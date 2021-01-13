OLD Best Christmas Gifts for Mum 2020

(Composite)

When Wham’s seasonal favourite - you know the one - is playing in every supermarket and you’ve developed a creeping addiction for mince pies, it can only mean one thing: Christmas is nearly here.

While many of us look forward to the most wonderful time of the year, there are a couple of festive to-dos that have the ability to trigger headaches - and not the mulled-wine kind.

Gift shopping can be an… experience, particularly when buying something for someone who means so much. Mums, and mother figures like your grandma, aunties and close family friends, can be notoriously tricky customers, whether they’re hard to shop for in the first place, or because a gift to her needs to convey the sorts of things that are difficult to wrap up in a festive red bow.

Yet, there are special presents that will hit the mark, from gourmet hampers to indulgent beauty she'd never splash out on for herself.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed by the sheer choice on offer, we’ve sifted through the selection to bring you a Christmas gift guide filled with things every mum is bound to love. Mother may know best, but we’ve got the right gift to bring her joy and happiness this Christmas.

See our favourites below

See more of our designated Christmas gift guides here:

Coach X Jennifer Lopez Hutton Shoulder Bag In Colorblock With Snakeskin Detail

Designed in collaboration with the incredible, eternally youthful Jennifer Lopez, this cute little number is perfect for Christmas gifting. It comes in a chic, feminine colourway and is complemented with gold hardware, making it the perfect shoulder bag to jazz up a trip to the supermarket or match her gladrags the next time we’re allowed to go out.

£495 | Coach

Roberts Beacon 320 Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Dusty Pink

Whether she loves warbling along to ABBA while washing up or wants to catch up on podcasts in style, Roberts first ever Bluetooth speaker, the Roberts Beacon, is the perfect upgrade to her audio kit. It offers rich sound in multiple directions, and it's portable too with 12 hour playback, so she can take it everywhere from the garden to trips out once spring arrives.

Available in a choice of three elegant colours.

Roberts

£149.99 | John Lewis

Also available at Roberts

PUMA Suede VTG Trainers

For a suitably seasonal pair of new kicks, it doesn't much more Christmassy than Puma's suede pair, in a shade called High Risk Red. They're available in an array of sizes and come with metallic gold logo detailing for that extra bit of festive flair.

PUMA

£77 | PUMA

Snail & Hare beauty gift vouchers

Small businesses need our support, now and going into 2021. If you're thinking about spoiling your mum with a chic new manicure, a facial or a relaxing massage, head to Snail & Hare, a new salon just off Oxford Street. We can vouch for the manicures; done with ethical vegan varnishes, you can add an array of cool nail art looks designed by the salon (so you won't get it anywhere else).

There are also packages to book in, for head-to-toe pampering.

Snail & Hare

Book now

Rachel Jackson London Star Studded Bangle Gold

A simple piece of jewellery that will suit all tastes, this gorgeous gold bracelet is finished with tiny star etchings. Guaranteed to get the mum nod of approval. Also available in silver.

Rachel Jackson London

£150 | Wolf & Badger

Also available at Rachel Jackson London

Lashify Control Kit

Salon trips are on hold for the time being, but you can still give the gift of fabulous lashes thanks to Lashify. Offering an easy way to DIY lash extensions at home, the starter kit will see her peepers framed with dark, dramatic lashes in no time at all. Application is a little fiddly to begin with, but once you’ve got the knack, applying the delicate lashes is a breeze - trust us, we’ve got the killer wink to prove it.

Lashify

£106.98 | Lashify

Galerie du Thé

If your mum loves nothing more than relaxing with a fresh brew, open up her world with the delightful gift sets at luxury tea house, Galerie du Thé. There are artisan leaves from some of the world’s best producers - varieties include Black, Green, Oolong and White teas along with a selection of elegant accessories and teaware to make sure she gets the most out of every sip.

Galerie Du The

Shop now

PortoVino Classic Collection bag

This innocent-looking bag has a boozy little secret - it can hide two whole bottles of vino (or 1.5L) in a zippered insulated pocket which will keep it chilled for hours. She can use it now for wintry park walks with her pals, and into the spring and summer for picnics and days out. The minimal design means it will go with everything and there’s plenty of room in the main compartment for all the essentials. Much chicer than a cool bag.

PortoVino

£69.95 | Amazon

Estee Lauder Limited-Edition Gold Advanced Night Repair, 50ml

Housed in a beautiful gold gift bottle, Estee Lauder's Advanced Night Repair is ready for setting beneath the tree. The hero product is a must for mature skin; simply smooth a few drops onto the face and neck before bed for glowing, younger-looking skin.

Estee Lauder

£82 | Estee Lauder

Jo Malone Midnight Musk & Amber Cologne, 100ml

Is she a fan of beautiful scents? If so, Jo Malone London's Christmas Collection should delight. Inspired by 20s railroad glamour, there are plenty of festive and much-loved fragrances to sniff, for her and for home. Our pick? The gorgeous faceted cologne bottles; the Midnight Musk & Amber is pure magic.

Jo Malone London

£105 | Jo Malone

Hampton & Astley Freshly Baked Gingerbread scented candle

What with Christmas shopping, food prep and dressing the house in its festive finest, your mum is probably exhausted - and that's no way to see out the end of the year. Give her the gift of nothing to do but relax by the glow of Hampton and Astley's new hand-poured Freshly Baked Gingerbread candle.

Made from 100 per cent natural wax and pure essential oils, it smells like Yuletide dreams and with a burn time of up to 50 hours, she can sink into the lovely warm notes for many evenings to come.

Hampton & Astley

From £44.99 | Hampton & Astley

Bo-Kx

Flowers are a forever-favourite gift with mums, whether its for their birthday, Mother's Day or an occasion like Christmas. While there are plenty of incredible florists to choose from, Bo-Kx is the latest to bloom onto the scene. Their USP? Instead of cards, they're offering video messaging, where the recipient can scan a unique QR code to watch a video message from you on their phone. A very 2020 way to send a heartfelt message if you can't be together this Christmas.

Bo-Kx

Shop now

Shop the best flower delivery services in the UK

Edge of Ember x Inthefrow Orion Necklace - Gold

This stunning necklace of 18ct gold-plate with topaz stones is the perfect way to let your mum know how much you care. Made in collaboration with Inthefrow’s Victoria Macgrath, it’s inspired by the brightest conselltation in the night sky and is a simple but chic piece that’s bound to become her favourite piece in her jewellery box. Engraving and gift wrapping available.

Edge of Ember

£195 | Edge of Ember

One4all Gift Card

For the mums that are impossible to buy for, the One4all Gift Card covers all bases. Whether she wants to splash out on a new piece of homeware or update her 2021 wardrobe, this little card can help. Shop goods from more than 55,000 stores across the UK - think M&S, John Lewis, Rituals, H&M, Warehouse, The Perfume Shop, B&Q and lots more.

And if you've left getting her gift to the eleventh hour, the card can be sent directly to her phone by getting the One4all Digital Gift Card instead. Just be sure to load it up with a healthy amount to avoid a Christmas scolding - you can add anything from £10 to £120.

A gift card may seem impersonal, but for mums with particular or exacting tastes, it's the perfect way to let her get what she really wants for Christmas.

One4all

Shop now

The White Company Cashmere Bed Socks

Gorgeously made and beautiful on the skin, these socks will save your mum from the scourge of chilly toes this winter. As well as this elegant camel shade, they come in pale blue, rose and clean white.

the White Co

£36 | The White Company

Susanne Kaufmann limited edition diffuser

Inspired by a traditional Austrian welcome, the Susanne Kaufmann Balancing Room Diffuser is formulated with calming, mood-enhancing notes like orange nutmeg and cedarwood that will transport your mum to a luxury hotel - in spirit if not in body. The gentle fragrance lingers in the room, bringing a calming ambience to the space.

It's a piece of mindful luxury, made in a recyclable glass bottle and presented in a festive gold box - so you won't even have to waste paper on gift wrapping.

Susanne Kaufmann

£67 | Liberty

