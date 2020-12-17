Best Christmas hampers 2020: from Fortnum and Mason, to M&S and Aldi

So here it is, Merry Christmas - well nearly.

There’s still a week or two to go before the big day, and we can’t wait to stuff ourselves silly until we’re forced to change into something with an elasticated waistband.

After the year we’ve had, who could be blamed for wanting to push the boat out this Christmas - and what's more indulgent than a hamper bursting with all manner of sweet and savoury treats to set the celebratory tone?

To help you on your merry way through December 25, we’ve selected the very best Christmas hampers to set under the tree. As well as gourmet treats, you’ll find baskets filled with premium gin and cocktailware, F&M-emblazoned baskets filled with the finest festive fare from the Royal grocer, and indulgent vegan options that will turn the heads of die-hard carnivores.

Whether they’re a treat yo’self gift or a generous present for the ones you can’t be with this Christmas, here are the best hampers to get before they sell out.

Scroll through to see all of them, or if you have a fixed budget, shop by price brackets.

However be warned: the toughest part of hamper shopping isn’t deciding which to buy - it’s deciding whether to give it away at all.

  • Hampers under £50

  • Hampers from £50 - £100

  • Luxury hampers from £100+

See our favourites below

Hampers under £50

Brindisa Tasting Box

Get your fill of the finest Spanish fare this Yuletide from the experts at Brindisa. The site of the Borough Market stall has everything from hampers to sumptuous individual products with which to stock your larder.

If your regular Spanish soujourn didn’t happen this year, bring a taste of Iberia to the Christmas table with a gift of this Tasting Box. There’s everything from a hoop of semi-cured salami, crunchy rosemary and olive oil biscuits, rich sweet honey, chocolate coated figs and jars of delicious olives and peppers, plus lots more. It’s perfect for a pre-Christmas tapas.

If you’re buying for an enthusiastic carnivore, try Brindisa’s Charcuterie Box (£70) instead, or stretch to a tenner more for the Artisan Selection Box (£80), an impressive gift for special friends.

Brindisa
Brindisa

£45 | Brindisa

Borough Box Beer Snack Experience Gift

Christmas is about those headline meals sure, but it’s also about snacking, reaching for nibbles to accompany you through a strict schedule of festive telly and Netflix bingeing.

Keep yourself, or your loved one, going through the season with this bumper box of snacks, featuring everything from Howdah’s Bombay Mix to Serious Pig’s Snacking Pickles and Joe & Seph’s gourmet popcorn. Consider the larder well and truly stocked.

Borough Box
Borough Box

£24.99 | Borough Box

Paxton & Whitfield Little Box of Cheese Treats

For the turophiles (that’s cheese lover) in your life, it doesn’t get much better than a selection of cheese from one of London’s most established cheesemongers.

This gift hamper has something for all tastes, from hard to soft, blue and goats' milk cheese as well as a spiced jelly and small 20cl bottle of port - all neatly boxed in a smart Paxton & Whitfield gift box. The experts recommend ordering twin packages and sending the other to a loved one so you can organise a Zoom cheese night and discover the gourmet dairy delights together. Very 2020.

Paxton & Whitfield
Paxton & Whitfield

£35 | Paxton & Whitfield

Shop more Paxton & Whitfield at Selfridges

Hotel Chocolat: Merry Little Christmas Hamper

Calling all chocolate fans! You’ll feel like all your Christmases have come at once with Hotel Chocolat’s epic hamper, packed full with sweet treats from the luxury British producer. Escape into a world of cacao with festive editions and bestsellers like chunky chocolate slabs.

Hotel Chocolat
Hotel Chocolat

£27.50 | John Lewis *SOLD OUT

Shop more Hotel Chocolat hampers

Aldi Christmas Vegan Hamper

You can always count on the budget supermarket to deliver modestly-priced hampers that taste anything but. They start from £19.99 through to £99.99 and are packed with festive delights - including a few brand new surprises. The chain has launched its first ever Vegan Hamper which comes with delicious nibbles as well as a bottle of wine.

Aldi
Aldi

£29.99 | Aldi * SOLD OUT

Hampers from £50 - £100

Cartwright & Butler Helmsely Christmas Hamper

Upgrade tea time to suitably festive heights with this darling hamper from Yorkshire firm Cartwright & Butler. Full of sweets, biscuits and tea for all the family, it comes in a cute basket that can go on to fulfil all your cottagecore storage dreams.

Contents include Salted Caramel Fudge, Demerara Shortbread, Raspberry Preserve, Chocolate Wafer Rounds and English Breakfast Tea.

Cartwright & Butler
Cartwright & Butler

£50 | Harrods *SOLD OUT

The Fortnum’s Piccadilly Hamper

The thrill of opening a F&M basket shouldn’t be underestimated - after all, if it’s good enough for HRH, it’s good enough for us. Beneath the wicker lid lies a host of gourmet delights from the Piccadilly store, a properly luxurious upgrade from the Finest and Taste the Difference fare that might be your usual treat.

While Fortnum’s has a huge selection of hampers to agonise over (including this 81-piece £6k bad boy), this box of joy is one of our favourite options. Nicely priced, the contents are a menu of festive pleasures: think indulgent choccies, biscuits and condiments and jams to liven up the plainest of meals.

Spring just £50 more however, and you can get The Winter Larder Hamper (£150), filled with the finest coffees and teas, nibbles, biscuits, cheese and tipples, truly a bundle of joy. If that doesn’t get you in the spirit, nothing will.

Fortnum & Mason
Fortnum & Mason

£100 | F&M

Shop all at F&M

Selfridges Selection Classic Christmas Hamper

Make your way to Selfridges to feast your eyes on their Christmas Hamper selection - many of which have made it straight to the top of our letters to the North Pole.

If you’re looking for a small treat or something to smuggle into a stocking, the Snowdonia Black Bomber and Chutney Gift Set is a tiny bundle of pure joy, costing just £15. The heavenly wax-sealed truckle is the perfect balance of creamy yet crunchy. Get one for everyone you know so you’re not forced to share.

Snowdonia Black Bomber
Snowdonia Black Bomber

Back to hampers. They start from £35 for a Cheddar and Prosecco gift box to a cool five grand for the Best of Selfridges Hamper (worth a look, if only to window shop).

With some form of restrictions likely in place this year (we know, humbug), the Selfridges Selection Classic Christmas Hamper offers enough provisions for two - perfect for those planning a small, intimate celebration this year. From chocolates to chutney, brandy butter to Sauvignon Blanc (and a Malbec too), there’s plenty to enjoy.

Selfridges
Selfridges

£100 | Selfridges

Luxury Christmas Hampers from £100+

FFT Luxury Christmas Seafood Hamper

Seafood lovers, this one’s for you! Treat yourself to a festive feast featuring the finest melt-in-your-mouth smoked salmon, two whole cooked lobsters (split and cleaned), a handmade lobster bisque, twice-baked crab Soufflé with a rich Thermidor sauce and a hand-dived Coquilles St Jacques (two scallops in a half shell) from Cornish fishmonger Fish for Thought – the perfect pairing for a fancy Christmas Eve supper.

All produce is ethically and sustainably caught and you’ll be supporting British fishermen while you’re at it.

Fish for Thought
Fish for Thought

£119.95 | Fish for Thought

Tom Savano Christmas Hampers

Make your Christmas shopping work harder this year by picking up a hamper from artisan cocktail producer, Tom Savano. The brand is flying the flag for small businesses, teaming up with small, owner-run artisan food producers to create five different hampers to suit all tastes.

Not only will you discover new products and help support small independents but all the profits raised will go to Trussell Trust, helping feed impoverished families.

Take your pick from a vegan/GF hamper, one for mindfulness and wellbeing, a chocolatey one, a boozy one and a classic family selection.

Tom Savano
Tom Savano

From £130 | Tom Savano

Harvey Nichols Party Starter Hamper

There’s always an element of excitement when Harvey Nicks unveils its Christmas Hamper offering, and this year is no exception.

The Knightbridge department store has nailed Christmas gorging with exquisite treats overflowing from sleek, black wicker baskets. Even the smaller gift boxes, hat boxes and hampers have parcels full of scrumptious things that will have you rubbing your hands with glee. With this in mind you should be able to find something for an array of price points.

If you fancy pushing the boat out, chec out the Party Starter Hamper, which is basically a Christmas bar in a black wicker basket. There are two bottles of Prosecco, deliciously flavoured tonic water, a bottle of Sauvignon Blanc, some gin and a 700ml bottle of Blood Orange & Clove Negroni. And to line the stomach, they’ve even included an array of nibbles from sweet to spicy, each complementing the drinks.

It doesn’t have Eat, Drink and Be Merry stamped on it, but it definitely should.

Harvey Nichols
Harvey Nichols

£185 | Harvey Nichols

M&S All I Want for Christmas Chilled Hamper

Channelling Mariah Carey’s classic, M&S’s generous hamper will have you crooning for joy. It contains some of the finest foods from the store’s foodhall, such as magnum of Conte Priuli Oro prosecco, smoked salmon and large wheel of brie heavily laced with truffle. There are festive special editions in there too, of course - highlights include a golden musical tin stuffed to the rafters with shortbread and a snowglobe gin complete with a light-up base.

Marks & Spencer
Marks & Spencer

Plenty more options at lower price points too, including a lovely All Thing Prosecco gift box for £25. After all, it’s a high street favourite for a reason.

£150 | M&S *SOLD OUT

Kylie Minogue Christmas Hamper – “Lovers Edition"

The pop queen has partnered with Wine Delivered to curate two fabulous hampers to enjoy this Christmas. It's filled with chocolate, cheeses and chutneys, plus a bottle each of Merlot and Sauvignon Blanc as well as a few more treats.

There's also a Wild Rose option (£149) for fans of the pink vino. Both come beautifully presented in deep wicker baskets lined with Kylie embossed fabric and details.

Wine Delivered
Wine Delivered

£125 | Wine Delivered

Bombay Sapphire Home of Bombay Hamper

If 2020 has taught us anything, it’s to savour the little things. If you’re partial to a G&T, you’ll know there are few greater pleasures than slipping into a perfectly mixed drink. Enter Bombay Sapphire’s Home of Bombay Hamper, fresh from the gin giant’s Laverstoke distillery.

Bombay Sapphire
Bombay Sapphire

A real treat for true fans, this baby is filled with enough of the spirit to power a battleship. Nestled inside you’ll find five bottles: the classic Bombay Sapphire, Bombay Dry, Bombay English Estate, Bombay Sapphire East and gloriously fruit Bombay Bramble, enough to keep you watered through the festive season and beyond. A cocktail measure and a bar spoon completes the set.

An exceptional gift for the best of friends.

£120 | Bombay Sapphire

Harrods Distinguished Dozen Wine Hamper

A decadent dozen bottles made for Christmas sipping, this hamper filled with Harrods’ hand-picked selection of fine wine is hard to resist. Designed for the discerning drinker, there are full-bodied reds, light whites, a prosecco and of course, a bottle of Champagne tucked into a strong wicker basket. If Christmas for you means sampling some of the greatest grapes in the world, Harrods’ hamper delivers by the basket load.

Harrods
Harrods

Harrods’ hampers stretch into the four-figure mark with options that include food and snacks as well as drinks. Shop the full collection here.

£350 | Harrods *SOLD OUT

