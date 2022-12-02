The best Christmas horror movies

When the weather outside is frightful, it's time to have yourself a scary little Christmas.

Theatergoers can currently enjoy Stranger Things' David Harbour as a kick-ass Santa in the newly released Violent Night. But if you're in the mood for a not-so-silent night (and maybe a few creatures stirring) at home, then let the slay bells ring and enjoy a stocking stuffed with our naughty list of 15 movies ranging from our favorite haunting ho-ho-horror to classic Christmas creeps the whole family can enjoy.

<i>Black Christmas</i> (1974)

Inspired by the "babysitter and man inside the house" urban legend (and of extreme influence to John Carpenter's sub-genre-defining Halloween), Bob Clark's '70s classic takes place in a sorority house over the Christmas break. A group of girls (including Margot Kidder and Olivia Hussey) are terrorized by an unknown caller who keeps harrasing them with foul hysterics and lurid threats. While tension simmers in a way only the best horror films can pull off, Black Christmas also shines a light on society's penchant for not taking women seriously when they raise concerns. It's considered one of the earliest examples of a slasher film and went on to inspire two lesser remakes in 2006 and 2019.

BLACK CHRISTMAS

<i>The Thing</i> (1982)

While it doesn't technically take place during Christmas, this John Carpenter masterpiece is set in the dead of winter on a remote research outpost in the South Pole, so we're gonna count it. That winter wonderland becomes a claustrophobic nightmare when an extraterrestrial shapeshifter infiltrates the basecamp. The temperature is low, but tensions are high as everyone (including Kurt Russell and Keith David) grows more suspicious and paranoid of each other as they try to flesh out the imposter. The Thing is one of those rare sci-fi horrors that stands the test of time due to its suspenseful pacing and its groundbreaking practical effects by Rob Bottin, leaving you both frozen and scared stiff.

THE THING, Kurt Russell, 1982, (c) Universal/courtesy Everett Collection

<i>Silent Night, Deadly Night</i> (1984)

"Christmas Eve is the scariest damn night of the year" according to young Billy's supposedly senile grandfather, who warns the 4 year old that Santa doesn't just reward good little girls and boys — he punishes the bad ones. That premonition rings true when his parents are slaughtered by a car jacker dressed as Old Saint Nick himself just hours later, condemning the toddler into further moral compass trauma at an orphanage run by a domineering Mother Superior nun from Hell. But once a now-grown Billy (Robert Brian Wilson) is forced into the red suit by his retail job, his Santa snaps, becoming the judge, jury, and executioner of the naughty or nice list. Between ominous animatronics and irresistibly exaggerated '80s acting, Silent Night, Deadly Night's yuletide kills do not disappoint, featuring a hanging by holiday lights, decapitation via sleigh ride, and impalement by a reindeer (okay, a taxidermied stag, but still).

Silent Night, Deadly Night (1984) Linnea Quigley in Silent Night, Deadly Night (1984) PeopleLinnea Quigley TitlesSilent Night, Deadly Night © TriStar Pictures

<i>Jack Frost</i> (1997)

Your nose won't be the only thing he's nipping at. No, this isn't the family-friendly Michael Keaton movie of the same name, though some unsuspecting '90s kids may have been traumatized after renting the wrong video. This cult classic tells the tale of a serial killer (Scott MacDonald) who is transformed into a murderous snowman when his prison transport collides with a genetics truck full of experimental lab acid. Complete with frozen performances and witty one-liners, it's the exact kind of ridiculousness you'd expect from a low-budget '90s holiday horror film. It's flawed and thawed, but an abominable film that's worth defrosting.

Jack Frost

<i>Inside</i> (2007)

New wave French horror films are not for the faint of heart. Movies like Martyrs and High Tension would have even Eli Roth wetting his knickers, and Inside is no exception. Brutal, savage, and gory, this movie follows a home invasion on Christmas Eve where a mysterious woman (Béatrice Dalle) tries to steal an unborn baby right out from another woman's (Alysson Paradis) pregnant belly. With more twists than a candy cane, Inside is a gut-wrenching nightmare — if you have the stomach for it.

INSIDE, (aka A'L'INTERIEUR), 2007. ©Weinstein Company/courtesy Everett Collection

<i>Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale</i> (2010)

This Finnish horror-action comedy is a unique breed. Walking the line between various genres, the artful and twisted tale explores the mythos of Santa Claus when an archeological dig deep in a frozen mountain unearths what they believe to be the original Santa. It's a dark fantasy that has slayed reindeer, missing children, and a grimly funny take on the legend you thought you knew.

Rare Exports

<i>Krampus</i> (2015)

Fans of Michael Dougherty's Trick 'r Treat will feel right at home for the holidays with this twisted tale, which goes to show that there are true terrors in this world that are more frightening than forced family gatherings. Everyone knows the rules of when Santa Claus is coming to town, but this film explores the lure of the lesser known anti-Santa, the Krampus. During a terrible winter storm, a family (led by Adam Scott and Toni Collette) is stalked by the beast and his evil elves. They may struggle to break the curse, but the true torture remains being stuck with your in-laws.

KRAMPUS, 2015. ph: Steve Unwin/©Universal Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection

<i>A Christmas Horror Story</i> (2015)

What do the Krampus, a horde of undead elves, bloodthirsty changelings, and William Shatner have in common? They're all part of this horror anthology, connected loosely through a framework featuring Shatner hosting a radio show. Each story is interwoven throughout the movie, telling tales of teen terror, frosty family feuds, and flesh eating elves. It's got something for everyone under the tree — including the ultimate snowdown between Santa Claus and the Krampus.

Image

<i>Better Watch Out</i> (2016)

If you've ever wondered what Home Alone would be like with an R rating, then look no further than Better Watch Out. It's one of those movies where the less you know the better, because this wild sleigh ride will keep you on your toes. Blending dark comedy with some truly horrific moments, it's a complex and psychotic game of mouse trap when a boy (Levi Miller) and his babysitter (Olivia DeJonge) encounter an uninvited visitor. So hang the stockings and the paint cans — and don't forget to lock the doors.

Better Watch Out

<i>Anna and the Apocalypse</i> (2017)

A feel-good Scottish Christmas zombie musical? It shouldn't work, but it does — and boy, does it have some bite. Splicing Shaun of the Dead with High School Musical, a group of teens (led by Ella Hunt's Anna) fight for survival when they get separated from their loved ones during a zombie outbreak. Navigating the apocalypse and puberty is no easy task, but these teens are slashing and singing their way through herds of undead to make it to safety. Featuring some pretty poignant moments and infectious melodies, you'll find that it's a Christmas movie you can really sink your teeth into.

Anna and the ApocalypseCR: D McCallum

<i>The Lodge</i> (2019)

This superb slow-melting psychological horror film about an unnerved woman (Riley Keough) who spends a few days alone with her new fiancé's children (Jaeden Martell and Lia McHugh) sees The Shining's cabin fever with an added dose of modern surrealism. The Lodge takes its time building a tense atmosphere of suspense and delirium set in a remote winter cabin just days before Christmas. The sole survivor of a suicide cult she was raised in, Keough's Grace trades PTSD for the PTA as the movie raises the question, "Is she losing her mind, or are children just terrible?"

Riley Keough appears in The Lodge by Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala, an official selection of the Midnight program at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by Thimios Bakatakis. All photos are copyrighted and may be used by press only for the purpose of news or editorial coverage of Sundance Institute programs. Photos must be accompanied by a credit to the photographer and/or 'Courtesy of Sundance Institute.' Unauthorized use, alteration, reproduction or sale of logos and/or photos is strictly prohibited.

<i>Silent Night</i> (2021)

In Silent Night, Keira Knightley and Matthew Goode are throwing a killer Christmas party — quite literally. In the wake of a global catastrophe where a poisonous cloud is killing everything alive, a group of family and friends gather for one last night of revelry. The merriment is interrupted when debate arises over whether or not to take government provided "exit pills" for a painless death just before the gas arrives. Selfishness, suicide, and Scrabble are fair game before all becomes calm and, uh, not so bright.

Silent Night

And for the whole family….

<i>Gremlins</i> (1984)

When getting into the holiday spirit, nothing says Christmas more than cute and cuddly Mogwai, right? Don't let the PG rating on the poster fool you, this classic creature feature led to the creation of the PG-13 distinction.

Upon its release in June 1984, this Steven Spielberg-produced creature feature about mischievous gremlins that wreak havoc on a town on Christmas Eve was criticized for exposing children to violence — a refrain Spielberg was familiar with after the debut of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom a month earlier. In response, the industry titan suggested the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) add a new level to its rating system, and you don't ignore Spielberg. Whatever its rating, Gremlins features impressive practical effects and some delightful dark comedy, making for a well-rounded classic that defied genres and defined a generation.

Zach Galligan in 'Gremlins'

<i>The Nightmare Before Christmas</i> (1993)

A cultural classic that was once Disney's ugly stepchild, The Nightmare Before Christmas was originally released under Touchstone Pictures for fear it would be too scary, the House of Mouse eventually took it back under their wing after it proved to be a holiday delight. Based on a poem by producer Tim Burton,

Henry Selick directed the stop-motion musical about the residents of Halloween Town taking over Christmas (though he's presently frustrated that Burton too often receives most creative credit). The songs were written by Danny Elfman — who also performs lead character Jack's singing — and Catherine O'Hara voices Jack's love, Sally. Both visually striking and endlessly original, this odd film is a multi-sensory and multi-seasonal gift.

THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS

<i>A Christmas Carol</i>

The OG ghost story that started it all scared the dickens out of people when Charles Dickens released it in 1843. With so many film adaptations in the years since, it can be hard to choose a favorite, but there are a few cinematic interpretations of this ghastly tale worth mentioning. Scrooged (1988) puts a new twist on the timeless tale, starring Bill Murray as a detestable television executive who is visited by three spirits, and is an excellent a black comedy about a white Christmas.

And Robert Zemeckis' 2009 take featuring Jim Carrey is noteworthy for a few reasons: Not only are the ghosts downright terrifying, but the animation style is also unsettling, and may scare you for all the wrong reasons. Then there's the 2019 BBC version starring Guy Pearce, being a three-part series that leans into a darker, more adult take on the source material. If you're looking for lighter fare, there's always the 1992 Muppets version with a Ghost of Christmas Present resembling egg drop soup, and the most frightening thing of all: Michael Caine dancing in his pajamas.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL, Jim Carrey, 2009. Ph: John Bramley/©Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/Courtesy

