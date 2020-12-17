Best Christmas gifts for men: 20 great present ideas for him

Christmas is coming, and although this year is set to be the weirdest to date (on theme with the rest of 2020), there are some things that will never change.

Stuffing yourself silly, spending time with loved ones, virtually or IRL, and scouring high and low for the perfect gift to give to that special someone.

If thoughts have turned to finding a present for the man in your life, our dedicated gift guide is here to save the day, not to mention your precious brain cells. Shopping can be tough, sometimes even harder for people you know really well. So, we’ve put together a selection of the nicest Christmas gift ideas designed for men of all tastes in mind - from S.Os and boyfriends, to grandads, uncles and your old pa - we’ve cherry picked the best, most wonderful ideas that will have him beaming with pure joy on December 25.

We’re talking tech and DIY accessories to boozy gifts to stylish accessories that’ll update his wardrobe in a flash, ready to take on 2021.

Whether you’ve budgeted for a little luxury, or want to make a grand gesture to make up for this sorry state of a year, you can consider this your cheat sheet to giving him the best Christmas present ever.

Use the quick links below to jump to different categories or enjoy a leisurely scroll to check out our edit of the best gifts for him this Christmas.

  • Hello, Handsome - grooming gifts to help him look his best

  • Style King - refine his wardrobe offering with fashion and accessory finds

  • Festive Feasting - indulgent food and drink fare

  • The Home Run - knock it out of the park with the best home and D.I.Y presents

  • Big Boy's Toys - a selection of gadgets and tech gifts for his inner child

Hello, Handsome!

Harry’s x Tom Dixon limited editon razor

The shaving brand has teamed up with celebrated designer Tom Dixon to launch a collection of stunning limited-edition razors just in time for Christmas. Choose from two designs in silver (£30) or black (£45).

This isn't just a razor, it's a piece of design decor that does justice to the art of a proper shave.

Harrys
Harrys

FOREO Complete Male Grooming Collection

Slowly but surely, menfolk of Britain are cottoning on to the fact that grooming and skincare isn’t just women. Foreo is making a play for their side of the bathroom cabinet with this beard face cleaner, which makes sure his whiskers are clean enough for Christmas smooches under the mistletoe. Comes with a two-year warranty.

FOREO
FOREO

£169 | FOREO

Bulldog Original Beard Care Kit

Help him maintain his lush facial foliage with Bulldog’s expert beard care kit. Beard hair requires slightly different shampoo than the hair on his head, so this comprehensive kit includes Bulldog Original Beard 2-in-1 Shampoo & Conditioner and a Bulldog Beard Comb along with Bulldog Original Beard Oil to help give him the sort of lustrous strands that would turn Father Christmas green with envy.

Bulldog
Bulldog

£15 | Boots

Oral-B iO9 Electric Toothbrush Black Onyx

A gleaming, healthy shine - what better gift to bestow on your nearest and dearest. The new Oral-B iO is the brand’s big 2020 launch, performing better than its predecessors with six times more plaque removal using a frictionless magnetic drive and tech to guide you to having a dentist level, can’t-stop-running-your-tongue-over-them clean every day.

Currently half price at Boots, which means you can collect Advantage Card points on them too!

Oral-B
Oral-B

£250 | Boots *On sale from £500

Diptyque Classic Coffret Candle Set

Take his nostrils - and his senses - on a merry jaunt by way of master scent brand Diptyque. The French fragrance house is offering this set of three 70g mini candles in the brand's celebrated scents: Baies, Figuier and Roses.

Diptyque
Diptyque

£75 | Space NK

Style King

Cubitts AW20 Collection

Artisan specs brand Cubitts may not be the most obvious choice when it comes to Christmas gifting, but their festive holiday collection is so splendid it’s worth a second look.

Available with prescriptions or as sunglasses, the core collection starts from £125. All frames are handmade in the King's Cross workshop, slashing their carbon footprint. Splash out on the bespoke glasses (from £325) and not only will you be able to choose from a wider selection of colours, but they’ll be made to your exact measurements to ensure the perfect fit too.

Cubitts
Cubitts

Liberty Thorpe Tana Lawn Cotton Pyjama Set

A smart set of PJs for the big day - what greater gift than comfort? These pyjamas are smart enough to wear all day, from opening presents in the morning to washing up Christmas lunch in the afternoon. Available from XS to XL, this long-sleeve design is printed with an iconic pattern from Liberty’sc archives on soft breathable cotton.

Liberty
Liberty

£225 | Liberty

Not Just Pajama Men’s Velvet Slippers - Dark Green

We're all spending incredible volumes of time at home, but that doesn't mean you have to be near-surgically fused to your tired loungewear. There are comfortable options that look chic too - like these glorious forest green slippers from Not Just Pajama. Here's hoping the elegant indoor footwear will encourage him to sharpen up the rest of his act too.

Wolf & Badger
Wolf & Badger

£92 | Wolf & Badger

Sockshop Double Layered Heat Holders Christmas Pudding Slipper Socks

A novelty pair of socks at Christmastime always does well, and these Christmas Pudding-themed ones not only come in a fun design but they're from the Heat Holders brand which means they'll keep his tootsies toasty too.

Sockshop
Sockshop

£11.99 | Sockshop

£85 | Harvey Nichols

Festive Feasting

Beer Hawk Great British Beers Mixed Case

Crushed by curfew? Despondent about not going to the boozer? It’s been a tough year but he can end it with a smile if you present him with this 15-piece crateful from Beer Hawk. Containing a selection of the finest hops these shores have to offer, they should keep him happy until he’s back at his local.

Beer Hawk
Beer Hawk

£35 | Beer Hawk

Tala Indigo and Ivory Dry Cook’s Measure

An essential in every budding cook’s arsenal, the Dry Cook’s Measure is an invaluable kitchen tool. It will help you measure out all your ingredients without the need for scales thanks to the clever metric and imperial markings on the inside. This also means you can follow old recipes and American instructions without trying to work out the right conversions.

Tala
Tala

£13.50 | Tala

Barisieur Coffee Alarm Clock

Back to the Future fans will love this alarm clock coffee machine which looks like a slightly suaver version of Doc's invention in the third movie. Not only will it get your morning cup of Joe on the go but it can keep your milk cool in the mini fridge, boil water and give you a five minute snooze. If he likes his gadgets, he will go wild for this clever bedside gizmo.

Coffee Machine
Coffee Machine

£388 | Amazon

Paxton & Whitfield Truffle Cheese Collection

The esteemed London cheesemongers have a delightful offering for the festive season with wine and cheese pairings aplenty. If your recipient cherishes luxury curds, this foodie feast will get a huge thumbs-up and a Cheshire cat-like grin.

It's a mini board of the retailer's best truffle cheeses (Brillat Savarin aux Truffes 200g and Moliterno with Truffles 250g), plus a pot of truffle honey and a pack of charcoal crackers to set everything on. It's a generous spread with enough to feed up to six people - if he wants to, that is.

Paxton-&-Whitfield
Paxton-&-Whitfield

£45 | Paxton & Whitfield

Santa’s Paw Single Oven Mitt

A fun easy gift that will make him smile - and hopefully encourage him to do his bit in the kitchen - this oven mitt brings to life visions of a badass Santa, with tattoos instead of elves and a Chopper instead of a sleigh. There’s a mistletoe print on the reverse to show off his soft side too.

Wolf & Badger
Wolf & Badger

£8 | Wolf & Badger

The Home Run

Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 Bluetooth Waterproof Portable Speaker, Unicorn

Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 Bluetooth Waterproof Portable Speaker, Unicorn

With 360° sound, and a dust, water and drop-proof durable construction, this Bluetooth speaker is built for adventure. It comes in a selection of head-turning shades, but this colour splattered design is our top pick. Just don't let on that it's called Unicorn.

John Lewis
John Lewis

£129.99 | John Lewis

CandleHand Hand Gesture Candle Crossed Fingers

If you’re wondering how this candle got to look so incredibly lifelike it’s because it was cast from a real human hand. Everything from the size to the tiny nail, knuckle and skin renderings make this an amazing gift for someone who appreciates the finer details.

You can get CandleHand’s in a selection of other universally known gestures - some far too vulgar to print in a respectable newspaper - but we like the crossed fingers style the best. Who couldn’t use a little luck right now?

CandleHand
CandleHand

£34.95 | Amazon

Anglepoise + Paul Smith Type 75 Mini Desk Lamp, Edition 1

Give his home office a style injection with this Anglepoise x Paul Smith lamp. The two design brands have collaborated on a lighting collection with brilliant results. This lamp, a classic Anglepoise shape finished with signature Paul Smith colours, has just the right level of electricity to win a place on his desk.

Paul Smith
Paul Smith

£140 | John Lewis

Jonathan Adler Cock/ Tail Coaster

A man with good taste and a wicked sense of humour is a potent being. Help him show off both attributes with Jonathan Adler's cool coaster set; fun for showing off on Insta until we're allowed to have proper parties again.

Jonathan Adler
Jonathan Adler

£78 | Amara

Big Boy’s Toys

Garmin Edge 830

If his idea of a good weekend is spent huffing over hills on a mountain bike come rain or shine, we've got just the thing. This touchscreen cycling gadget tracks and monitors every part of the ride, from route and terrain to heart rate, plus plenty more besides - and it can go 20 hours without needing a recharge - can he say the same? A gift that'll take his cycling up a gear.

Garmin
Garmin

£349.99 | Garmin

Banzai limited edition collectors skateboard

This list’s wildcard entry, we suggest it with caution. Whether you want to roll him down memory lane or encourage a new passion, Banzai’s bespoke skateboard is certainly a unique option. One of the most famous designs around in the 70s, the brand is offering a limited edition reissue with only 50 of each colour and size up for grabs.

Banzai
Banzai

Approach S62 Black Ceramic Bezel with Black Band

Fuel his golfing obsession with Garmin’s smart watch which not only tracks his game, but will give him helpful pointers on improving it too. Think of it as a wrist-worn golf pro: this thing can display wind speed, suggest clubs to use and give helpful tips on the best direction to aim, plus loads more helpful features. Will suit golf-mad dads to a tee.

Garmin
Garmin

£479.99 | Garmin

