbuster world title defense against Kubrat Pulev December 12 on DAZN, Anthony Joshua predicts a knockout in Rounds 7 through 9 and discusses a fight with Tyson Fury in 2021.

  • Seahawks' Adams insists Jets are just next team on schedule

    RENTON, Wash. — As much as he may try to avoid it, Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams is a big part of the story this week.“This game is very important because like I said it’s the next one,” Adams said on Friday. “Obviously it is against the Jets, my former team. But I’m not here to make it about me.”Adams spoke at length about Sunday’s matchup against winless New York, the first time he’ll be facing the team that drafted him with the No. 6 overall selection three years ago.Adams was forthright, honest and a little vulnerable on Friday. He talked about his departure from New York, reiterating that he didn’t feel valued by the Jets' front office. He spoke of battling depression at times last year when he was in the midst of an All-Pro season.He said he had no ill feelings toward the Jets' embattled coach.“I do not hate Adam Gase,” Adams announced.And Adams said he couldn’t wait to try and hit Sam Darnold for the first time.“I have a lot of respect for Sam,” Adams said. “Just to face him and he doesn’t have a red jersey on, because I’m kind of used to that, so it’s going to be fun.”Adams forced his way out of New York in the off-season. The Jets dealt the disgruntled star safety to the Seahawks in July, splitting with a gifted player whose relationship with the franchise quickly deteriorated because of a contract dispute.New York received a massive haul in the deal, sending a 2022 fourth-round draft pick along with Adams to the Seahawks for a 2021 first-rounder, a 2022 first-rounder, a 2021 third-rounder and safety Bradley McDougald.“There’s no hard feelings toward them. They had different views. I had a different view,” Adams said. “But at the end of the day I’m just happy to be where I am. I have an organization that believes in me, believes I can get it done and thinks highly of me so that’s all I can ask for. It’s just all about respect for me.”While it was painful for Seattle to relinquish that much draft capital, the trade has been mostly successful. Adams has not been his best in pass coverage, but his play in run support and as a blitzer has made a major impact.Adams has 7 1/2 sacks, and one more would break the single-season record for sacks by a defensive back.“Breaking the record, I said I was going to do it last year and I failed. And I always told myself, whenever I put my mind to something I’m gonna get it done,” Adams said. “That’s just how I’m wired. It doesn’t matter what team is out there, it’s the next game. Obviously we’re playing against the Jets and that’s that is my former team. Will it be sweet? Yes, of course. But at the end of the day I’m going out there to continue to do my job.”NOTES: Starting RT Brandon Shell (ankle) was not listed on the injury report and is expected to start against the Jets. Shell had missed the previous two games. ... DE Carlos Dunlap (foot) is questionable and coach Pete Carroll said he’d be a game-time decision.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLTim Booth, The Associated Press

  • LaMelo Ball says he isn't spending the money from his $35.1 million Hornets contract

    The Hornets rookie has plenty of other revenue streams.

  • Tobias Harris after Brandon Bernard’s execution: ‘I don’t fight a death with a death’

    Tobias Harris wants the death penalty abolished.

  • Dabo Swinney thinks the playoff committee should favor teams that have played more games

    No. 4 Ohio State is set to play just six games before the playoff in 2020 while No. 3 Clemson will play 11.

  • New Phillies boss Dombrowski plans retool, not rebuild

    Dave Dombrowski wants to win again sooner rather than later.The longtime executive moved to Nashville, Tennessee, in September as a consultant for Music City Baseball but found out this week that expansion won't be entertained for more than a year at least. So he finalized a deal Friday to become the Philadelphia Phillies’ president of baseball operations, convinced the team is not far from its first World Series title since 2008.“I consider a retool, not a rebuild for sure,” Dombrowski said. “There’s too many good players on the club.”He views the Phillies as “sort of a sleeping giant because they’ve got a big market. And they’ve got a good, solid owner that wants to spend money to win.”“It’s the passionate East Coast baseball city, right? Quick to boo if things don’t work, but great to cheer,” he said. “So there’s a lot of upside potential. But then I will also say that over the last handful, half a dozen years, whatever it is, you sort of scratch your head and say, ‘Gee, I wonder why they’re not winning?’”He cited right fielder Bryce Harper, starting pitchers Aaron Nola, Zach Wheeler and Zach Eflin, manager Joe Girardi and managing partner John Middleton as cause of hope.“I know John wants to win. We have flexibility of finances,” Dombrowski said. “But when I say that, I don’t think it’s unlimited amount of funds. You always realize there’s some type of budget attached to that. We will work within that. But we’re also more, we want to win this year.”Recognizable for his silver hair and ever-present smile, Dombrowski led teams to division titles in seven of the last nine seasons. He became Boston’s president of baseball operations in August 2015 and celebrated in 2018 when the Red Sox set a club record with 108 wins and beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series for their fourth title in 15 seasons.He was fired in September 2019 with a 76-67 record. His salary ran through October 2020, and he spurned interviews with several clubs that reached out this fall.Phillies president Andy MacPhail called again Saturday, and Dombrowski said he was told of the nebulous expansion timetable by MLB on Monday and Tuesday.Dombrowski spoke with Middleton for an hour on Tuesday, then again on Wednesday.“It was John reaching out and really trying to make me part of the Phillies organization,” Dombrowski said. “I feel very comfortable with him. I’ve known him throughout the years. He has a great reputation. I think he’s a great owner. Wants to win."Now 64, Dombrowski started work in 1977 on his thesis at Western Michigan’s Lee Honors College: “The General Manager, ‘The Man in the Middle.'” He took a job with the Chicago White Sox the following year, joined Montreal as director of player development for the 1987 season and became the Expos’ GM in July 1988. He moved on to the expansion Marlins as GM in September 1991 and switch to Detroit’s president in November 2002. When he was fired by the Tigers, he was hired by the Red Sox just two weeks later.Philadelphia finished third in the NL East at 28-32 in the pandemic-shortened season, losing seven of its last eight and winding up one game back for the NL’s second wild card. The Phillies missed the post-season for the ninth consecutive year, and Matt Klentak was reassigned after five seasons as general manager.In an industry crushed by the pandemic, Philadelphia had the 12th-highest payroll at a prorated $64.5 million as of Aug. 1. A person familiar with the Phillies’ finances told The Associated Press the team lost $145 million during the shortened season played without fans.“I wouldn’t expect it to be at that same amount just last year,” Dombrowski said of the payroll. “There’s flexibility to do things. But I think we’ll look at each and every move in an intelligent fashion.“I don’t look at this as a situation where we’re one player away from winning,” he added. “I think we need to do a few things with this team. And I really don’t want to be sacrificing people that might be part of our future success for short-term gains if it’s not the difference maker."Dombrowski probably will hire a GM underneath him but won’t commit 100%. Klentak will have some yet-to-be-defined role, and Dombrowski plans to consult with senior adviser Pat Gillick, who engineered the team’s last title as GM from 2006-09. Dombrowski views Girardi as “a championship type of manager, and that’s what you look to have in every position. So we’re fortunate.”He would like to bring back catcher JT Realmuto, who is a free agent, but isn’t sure where negotiations will lead.Dombrowski’s team-building philosophy tends more toward traditional than avant-garde, though he has accepted some of the recent changes.“I’m a little old fashioned," he said. "I still like our starters to give us six-to-seven innings,” though he does believe in pitch limits. He is against trends toward pull hitting, values offence from his middle infielders and centre fielders more than he used to, and is convinced bullpen depth is more important than ever, though he believes in a specified closer.Dombrowski was infected with the novel coronavirus about a month ago — “It was not an easy couple of weeks” — and does not plan on going to the office in the near-term because no one is.“I guess right now it’s a Zoom world,” he said.___More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/Jake_SeinerRonald Blum, The Associated Press

  • Bradley Beal: 'It's been smooth sailing' with Russell Westbrook so far in Washington

    Though Russell Westbrook has his own unique history in the league, Bradley Beal said isn't "going to judge" him prematurely.

  • Week 14's top game: Steelers-Bills

    A win for Pittsburgh against the well-coached Buffalo will do a lot to calm the nerves of fans. This should be a good one as both these playoff-bound teams try to land another statement win before January.

  • Youth football coach who assaulted player now facing child abuse charges

    Gerrel Williams, coach of a 9-and-under team, twice struck a player in the helmet. The player's mother isn't pressing charges, but the local sheriff's office will.