Best Christmas Gifts For Him 2020

Christmas is coming, and although this year is set to be the weirdest to date (on theme with the rest of 2020), there are some things that will never change.

Stuffing yourself silly, spending time with loved ones, virtually or IRL, and scouring high and low for the perfect gift to give to that special someone.

If thoughts have turned to finding a present for the man in your life, our dedicated gift guide is here to save the day, not to mention your precious brain cells. Shopping can be tough, sometimes even harder for people you know really well. So, we’ve put together a selection of the nicest Christmas gift ideas designed for men of all tastes in mind - from S.Os and boyfriends, to grandads, uncles and your old pa - we’ve cherry picked the best, most wonderful ideas that will have him beaming with pure joy on December 25.

We’re talking tech and DIY accessories to boozy gifts to stylish accessories that’ll update his wardrobe in a flash, ready to take on 2021.

Whether you’ve budgeted for a little luxury, or want to make a grand gesture to make up for this sorry state of a year, you can consider this your cheat sheet to giving him the best Christmas present ever.

Use the quick links below to jump to different categories or enjoy a leisurely scroll to check out our edit of the best gifts for him this Christmas.

Hello, Handsome - grooming gifts to help him look his best

Style King - refine his wardrobe offering with fashion and accessory finds

Festive Feasting - indulgent food and drink fare

The Home Run - knock it out of the park with the best home and D.I.Y presents

Big Boy's Toys - a selection of gadgets and tech gifts for his inner child

See our favourites below

Hello, Handsome!

Harry’s x Tom Dixon limited editon razor

The shaving brand has teamed up with celebrated designer Tom Dixon to launch a collection of stunning limited-edition razors just in time for Christmas. Choose from two designs in silver (£30) or black (£45).

This isn't just a razor, it's a piece of design decor that does justice to the art of a proper shave.

FOREO Complete Male Grooming Collection

Slowly but surely, menfolk of Britain are cottoning on to the fact that grooming and skincare isn’t just women. Foreo is making a play for their side of the bathroom cabinet with this complete set, which includes a LUNA facial cleansing device as well as an ISSA toothbrush with a replacement head. There’s even a 60ml gel-to-foam cleanser so there’s absolutely no excuse to resist starting his skincare journey. What’s more, buying this bundle is a total bargain; the products would cost £212 normally.

