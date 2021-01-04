Best gifts for her: present ideas for women that she will love

Ellie Davis and Jessica Reynolds
·24 min read

Whether it’s for her birthday, your anniversary or just because, the hunt is on to find the perfect gift for the lovely lady in your life.

It’s more important than ever to pull out all the stops for the gifting process - whether you will be spending this year face-to-face or via Zoom.

We’ve put together a selection of gifts for women of all tastes. With a seemingly endless selection of fashion, beauty, fragrance, food and drink, booze, tech, homeware and fitness presents, there will be something to cross off just about everyone on your list.

If you can't think what to get your mother, sister, girlfriend, wife, worry not, we've found it.

From fun novelty presents to some serious, serious luxury, we've got universally appealing picks as well as some off the beaten path finds.

The Culture Gifts

The books and gifts to inspire, create and explore.

ERA Calligraphy’s Luxury Modern Calligraphy Kit

ERA Calligraphy
ERA Calligraphy

If you’re looking for something different this Christmas and beyond, ERA’s calligraphy set will encourage your lucky recipient to take up a new, aesthetically-pleasing skill. It is ideal for complete beginners as well as those with some experience. Whether you are right or left handed, it contains all the tools needed to get started and the ability to follow along with an online tutorial.

£45 | Era Calligraphy

Sculpd DIY Pottery Kit

Sculpd
Sculpd

As lockdown triggered a hark back to more wholesome past times, pottery and sculpting have seen a huge surge in popularity. This set from specialists Sculpd will encourage them to get their creative juices flowing and craft a plant pot, trinket dish, vase, candle holder or just about anything. After forming the shape, they will then be able to paint, seal (no kiln necessary) and adorn it in their home.

£39 | Sculpd

Rare Birds Book Club

If your lovely lady is book obsessed and rarely goes to bed without turning a page - she will absolutely love this. Each month, a brand new book will arrive through their letterbox for them to read at their leisure; when they're done, they can visit the Rare Birds's Book Club members area to chat all about that month's book with other members.

Subscriptions available in one month, three month, six month and 12 month packages. A wonderful gift they will never expect but really come to adore.

From £30 for three months | Rare Bird's Book Club

National Art Pass

If she loves a lazy Saturday stroll through a gallery or museum she will be spoilt for choice using the National Art pass.

With over 240 museums and historic sites to select from she can save 50 per cent on major exhibitions and still have money left over to buy you lunch or perhaps a fancy art book.

From £70 | Artfund

Busy Bee Panama Notebook by Smythson

Symthson are revered for their luxe notebooks and organisers rumoured to be favoured by royalty and celebrities worldwide.

Made in England, the Busy Bee notebook (pictured in burnt orange) contains 128 gilt-edged, pale blue featherweight pages.

The average price point for a Symthson is usually over £100 and the Busy Bee is no less impressive in its decadent detailing—but offered at a much more purse friendly price.

£47 | Smythson

Papier Customised Notebooks

Papier
Papier

Give your gift the personal touch with a notebook from Papier that can be adorned with the luxury recipient’s name across the front.

There are a whole host of designs to choose from to suit any and all tastes. We are particularly fans of the brand’s latest collaboration with New York fashion designer Rosie Assoulin that has an array of bright and bold colours and patterns.

£19.99 | Papier

23andMe

After providing a saliva sample, 23andMe will give you a breakdown of all the regions your ancestors came from based on how your DNA compares to millions of samples worldwide. You can opt in and share your data and connect with other people who also share your DNA — one of the more interesting and exciting features.

From £79 | 23andMe

The Fashion Gifts

Luxury bags, cosy cotton and pyjamas that double as outerwear.

Bella Freud 1970 Glow wool-blend jumper

Bella Freud
Bella Freud

Beloved by the fashion set, London-based designer Bella Freud’s jumpers have formed a fixture in covetable wardrobes everywhere. The timeless, easily styled and versatile pieces will work for just about any occasion - whether they are updating their loungewear or heading out and about paired with denim, or thrown over a floral frock.

This new take on the now iconic 1970s intarsia design has a glowy effect that offers a subtle statement. It is crafted almost entirely from wool and has ribbed trims and a wearable fit.

£295 | Selfridges

Slip Silk Face Covering

Slip
Slip

A sign of the times no doubt but these luxe face masks will be a very practical and hugely appreciated gift - not just for the beautiful designs but also for the silk construction.

Maskne is a term we are all now too familiar with and silk fabrics can work wonders for protecting delicate skin, while also adhering to mask-related guidelines.

Silk experts Slip offer an array of colours and patterns as well as an adjustable nose wire and ear loops to keep it securely in place.

£39 | Cult Beauty

ROOP Furoshiki satin bag

Newly iconic - meet the Roop bag. This seamless design with a ruched top handle is the Cupid's arrow of 2020 fashion darlings everywhere. But more than just a pretty pouch, the Roop bag is crafted from deadstock satin, no less luxurious but all the more kind to the environment. Get it while it lasts, these unique bags tend to sell out fast.

£65 | Selfridges

Topshop, Yolke and Desmond and Dempsey Pyjamas

Women&#x002019;s Pjs
Women’s Pjs

Desmond and Dempsey (left)

Vibrant prints and unique patterns lead the way in this very desirable sleepwear collection.

Yolke (middle)

Going straight to the top of every woman's wish list, the gorgeous matching sets at Yolke can also be worn as outerwear in line with the current pyjamas as daywear trend. If you're looking for a luxury gift this is a guaranteed WIN.

Topshop Satin Pyjamas (right)

Need a totally gorgeous but highly affordable set PJs? Find it at Topshop, the range is fun, affordable and available in a wide range of sizes.

Ugg Cozy Knit Sheepskin Slippers

Ugg
Ugg

Like tucking your feet in for a good night’s sleep every time you slip them on, these slippers have a sheepskin fur lining that offers the utmost comfort for your feet. The textured bottom is sturdy enough to pop outside if need be and they are available in three stylish hues. Just don't blame us if she never wants to leave the house.

£100 | UGG

La Perla souple lace-trimmed bodysuit

If the woman in question loves her lingerie there is only one name that will top her wish list: La Perla. Adored by the beau mondeâ€‹, this elite lingerie has been sumptuously crafted with black stretch-jersey and Chantilly lace, made in Italy. To be worn as nightwear leave it bare, or for a daytime look simply don with wide leg trousers.

It's a stunner and if you're going to spoil her with decadence this is how you do it.

£140 | Net-a-Porter

The Booze Gifts

From gin sets to Australian whiskey, the luscious liquor to inspire new cocktails and late night tipples.

Hendrick’s Gin Cucumber Curler Gift Set

Hendrick&#x002019;s
Hendrick’s

When it comes to gin, Hendrick’s is up there with the very best and the spirit of choice for loyal fans of the junipery goodness. This set features the bottle alongside a cucumber curler so they can get creative with the garnishes in their G&Ts. Presentation is everything, after all.

£34.57 | Amazon

Starward Malt Whisky

Got a whisky loving woman in your life? Here's one she will never expect: 100 per cent Australian barley whisky, matured in apera barrels - apera being the Aussie play on aperitif and a popular fortified wine in OZ.

Just like the woman you love after a long night out — a bit smokey, a bit sweet, and entirely worth it.

£50 | Whiskey Exchange

Mermaid Gin from the Isle of Wight Distilleryâ€‹

You can never go wrong with a bottle of gin, as a gift, for yourself or to just keep on reserve for spontaneous entertaining.

Crafted in the style of a London Dry Gin using ten botanicals, even the bottle has won an award — International Wine and Spirits Competition crowned this gorgeous gin as the winner of their Bottle Design Award 2019.

What's more, it's absolutely delicious and just about the loveliest way to say, Oh go on have one.

£49 | Harvey Nichols

The Food and Drink Accessory Gifts

Ladies who lunch. The practical gifts that are anything but boring, these are the everyday food and drink accessories that look a lot better than their humble definitions.

SodaStream Spirit Sparkling Water Maker

SodaStream
SodaStream

For the fizzy water fan in your life, the addition of a SodaStream to their kitchen appliances will change their lives. Not only is it far more cost effective than purchasing bottles of the carbonated stuff but it is also better for the planet as you are reducing their single-use plastic consumption - the definition of a win, win.

There are five different models to choose from all of which will create sparkling water in seconds with just the touch of a button. The devices are compact with a sleek, space-saving design and include the glass carafe pictured. You can also add flavours direct from the brand that will give them the chance to create their own kombucha, lemonade, coca cola, tonic and more.

£71.33 | Amazon

KitchenAid Artisan 5KSM175PSBIC Stand Mixer - Ice Blue

Currys
Currys

The ultimate baking companion, you will likely find that KitchenAid’s stand mixer is on the gifting wish list for so many of the people on your ‘to-buy’ checklist. It has a timeless and chic design so will fit seamlessly in kitchens of all aesthetics - particularly as they come in a rainbow array of colours.

The construction is very durable and it comes with 10 different attachments for all your cooking and baking needs. It is reliable and has a far superior and more effortless performance to traditional hand whisks.

This will be the gift that keeps on giving that they’ll treasure for years and years to come.

£449 | Currys

Click and Grow Smart Garden 9 Indoor Gardening Kit

Amazon
Amazon

Whether they are blessed with a green-fingered prowess or not, the Click and Grow will give them the chance to add fresh, home-grown vegetables and herbs into their cooking and diet with ease.

The smart indoor gardening system is self-watering and has a strong LED light to create the perfect environment for optimum growth. There are versions in all sizes and in an array of colours.

This kit contains three mini tomatoes, three basil and three lettuce pods to kick start the process. There are over 50 different pods available so they can get experimenting without any GMOS, pesticides, herbicides or fungicides.

£174.90 | Amazon

Corkcicle triple insulated stainless steel water bottle

This revolutionary water bottle can be used for hot and cold drinks, keeping your concoction at an ideal temperature for hours upon hours, and won't leak regardless of any ill-fated commuting.

This is the best practical gift everyone needs, wants and will be very happy to receive.

Available in DOZENS of different colours and finishes (think matte black, marble effect, turquoise gloss), the Corckcicle range offers loads of easy and affordable gifts for the whole family.

From £20 | Amazon

Le Creuset Stoneware Set of 3 Petite Casseroles

It's an established fact that no one in the history of time has ever been disappointed with a gift from Le Creuset. This petite set, offered in a range of striking pearlescent blues, is perfect for everything from Saturday morning porridge to week night mac'n cheese.

You can buy the set of three off Amazon (£54) which are also available in rosy pinks or as four (£72) in orange, blue, or red.

Alternatively, head over to John Lewis online and opt for the individual pots at £20 a pop.

£54 for the set of three | Amazon

Black+Blum Stainless Steel Lunch Box

Noticeably attractive in stainless steel, this is the leakproof lunchbox to beat and so far no one has. The fork fits securely within the silicone band and the pressure valve ensures airtight travel. The container (not lid) is also oven proof.

£24 | Amazon

SMEG Citrus Juicer

&lt;p&gt;Smeg&lt;/p&gt;

Smeg

Freshly squeezed OJ—or any type of J—will go down a treat with this ridiculously good looking citrus juicer from SMEG. Make a show of it by gifting alongside a hefty bag of oranges dressed up in a bright bow.

£129 | Amazon

De'Longhi Dedica EC685M Coffee Machine

We all know a woman who can’t live without her caffeine and if you’ve got a coffee-lover to buy for, this is an excellent option.

The Dedica EC685M measures a dainty 15cm wide, so it's ideal for smaller kitchens. But don't let its size fool you - this coffee machine sports all the features you could ever need to whip up that rejuvenating espresso or cappuccino. There’s an adjustable milk frothing device, three filters and a handy cup warming tray. It’s currently reduced on Amazon too. Score.

£189 | Amazon

The Fragrance Gifts

Aromatic aromatherapy, the best designer perfumes and the cult favourite candles.

Boy Smells The Best Buds Scented Candle Set

Space NK
Space NK

After a challenging year to say the least, self-care is more and more important and there’s just something about the humbling glimmer of a flickering candle that can do wonders to boost their mood and spirits. This set of three mini candles from LA-born fragrance house Boy Smells will be a universally appreciated gift. The candles are formulated from natural, eco-friendly and cruelty-free ingredients and scented with the bestselling aromas, playful named; Cowboy Kush, Kush and Cashmere Kush

The addictive yet non-hallucinogenic Kush and Cashmere Kush aromas have similar fresh and floral notes; cannabis, white musk, tulip and amber, where the latter adds cashmere wood too for added sensuality. Cowboy Kush has a heady blend of suede, saffron flower, labdanum, cannabis lead, tonka and patchouli that is earthy and warm.

£50 | Space NK

Aromatherapy Diffuser

Lets be honest, the gift of a nice smelling home benefits everyone and you don't need to be a pet owner or smoker to appreciate the effect of walking through the door and into the clean, crisp scent of whatever it is you fancy. The sleek and smooth design is easily adaptable to many interiors and the 7 LED light colour options can be switched off if you prefer a wholly natural look.

Make it an all-in-one gift and pick up four beautiful essential oils from Neom so she can use it right away. If you need more convincing check out our full round-up on the best essential oil diffusers for large rooms.

£23.99 | Amazon

Raw Wax Melts from Rawe Sugar Co.

The very best candle alternative, these gem stone shaped raw wax melts are packed with therapeutic grade essential oils and require no burning whatsoever. Simply add to an external heat source, such as an aroma stone, and enjoy a safe, heavenly scented bouquet for hours on end.

£14.50 | Rawe Sugar Co.

Byredo Bal D'Afrique Perfume

Byredo is the word on every perfume-lovers' lips right now. Bal d'Afrique – one of their best-selling fragrances – was imagined from Paris in the Twenties and the African culture, art, music and dance which influenced it.

Including top notes of African marigold and bergamot, heart notes of cyclamen, jasmine petals and violet, and bottom notes such as black amber and Moroccan cedarwood, this eau de parfum is 'essence of romance' in a bottle.

Other worldly scents from the brand include Slow Dance, Sundaze and Mojave Dance.

£110 | Selfridges

The Tech Gifts

From smart tech devices to eye-catching headphones, this is the impressive tech and practical accessories to buy right now.

Angell smart bike

Angell
Angell

As we have all considered new ways to commute in our new normal, electric bikes have seen a huge surge in popularity and you can be sure that this chic, stylish iteration from Angell will go down a treat with your giftee.

Ideal for those who may not have previously considered cycling as well as the bike aficionado in your life, it is complete with a removable, lightweight battery that can last for up to 70km and is easily recharged in just two hours.

It comes complete with safety lights and a fall alert to text an emergency contact if there’s an accident. There’s also a screen with different ride modes; Fly Fast, Dry, Eco and Free depending on whether you are in a rush, heading to the office, want to conserve battery or don’t need the motor at all.

With the rise in bike thefts, you can be content in the knowledge that this bike has an automatic lock-up, a loud and visual alarm and geolocation and motion detectors.

£2,699 | Selfridges

JBL PartyBox On-The-Go Portable Bluetooth Speaker

JBL
JBL

‘Tis the party season and this is a Bluetooth speaker unlike any other that will take any festive soiree to the next level. The PartyBox from JBL comes complete with a wireless karaoke-ready microphone for hours of fun and entertainment. The speaker itself has the impressive sound quality the brand is known for with a deep bass and six hours of playback. It also features a LED show that will really get the party started.

£279.99 | Currys

Fitbit Versa 2

From Spotify to sleep tracking, calls to calendars, this is the smart watch to covet. Featuring built in Amazon Alexa, heart rate tracking and a four day battery life alongside a whole host of smart features, the premium design is offered in a range of colours.

£189 | Amazon

Blue Pure 411 Air Purifier by Blueair

Gifting needn't be all lace and tassel adorned, sometimes a top quality practical gift is most impressive. Blueair is very trusted name in the world of air purification and this pint-sized option is intended for the immediate space around the user. It won't purify the air of an entire room but it's a very strong yet discreet option for the office or even a nightstand.

If you are considering buying an air purifier for the home, read this list in order to understand how to differentiate the marketing nonsense from the machines worth your money.

£129 | â€‹John Lewis

Jabra Elite 45h Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones

New to summer 2020, Jabra’s Elite 45h headphones offer sublime sound for a very affordable price. Lasting for up to fifty hours from just one charge, this is the all-day audio accessory to invest in - comfortable, stylish and under £100. A perfect gift for the music loving lady in your life.

£89.99 |â€‹ John Lewis

Fujifilm Instax Mini LiPlay Hybrid Instant Cameraâ€‹

Future forward technology and retro nostalgia come in the same package with the new Fujifilm Instax Hybrid Camera. Print images from your smartphone with 10 pre-installed image frames where you can add speech bubbles, filters and quirky characters. You can also convert recorded sounds into a QR code and add it to your photo.

Easily one of the best tech gifts this season.

£149 |â€‹ Amazon

£149 from John Lewis

+ 50 shot pack of film

Google Nest Mini Hands-Free Smart Speaker

Google Home Mini: what busy women want. Just ask it, and it delivers breaking news, weather reports, cooking tips or even your favourite music. It also lets you control smart home devices - such as lights, thermostats and switches, from brands like Philips Hue and Samsung SmartThings. Helpful, sleek and just under £50, who doesn't need this?

£49 | John Lewis

The Home Gifts

From art objects to art prints, these are the gaze upon gifts that look good all by themselves.

Mela Weighted Blanket

The physical benefits of the weighted blanket will be immediately felt and this is one of the best options on the market. Note: weighted blankets are best enjoyed individually, the largest size you will need is a double regardless of the bed size.

£99 | Mela

Slowdown Studio Ashby Throw

Bombinate
Bombinate

A throw or a work of art? This blanket will immediately elevate their space without even needing to redecorate. The statement home addition has a bright and bold leaf design created by Liverpool-based artist Rachel Victoria Hillis.

It has been woven entirely from USA-grown cotton, 70 per cent of which is recycled so you can be content in the knowledge that your purchase is kind to the planet.

We can picture this thrown over a rattan sofa or adorned on the bottom of a bed in a 70s Palm Springs-inspired space.

£250 | Bombinate

Bistro Monogram Mug and Emma Bridgewater 1/2 Pint Mug

There's something satisfyingly sophisticated about these monogram mugs from Anthropologie. If she can't go without her morning cuppa consider pairing this gift with the equally affordable tea bag selection from Fortnum & Mason.

Emma Bridgewater's beautiful mugs are offered in an array of mood-boosting patterns including stars, hearts, bees and more —not bad way to start the day.

£8 | Anthropologie

£19.95 | Emma Bridgewater

Rainbow Titanium Aura Quartz by She's Lost Control

Dear Goodhood, please can I have everything in every colour from every collection, amen pleaseandthankyou.

Fashion devotees will already be familiar with Goodhood, the east London based designer streetwear shop, but did you know they also house a lifestyle collection expertly curated with products from Japan, California and right here in the UK?

This gorgeous hunk of rainbow titanium aura quartz is said to stimulate innovation and inner creativity — but I prefer it as the most beautiful object to put on my coffee table.

Place it anywhere in the room and you're guaranteed plenty of oh wows.

£80 | Goodhood

London Prints, The Barbican Conservatory Art Print

The Barbican is an inextricable part of London and this gorgeous art print of the famous Barbican Conservatory makes for a unique (and affordable) gift. Available as A5, A4, A3 or A2.

Printed on 300gsm thick matte paper. A2 printed on 250gsm matte paper. The prints are mailed in sturdy postal tubes (A3,A2) or in board back envelopes (A4).

From £12 | Not on the High Street

Helle Mardahl Candy Dishes

Danish artist Helle Mardahl is an exceptional creator of oddly beautiful objects as seen in her lavish candy dishes. For a luxury gift that is wholly unique this is a stunning choice and a lifelong keepsake.

From £215 for a set | Matches Fashion

Little Bao Dumpling Light

This smiley little bao dumpling light makes us very happy—the supple texture is addictively squishy and it's small enough to add an adorable detail to any room (or bath time) without looking like you live in the toy aisle.

£14.99 | Firebox

Crystal Kit For The Home

A unique gift of five crystals — Black Onyx (to keep out negative energy), Rose Quartz (to encourage love), Golden Citrine - (aimed at success and boosting creativity), Clear Quartz (said to cleanse the soul) and Purple Amethyst (to bring a sense of peace).

Regardless if you believe in the power of crystals or not, one thing is a guarantee — they look good no matter where you put them.

£36.50 |â€‹ NOTHS

The Jewellery Gifts

Charms, chains and pretty pieces.

Birch Pearls Necklace

Pacharee
Pacharee

We first spotted this necklace adorned by supermodel and street style star Bella Hadid and we knew we immediately had to have it. The stunning and statement piece follows the current ubiquitous pearl jewellery trend but takes a unique approach with the shapes and textures and the juxtaposition of 18k gold or gold plated beads.

While we can see this as a signature piece in their jewellery collection, the brand suggests that they can mix and match the look by wrapping the necklace twice around their wrist to form a bold bracelet.

From €407 | Pacharee

Stellar79 Wonder Ring 18 Karat Gold Vermeil

Stellar79
Stellar79

Choosing just one of the delicate pieces from luxury British demi-fine jewellery label Stellar79 is not an easy task but the Wonder Ring will be a statement addition to their ever-growing ring collection. Crafted from 18k gold vermeil on sterling silver, it takes inspiration from the Great Pyramid of Giza with a step-cut design that expertly combines the world of travel and fashion. The POC female-founded small business also do great work in empowering young women and have initiatives to support the BLM foundation.

£225 | Stellar 79

Astrid & Miyu Triple Stone Huggies in Gold

Astrid & Miyu
Astrid & Miyu

Kickstart a stacking addiction with these huggies from Instagram-favourite label Astrid & Miyu. Worn alone or in tandem with a carefully-curated ear, they are the perfect level of subtle yet statement with a sparkling detail to the power of three. The earrings come in gold, rose gold and silver and can be purchased alone or as a pair.

£55 | Astrid & Miyu

Art Deco Initial Chain Earring Silver

Initial jewellery will always be en vogue and this subtle stunner is an elegant option. Made from sterling silver, this single earring can be bought alongside a matching initial, or you can mix and match to create a pairing of two different letters.

Recently engaged or married? A combination of her two surnames (even if she didn't legally change it) is a sweet gesture. Or simply go with XX or maybe a XO....the combinations are as endless as you want them to be.

£20 per earring | Wolf & Badger

Katie Mullally Yes/No Gold Platted Charm

Pay tribute to her ever changing mind with this contrary creation from Katie Mullally. Hallmarked in London, the spinnable Yes/No charm is set on an 18 inch gold plated curb chain—perfect for long layering. WARNING: this necklace is obsessively fun to play with.

Other favourites from the collection include the Irish 6 pence (£105), and the mini wishbone (£97).

£259 | Jewel Street

The Beauty Gifts

If you got a gal that loves her 12 step beauty routine, these are the gifts for her. Check back for new updates all the way up to Christmas and shop the best beauty gift sets here.

Blendsmart 2 Foundation Brush

Give the gift of camera ready makeup with this professional foundation brush that simulates an airbrushing technique. Spinning at 190 RPM, this easy to use gadget provides flawless application for foundation, blush and powder.

What's more, it's cruelty-free and antimicrobial.

£64 | Revolve | â€‹Buy it now

Silk Hair Ties by Silke London

Something so simple has never been this satisfying. Hair breakage happens for a lot of different reasons but the easiest one to avoid is cheap hair ties. If she wears her hair up regularly or has medium to long locks, these luxurious silk hair ties are the perfect gift. The brand also makes the best-selling Silke hair wrap that will give her instant Queen of the bedroom status.

£30 | Feel Unique

StylPro Makeup Brush Cleaner and Dryer

This clever gadget cleans even the grimiest of makeup brushes in less than 30 seconds. Just attach your brush to the spinning device and dip in the bowl of soap and water for power-based products and the brush cleaner provided for thicker options like foundation.

£19.99 | Boots

The Fitness Gifts

Ready, set, sweat with these fabulously fit finds.

In Alignment Straight Strap Bra*Light Support

lululemon
lululemon

Designed specifically for yoga, this bra has light support that works well for low-impact sports. The sumptuously soft composition - that is also sweat-wicking and quick drying - will become their go-to, whether they are exercising, looking for a comfortable alternative to bras or running errands. There are moulded cups for support and shape as well as adjustable straps. It comes in four colours and in sizes A to E.

£58 | lululemon

Brooks Women's Adrenaline GTS 21

Brooks
Brooks

When gyms closed and with initiatives like the couch to 5k, running has become more accessible and popular than ever to those who may have otherwise never considered it. While it may seem daunting, all it takes is putting one foot in front of the other and that becomes all the more appealing when those feet are adorned with some stellar sneakers. Brooks’ are the shoe of choice for runners everywhere and the GTS 21 is the goldilock model with just the right amount of support and cushioning - and they come in an array of colourways.

£120 | Brooks

Ring Fit Adventure for Switch

Bottom line: this steering-wheel style controller is pure FUN. But it also offers a full-body workout that is far more enjoyable than any piece of gym equipment could ever hope to become.

The leg strap detects movements as the player competes in a wide range of mini-games and challenges by squeezing, lifting and steering the wheel which corresponds to on-screen fire balls and point earning adventures.

This is the best excuse to ditch your pub plans and stay in for the night jumping, hopping and blasting your way to victory.

It makes a great family game too — sofa-side cheering and mocking are entirely acceptable.

£69.99 | Argos

Latest Stories

  • Derrick Henry becomes the eighth back in NFL history to reach 2,000 yards

    Derrick Henry needed 223 yards in Week 17 to make history, and made it look easy.

  • Browns end long playoff drought, survive late Steelers rally

    CLEVELAND — Squeezing the game ball in his left hand, Baker Mayfield looked at the giant scoreboard showing highlights of Cleveland's glory days.In the stands, masked fans hugged, high-fived and took one last look at the final score — Cleveland 24, Pittsburgh 22 — just to make sure.The Browns, winless just three seasons ago and so bad for so long, are in the playoffs.The NFL's longest post-season drought is over.“I am really just happy for our fans,” said first-year coach Kevin Stefanski. “They deserve this. They have been waiting for this and we are happy to deliver that to them.”Mayfield threw a touchdown pass and had several big runs in the second half as the Browns made the playoffs for first time since 2002 on Sunday, surviving a late Mason Rudolph-led rally to beat the rival Steelers, who sat quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and several other starters.After nearly two decades of dysfunction, bad draft picks, coaching changes and front-office purges, the Browns (11-5), who went 0-16 in 2017, are still playing in 2021.It wasn't easy. They nearly blew a 15-point lead in the fourth quarter, but stopped Pittsburgh's 2-point conversion attempt, recovered an onside kick with 1:22 left and then ran out the clock.A week of COVID-19 disruptions concluded in celebration as the Browns wrapped up their big reward: a third matchup this season against the AFC North champion Steelers, in Pittsburgh next Sunday night.“We're not satisfied,” Mayfield said. “We expected to be here. ... All we wanted was a chance, and now we have one.”Nick Chubb rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown for the Browns, who were up 24-9 early in the fourth before Rudolph brought back the Steelers (12-4).Instead of Roethlisberger, who is 23-2-1 in his career against the Browns, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin started Rudolph and left defensive stars T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward along with centre Maurkice Pouncey back in Pittsburgh.Big Ben and the boys will be back in a week.“I wasn’t worried about next week," Tomlin said. "I was worried about this game and rightfully so.”Rudolph's 2-yard TD pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster with 1:23 left pulled the Steelers within 24-22. But the backup QB badly overthrew rookie Chase Claypool on the 2-point attempt, and Browns tight end Stephen Carlson fell on the ensuing kick under a pile of bodies.The Browns only had to run out the clock to secure the win and Mayfield, who earlier had a key 28-yard run, scampered for 3 yards on 3rd-and-2 with 1:10 left.Before the scoreboard clock in FirstEnergy Stadium ticked off its final seconds, most of the 12,000 fans — there were some Terrible Towel wavers — cheered wildly and Browns players danced off the sideline and onto the field.“This is what we imagined,” said defensive star Myles Garrett, who didn't win a game during his 2017 rookie season.The Browns and their passionate fan base endured 197 losses, 14 double-digit-loss seasons and seven coaches since the last playoff appearance.Stefanski's team barely practiced this week because of COVID-19 positive tests and protocols and went into its most important game in years without six players, including top cornerback Denzel Ward, and three assistant coaches.The Browns were clinging to a 10-9 lead in the third quarter when Rudolph, under extreme pressure, floated a pass across the field that was intercepted by reserve cornerback M.J. Stewart.Cleveland capitalized with wide receive Jarvis Landry taking an inside handoff and scoring on a 3-yard run to put the Browns up 24-9. Landry, forced to sit out the first game of his career as a COVID-19 close contact last week, celebrated his score by rifling the ball against the padded end zone wall.For the moment he got to Cleveland in 2018, Landry's goal was to get the Browns back to the post-season.“I’m just excited to play football this time of year," he said. “I don’t care who we play.”GARRETT-RUDOLPHGarrett and Rudolph barely crossed paths — until after the game.It was their first meeting in Cleveland since Garrett tore off Rudolph's helmet and hit him with it, one of the ugliest on-field incidents in recent NFL history that led to a suspension for Garrett.“I just told him, ‘Good game, and see you all in a week,’” Garrett said.“I told him good luck,” Rudolph said. “A lot of respect for him.”NICK OF TIMEChubb went over 1,000 yards for the second straight season in style. His 47-yard TD run pushed the Pro Bowler into quadruple digits despite him missing four games with a sprained right knee.INJURIESSteelers: None reported.Browns: DE Olivier Vernon suffered an ankle injury in the fourth quarter. Vernon didn't put any weight on his leg while being assisted to the medical tent. He was carted to the locker room. ... Rookie WR/PR Donovan Peoples-Jones suffered a concussion late in the first half while jumping to make a catch and getting drilled by safety Sean Davis.UP NEXTBrowns: Back to Pittsburgh, where they lost 38-7 in October and have dropped 17 in a row at Heinz Field. Cleveland's previous playoff game was also in Pittsburgh, a heartbreaking 36-33 loss in '02.Steelers: Will be back at full strength for their first playoff appearance since the 2017 season.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLTom Withers, The Associated Press

  • Aaron Rodgers likely locks up MVP in win vs. Bears, Packers clinch No. 1 seed

    Aaron Rodgers has a great shot to get to his second Super Bowl.

  • Rams beat Cardinals for playoff spot, allowing Bears to back into postseason

    The Rams won a battle of attrition on Sunday to secure a playoff spot over the Cardinals.

  • Sam Sloman's doinked field goal gives Titans the AFC South title

    The Titans almost went to overtime, but pulled out a dramatic win.

  • Giants beat Cowboys to stay alive in NFC East, now wait for Washington to decide playoff fate

    A critical non-challenge from Mike McCarthy likely cost the Cowboys a vital win.

  • Ravens clinch playoff spot with 38-3 rout of Bengals

    CINCINNATI — As one of the NFL's worst COVID-19 outbreaks sidelined star players, and injuries hit others, the Baltimore Ravens didn't look like a playoff team in late November.But as quarterback Lamar Jackson came roaring back, so did Baltimore.After a Dec. 2 loss to Pittsburgh with Jackson on the COVID-19 list, the Ravens rebounded and won the next four. That set them up to earn a wild card with a victory in the finale against the Cincinnati Bengals, who finally had some momentum after winning two straight.The Ravens left no doubt they belonged in the post-season with a 38-3 rout of the Bengals on Sunday, with Jackson throwing three touchdown passes and becoming the first quarterback in NFL history with two seasons of more than 1,000 rushing yards.The Ravens (11-5) ran for a club record 404 yards — the fourth team since 1950 to rush for more than 400 in a single game — and amassed 525 overall in advancing to the playoffs for the third straight season. The Ravens took the fifth seed in the AFC with Miami’s loss at Buffalo and will play at AFC South champion Tennessee (11-5) next Sunday at 1:05 p.m. EST.“It’s pretty cool,” Jackson said. “Now we have to win or go home. That’s what it’s been the last few weeks. We have to win to keep going.”Rookie J.K. Dobbins rushed for 160 yards and two touchdowns, including a 72-yard scoring romp in the third quarter.“It’s a bunch of guys that are happy, but we’re still hungry,” Dobbins said. “We’re glad to get this win and get in, but we know what the ultimate goal is, and that’s what’s on our minds right now.”Jackson rushed for 97 yards and threw for 113 before taking a seat in the third quarter. He has run or passed for at least one touchdown in 36 straight starts, the longest active streak in the NFL.Baltimore scored on its first two drives, a 34-yard Justin Tucker field goal followed by a 43-yard touchdown pass from Jackson to Miles Boykin. The Ravens extended the lead to 17-0 when Jackson capped a clock-eating 93-yard drive with an 18-yard TD pass to Marquise Brown.Austin Seibert booted a 38-yard field goal to get the Bengals their only points of the afternoon.Dobbins scored on a 4-yard burst in the third quarter, set up by rushes of 18, 6 and 20 yards by Jackson. Jackson threw another scoring pass to Brown before departing for a rest, and Dobbins broke for the long run before Baltimore backed off.Cincinnati's Brandon Allen, who threw for 371 yards and two touchdowns in the win over the Texans last week, was just 6 for 21 for 48 yards with two interceptions.For the Bengals (4-11-1) — the only AFC North team not in the playoffs — it was a demoralizing end to another disappointing season.“We’re a better team than what we showed today," said Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor, who is 6-25-1 in his two seasons running the team. “We ran into a team that’s playing as good of football as we’ve seen all year. They were certainly peaking at the right time.”KOCH RECORD FALLSBaltimore punter Sam Koch was forced to end his franchise-record streak of 239 consecutive games played when he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He hadn't missed a game in his 15-year NFL career. The Ravens signed Johnny Townsend, who was with them for a short time in training camp, to punt and hold Sunday.GREEN'S LAST GAME IN STRIPES?Veteran wide receiver A.J. Green may have played his last game as a Bengal. The former Pro Bowler made 18 million this year under the franchise tag, hoping to earn a long-term contract, but had the worst statistical year of his 10-year career. The team must decide whether to offer him a new deal.SO CLOSEBengals receiver Tee Higgins entered the game one reception from the franchise rookie record, but he ran into some bad luck. The record-breaking catch appeared to come on a 41-yard gainer on a quick slant on Cincinnati’s first drive, but it was wiped out by an offensive pass interference call against receiver Mike Thomas. Higgins injured his left hamstring on the play and didn’t return.INJURIESRavens: None reported.Bengals: Higgins was ruled out after the hamstring injury. C Trey Hopkins suffered a left knee injury in the second half and was declared out.UP NEXTThe Ravens advance to the playoffs for the third straight year, will travel to either Tennessee or Indianapolis next Sunday. The Bengals end another disappointing year and extend their playoff drought to five seasons.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL___Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacyMitch Stacy, The Associated Press

  • B.C. approves NHL games, becoming second province to OK play

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have been given the go ahead to play in British Columbia this season.  B.C. Premier John Horgan announced the news on Twitter on Sunday, saying he had spoken to team owner Francesco Aquillini about the NHL's return to play plans and believes the enhanced health measures mean games can be played safely.  Canucks general manager Jim Benning told reporters earlier on Sunday that it was the team's understanding it would be able to play home games at Vancouver's Rogers Arena this year.  B.C. is the second province to officially approve NHL games, coming after Alberta gave the OK on Dec. 25 following the review of protocols outlined in the league's return-to-play plan, along with some additional enhancements. Last week, a health official in Manitoba told The Canadian Press that the province was working toward approving games being played in Winnipeg. Officials in Ontario and Quebec have not commented on whether competition has been approved for the three teams in those provinces.  The NHL season is set to resume on Jan. 13 with a new North Division that will see the seven Canadian franchises play one another instead of crossing into the United States for games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Bills throttle Dolphins on Josh Allen's franchise-record day to clinch No. 2 seed

    The Bills weren't messing around in the finale.

  • 'We don't want to take a step backwards:' Expectations high as Canucks open camp

    VANCOUVER — Nearly four months after they were ousted from the NHL playoffs, the Vancouver Canucks are back — and with big expectations.  The Canucks lost several key pieces in free agency, but general manager Jim Benning is confident that the moves he's made in an unusual off-season and the continued development of the team's youngsters will combine for success this season.  “Finishing last year off, I thought we made good strides. We went to the bubble, we competed hard, we won some series. It changed the belief that we’re going in the right direction and we’re doing things the right way," Benning said on a video call Sunday as the Canucks opened training camp. "We don’t want to take a step backwards this year." Vancouver was in third place in the Pacific Division with a 36-27-6 record when the NHL suspended play in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Canucks dispatched the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues in the playoffs before being eliminated by the Vegas Golden Knights in a gritty seven-game Western Conference semifinal. Every year the team's expectation is to get better, said head coach Travis Green, and this season isn't any different.  "Winning doesn’t just happen," he said. "You’ve got to push, you’ve got to be prepared, you’ve got to sacrifice, you’ve got to create a culture that’s about winning. And I think we’re on the right path to that.” Some beloved players won't be joining the Canucks for the journey, though.  Star goalie Jacob Markstrom and veteran defender Chris Tanev signed with the Calgary Flames in free agency, while top-six forward Tyler Toffoli decamped to the Montreal Canadiens and homegrown D-man Troy Stecher joined the Detroit Red Wings.  Benning said some of the absences will be filled with up-and-coming prospects, but the GM was also busy during the off-season, adding some veteran talent.  Goalie Braden Holtby comes to Vancouver as a free agent after playing 11 seasons — and winning a Stanley Cup — with the Washington Capitals. Vancouver bolstered its blue line by adding defenceman Nate Schmidt in a trade with the Golden Knights.  Another name was added to the Canucks' training camp roster Sunday when the team signed veteran defenceman Travis Hamonic to a professional tryout contract.  The 30-year-old native of St. Malo, Man., played 50 regular-season games for the Calgary Flames last season, registering three goals and nine assists. He was the first NHL player to opt out of playing in the post-season, citing family considerations. The post-season was held in isolated environments in Edmonton and Toronto due to COVID-19. Originally drafted 53rd overall by the New York Islanders in 2008, Hamonic has 188 points (37 goals, 151 assists) in 637 NHL games. “He's a veteran guy who’s been in the league a while, who’s played hard minutes, maybe minutes that have gone unnoticed," Green said. "With this schedule, you’re going to need depth. And from a coaching standpoint, we’re excited that he’s coming to camp." Hamonic was set to travel from Winnipeg to Vancouver on Sunday and undergo a league-mandated seven-day quarantine upon arrival. He will join the Canucks' camp once the quarantine is complete.  In order to add Hamonic to the lineup, however, the Canucks will need to clear some cap space. One way that could happen is if forward Micheal Ferland is placed on long-term injured reserve.  Benning said Sunday that Ferland did not travel to Vancouver for training camp because he's still experiencing concussion symptoms.  The 28-year-old left-winger played just 14 games last season after being derailed by a concussion in December. He joined the Canucks for the playoff push but left the Edmonton bubble after playing less than 14 minutes in Vancouver's first series against the Minnesota Wild.  The players who perform in training camp will be the ones who earn spots on the roster, Benning said.  “We expect to have some tough decisions and some tough conversations on players here as we go through camp," said the GM.  With the Canucks' season set to begin against the Oilers in Edmonton on Jan. 13, time for making an impression and solidifying a lineup spot is scarce even before players hit the ice.  Coaches will be looking to maximize time and do a lot of teaching over the short camp, Green said, but they'll also be using hard practices and a lot of games to get players into shape for opening night.  “It’s going to be a big onus on our players to be focused for camp and push themselves when it’s hard, because there isn’t much time," the coach said. “I anticipate camp being competitive.”  This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2021.  Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press

  • NFL Winners and Losers: Tua Tagovailoa's bad day in a big spot for Dolphins will linger all offseason

    The Dolphins' season finale couldn't have gone much worse.

  • Fantasy Hockey: One value pick from each NHL team

    There's tons of value to be found throughout your fantasy hockey draft. Here's one player to target from each NHL team.

  • Semifinal day at the world juniors sees Canada meet Russia while U.S. plays Finland

    Team Canada is set to meet Team Russia at the first of two semifinal games at the world junior men's hockey championship in Edmonton today. The winner will play in Tuesday night's gold-medal game against the winner of the second semifinal matchup between Finland and the United States.  The losers of both semifinal games will play in the bronze-medal game, also scheduled for Tuesday. Canada -- the reigning champs -- and Russia played each other in a pre-tournament game back on Dec. 23.  Jamie Drysdale scored the lone goal of the game in a 1-0 Canada victory.  Canada blanked the Czechs in a 3-0 quarterfinal win while Russia edged Germany 2-1. Both teams also met in last year's gold-medal game in the Czech Republic, where Canada defeated Russia 4-3. Canada erased a 3-1 deficit in the third period en route to their 18th gold medal win all-time. In the other semifinal, the Americans will meet Finland. The United States reached the semifinal thanks to a 5-2 win over Slovakia on Saturday night, thanks in part to a pair of goals from John Farinacci. The Finns needed a game-winning goal from Roni Hirvonen with fewer than 30 seconds to play to eliminate the Swedes in quarterfinal play to advance to the next round.  Canada hopes to be the first repeat champion since 2009, a year in which they captured their fifth consecutive gold medal.  This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • NFL playoff field: powerhouses, pretenders and a 7-9 team

    From the rested in Kansas City and Pittsburgh to the relieved in Cleveland, Chicago and Los Angeles, the field for the Super Bowl chase is set. There are some powerhouses and some pretenders — and a team with a losing record.The reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs (14-2) and Green Bay (13-3) earned each conference's lone bye in the expanded playoffs. And no, adding a third wild-card entrant is not why a 7-9 club will be playing next weekend. Washington “earned” that spot by winning the abysmal NFC East that displayed in the finale of the regular season why NFC Least has been so appropriate a moniker.So while New York Giants fans scream that Eagles coach Doug Pederson didn't truly play to beat Washington on Sunday night, it should emphasized that the Giants went 6-10, a record more in line with relegation than reward.Besides, coach Ron Rivera dealing with skin cancer and quarterback Alex Smith returning from an injury that nearly cost him his leg, those are redemptive and rewarding plots.“This one’s special just because of how hard it was,” Rivera said. “How tough everything was, how it’s been on the guys, the organization. There’s a great group of young men in there and we’re trying to do things the right way. It’s really a cool thing to come out and get the division.”As for the spoils, here's who plays next weekend and how it might look.SATURDAYIndianapolis (11-5) at Buffalo (13-3)Frank Reich has been a hero in Western New York since engineering the great comeback in NFL history while replacing the injured Jim Kelly in a 1992 opening-round matchup with the Houston Oilers. Reich now coaches the Colts, and he'll remain heroic in Buffalo if they go quietly against what has been the league's most impressive team the last month.This might be Colts QB Philip Rivers' final game, but it's the Indy defence that must stand tall here. That's a tall order the way Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and the Bills are going.Los Angeles Rams (10-6) at Seattle (12-4)A third go-around for the NFC West rivals who split during the regular season. Both have strong defences and have been spotty on offence, LA far more so than Seattle.The Rams clinched their spot in the playoffs without the inconsistent Jared Goff (thumb surgery) at quarterback. The Seahawks have no issues at that position with Russell Wilson, though his first half of the season was far better than the last two months.Tampa Bay ( 11-5) at Washington (7-9)For sure, the Washington story is uplifting, particularly the way Rivera is leading a change in culture for a franchise so desperately needing it. And the last three teams to capture division titles without a winning record also pulled off upsets in the wild-card round.Don't look for much of that in prime time, not with Tom Brady leading the Buccaneers, who are balanced enough to threaten anyone. You remember Brady. If not, tune in to this one and see him likely dismantle Washington's impressive but inexperienced defence.SUNDAYTennessee (11-5) at Baltimore (11-5)A year ago, the Titans rode Derrick Henry's rushing power, agility and underrated speed to a stunning upset in Baltimore. They still are riding Henry, who became the eighth player to gain 2,000 yards on the ground in a season. Tennessee also can throw the ball better than it could last season.Alas, the Titans barely play any defence. So, with the Ravens having a more diverse but just as effective running game and a sturdy D — not to mention the memories of that beatdown last January — Henry and Co. have an even bigger task ahead in Baltimore this time.Chicago (8-8) at New Orleans (12-4)The other NFC interloper, perhaps, the Bears almost belong in the Least, uh, East. They went from 5-1 to 5-7 before finishing strongly enough to sneak in. Their defence is dangerous if not quite Monsters of the Midway, and when they run the ball well, they can compete.If the Saints get some of their running backs back from the COVID-19 list — particularly scoring machine Alvin Kamara — they will be heavily favoured. This could be Drew Brees' last shot at a second NFL title, too. And New Orleans has a defence to match Chicago's.Cleveland (11-5) at Pittsburgh (12-4)This had to be the topper for the weekend's action. One of the grand rivalries of the sport, and it was just played out in Week 17 — albeit with the Steelers resting a bunch of regulars. Yet Pittsburgh pushed Cleveland to the limit before the Browns snapped the league's longest playoff drought, dating to 2003.Can the Browns win again in the wild-card matchup? Sure, as long as they get their ample running game going and don't have another COVID-19 outbreak like the one that hit in the last two weeks. The Steelers have lost four of their last five, but they also have won 17 straight at home against Cleveland. Ben Roethlisberger will be back and he's 23-2-1 in his career against the Browns.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLBarry Wilner, The Associated Press

  • Week 17 Recap: Philadelphia gifts Washington the NFC East – what was that?

    Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson recap every game from the Week 17 game, starting off with the strange and embarrassing finish to Washington-Philadelphia.

  • Tanking? Doug Pederson says he was 'coaching to win,' but it didn't look like it

    Was Doug Pederson trying to throw a game? He says no, but his coaching decisions say otherwise.

  • Mad Bets: Cowboys, Dolphins big losers for public in Week 17

    Minty Bets is joined by the Director of Trading for MGM Resorts, Jeff Stoneback, to discuss the top winners and losers from NFL Week 17.

  • Pederson defends decision to bench Hurts in Eagles' loss

    PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles chose to give a third-string quarterback playing time in a game with playoff implications for other teams.Coach Doug Pederson benched Jalen Hurts for Nate Sudfeld in the fourth quarter of a 20-14 loss to Washington on Sunday night. The victory gave Washington (7-9) the NFC East title. The New York Giants (6-10) would’ve won the division crown if Philadelphia (4-11-1) had won.The decision didn’t go over well with Giants players posting their reaction on Twitter. Sudfeld hadn’t thrown a pass since 2018 and was picked on his second attempt. He also lost a fumble.“Yes, I was coaching to win,” Pederson said. “Yes, that was my decision solely. Nate has been here four years and I felt he deserved an opportunity to get some snaps.”The loss gave the Eagles the sixth pick in the NFL draft. A victory would’ve dropped them to the ninth spot.“Nobody who stepped on that field wanted to lose,” said running back Boston Scott, who had 65 yards rushing. “Nobody lacked energy.”Hurts had a pair of 6-yard touchdown runs to help the Eagles overcome a 10-0 deficit but he misfired on his last pass, a 4-yard toss into the end zone that would’ve given them a lead late in the third quarter.Hurts, who took over for Carson Wentz last month, finished 7 of 20 for 72 yards with one interception. His passer rating of 25.4 was the lowest by an Eagles starting quarterback since Nick Foles posted a 9.3 rating in the final regular season game in 2017. Foles finished that season as Super Bowl MVP.“As a competitor, I play to win,” Hurts said about getting pulled. “Just trust Coach with that.”Hurts said he knew Pederson had planned to give Sudfeld some snaps.“I know Coach had a plan to go about it the way he did and stuck to his plan,” Hurts said.The Eagles missed the playoffs for the first time since Pederson’s first season in 2016. They face several important decisions in the off-season, starting with their quarterback dilemma. Wentz’s $128 million, four-year contract extension kicks in next season. The team would have to absorb a significant cap hit by trading him.“I was granted the opportunity to lead the team,” Hurts said. “I had every intention of making it to the post-season. ... That will sit on my chest all off-season.”___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLRob Maaddi, The Associated Press

  • Stephen Curry has career-high 62, Warriors beat Blazers

    SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry twirled an arm in the air to acknowledge a small cheering section of family members in a near-empty arena, then gleefully disappeared down a tunnel to celebrate his best scoring night yet.Curry let it fly from way out under pressure with a minute-plus left for another perfect swish on the way to a career-high 62 points, and the Golden State Warriors beat Portland 137-122 on Sunday night to split the two-game set with the Trail Blazers.“I love it. I love everything about what this game offers, the competitiveness and the fire,” Curry said. “I never run from it. Just excited to be in that atmosphere where I get to play at the highest level and do what I do.”Curry delivered the highest-scoring game in the NBA this season early in his 12th campaign, finishing 18 for 31 and 8 of 16 on 3-pointers after beginning with a 21-point first quarter. He had his 10th career 30-point half to help the Warriors take a 66-54 at the break, then doubled his total exactly with his teammates telling him his count at every chance.“He was making every shot within like 10 seconds and we couldn’t even keep up,” rookie James Wiseman said.One small blemish in his brilliant night: Curry had his streak of free throws snapped at a franchise-record 80 in the first. The run dated to March 29, 2019, vs. Memphis."And then he just choked. It’s just incredible," cracked coach Steve Kerr, who jokingly offered the game ball to Wiseman before handing it over to the most deserving recipient.Against Portland, Curry made a career-high 18 of his most attempts yet at 19. No fear, the 6-foot-3 Curry even took it right at imposing 7-footer Jusuf Nurkic."He did a little bit of everything," Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts said.Curry boogied. He smacked the floor and screamed in delight. The 32-year-old two-time MVP closed his eyes and showed off a open-mouthed grin as brother-in-law and teammate Damion Lee poured water over his head — this kind of night was a long time coming after a broken left hand limited Curry to five games in the coronavirus-shortened 2019-20 season.“When you have something to be excited about you kind of feed off your own energy,” said Curry, who says the “great ones” learn how to block out the critics and embrace the expectations.“He came out looking like a man on a mission,” Draymond Green said.Damian Lillard scored 32 points for Portland, and CJ McCollum added 28. McCollum shot 2 for 8 from deep after his 25 3-pointers over the initial five games left him and Curry as the only players to ever do so.After Portland’s 25-point win Friday night, the Warriors were embarrassed and determined to be more aggressive and defend better after the Blazers came out firing to finish 20 of 43 from deep — and they looked more energetic on the defensive end. Portland shot 14 of 43 on 3s Sunday.Curry did it all on the other end. When he sat down for good in the waning seconds and received hugs from teammates, the piped in crowd noise seemed extra loud in an arena devoid of real fans.“It's just a privilege to coach him, it really is,” Kerr said.“Sheeeesh (at)StephenCurry30!!” injured Splash Brother Klay Thompson posted on Twitter with a fire emoji. “Welcome to the club big bro 62.”Green had eight assists and scored one point playing his second game of the season with his minutes increased from just below 18 to 28. He was sidelined the first four games by a right foot injury after being delayed starting training camp because he had the coronavirus.WILT'S 60-POINTERSWilt Chamberlain had 27 60-point performances for the Warriors franchise, the only one in team history with more than one.Thompson scored 60 on Dec. 5, 2016, against Indiana.LILLARD VS. WARRIORSLillard, who became just the second Portland player joining Hall of Famer Clyde Drexler to reach 15,000 points Friday night, is at his best against the Warriors.Lillard has scored at least 29 points in seven straight games against the Warriors and has made at least five 3-pointers in six of those games.TIP-INSTrail Blazers: F Rodney Hood didn't play after he strained his left quadriceps Friday night and played just five minutes. ... McCollum had five assists, nine rebounds and two steals.Warriors: Curry's previous career high was 54 points on Feb. 27, 2013, at New York's Madison Square Garden. ... Curry scored 20 or more in a quarter for the 27th time in his career. ... Golden State went 13 for 34 from deep after making just 7 of 35 from 3-point range Friday. ... Andrew Wiggins has scored in double figures every game so far.UP NEXTTrail Blazers: Host Chicago on Tuesday night.Warriors: Host Sacramento on Monday night.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsJanie McCauley, The Associated Press

  • Browns snap 18-year playoff drought and put the NFL’s longest-running nightmare to bed

    This wasn’t just about securing a spot in the playoffs. It was about exercising 12 years of football that carried one common thread: If something could go wrong, it did go wrong.