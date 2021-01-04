Best gifts for her: present ideas for women that she will love

Whether it’s for her birthday, your anniversary or just because, the hunt is on to find the perfect gift for the lovely lady in your life.

It’s more important than ever to pull out all the stops for the gifting process - whether you will be spending this year face-to-face or via Zoom.

We’ve put together a selection of gifts for women of all tastes. With a seemingly endless selection of fashion, beauty, fragrance, food and drink, booze, tech, homeware and fitness presents, there will be something to cross off just about everyone on your list.

If you can't think what to get your mother, sister, girlfriend, wife, worry not, we've found it.

From fun novelty presents to some serious, serious luxury, we've got universally appealing picks as well as some off the beaten path finds.

The Culture Gifts

The books and gifts to inspire, create and explore.

ERA Calligraphy’s Luxury Modern Calligraphy Kit

ERA Calligraphy

If you’re looking for something different this Christmas and beyond, ERA’s calligraphy set will encourage your lucky recipient to take up a new, aesthetically-pleasing skill. It is ideal for complete beginners as well as those with some experience. Whether you are right or left handed, it contains all the tools needed to get started and the ability to follow along with an online tutorial.

£45 | Era Calligraphy

Sculpd DIY Pottery Kit

Sculpd

As lockdown triggered a hark back to more wholesome past times, pottery and sculpting have seen a huge surge in popularity. This set from specialists Sculpd will encourage them to get their creative juices flowing and craft a plant pot, trinket dish, vase, candle holder or just about anything. After forming the shape, they will then be able to paint, seal (no kiln necessary) and adorn it in their home.

£39 | Sculpd

Rare Birds Book Club

If your lovely lady is book obsessed and rarely goes to bed without turning a page - she will absolutely love this. Each month, a brand new book will arrive through their letterbox for them to read at their leisure; when they're done, they can visit the Rare Birds's Book Club members area to chat all about that month's book with other members.

Subscriptions available in one month, three month, six month and 12 month packages. A wonderful gift they will never expect but really come to adore.

From £30 for three months | Rare Bird's Book Club

National Art Pass

If she loves a lazy Saturday stroll through a gallery or museum she will be spoilt for choice using the National Art pass.

With over 240 museums and historic sites to select from she can save 50 per cent on major exhibitions and still have money left over to buy you lunch or perhaps a fancy art book.

From £70 | Artfund

Busy Bee Panama Notebook by Smythson

Symthson are revered for their luxe notebooks and organisers rumoured to be favoured by royalty and celebrities worldwide.

Made in England, the Busy Bee notebook (pictured in burnt orange) contains 128 gilt-edged, pale blue featherweight pages.

The average price point for a Symthson is usually over £100 and the Busy Bee is no less impressive in its decadent detailing—but offered at a much more purse friendly price.

£47 | Smythson

Papier Customised Notebooks

Papier

Give your gift the personal touch with a notebook from Papier that can be adorned with the luxury recipient’s name across the front.

There are a whole host of designs to choose from to suit any and all tastes. We are particularly fans of the brand’s latest collaboration with New York fashion designer Rosie Assoulin that has an array of bright and bold colours and patterns.

£19.99 | Papier

23andMe

After providing a saliva sample, 23andMe will give you a breakdown of all the regions your ancestors came from based on how your DNA compares to millions of samples worldwide. You can opt in and share your data and connect with other people who also share your DNA — one of the more interesting and exciting features.

From £79 | 23andMe

The Fashion Gifts

Luxury bags, cosy cotton and pyjamas that double as outerwear.

Bella Freud 1970 Glow wool-blend jumper

Bella Freud

Beloved by the fashion set, London-based designer Bella Freud’s jumpers have formed a fixture in covetable wardrobes everywhere. The timeless, easily styled and versatile pieces will work for just about any occasion - whether they are updating their loungewear or heading out and about paired with denim, or thrown over a floral frock.

This new take on the now iconic 1970s intarsia design has a glowy effect that offers a subtle statement. It is crafted almost entirely from wool and has ribbed trims and a wearable fit.

£295 | Selfridges

Slip Silk Face Covering

Slip

A sign of the times no doubt but these luxe face masks will be a very practical and hugely appreciated gift - not just for the beautiful designs but also for the silk construction.

Maskne is a term we are all now too familiar with and silk fabrics can work wonders for protecting delicate skin, while also adhering to mask-related guidelines.

Silk experts Slip offer an array of colours and patterns as well as an adjustable nose wire and ear loops to keep it securely in place.

£39 | Cult Beauty

ROOP Furoshiki satin bag

Newly iconic - meet the Roop bag. This seamless design with a ruched top handle is the Cupid's arrow of 2020 fashion darlings everywhere. But more than just a pretty pouch, the Roop bag is crafted from deadstock satin, no less luxurious but all the more kind to the environment. Get it while it lasts, these unique bags tend to sell out fast.

£65 | Selfridges

Topshop, Yolke and Desmond and Dempsey Pyjamas

Women’s Pjs

Desmond and Dempsey (left)

Vibrant prints and unique patterns lead the way in this very desirable sleepwear collection.

Yolke (middle)

Going straight to the top of every woman's wish list, the gorgeous matching sets at Yolke can also be worn as outerwear in line with the current pyjamas as daywear trend. If you're looking for a luxury gift this is a guaranteed WIN.

Topshop Satin Pyjamas (right)

Need a totally gorgeous but highly affordable set PJs? Find it at Topshop, the range is fun, affordable and available in a wide range of sizes.

Ugg Cozy Knit Sheepskin Slippers

Ugg

Like tucking your feet in for a good night’s sleep every time you slip them on, these slippers have a sheepskin fur lining that offers the utmost comfort for your feet. The textured bottom is sturdy enough to pop outside if need be and they are available in three stylish hues. Just don't blame us if she never wants to leave the house.

£100 | UGG

La Perla souple lace-trimmed bodysuit

If the woman in question loves her lingerie there is only one name that will top her wish list: La Perla. Adored by the beau mondeâ€‹, this elite lingerie has been sumptuously crafted with black stretch-jersey and Chantilly lace, made in Italy. To be worn as nightwear leave it bare, or for a daytime look simply don with wide leg trousers.

It's a stunner and if you're going to spoil her with decadence this is how you do it.

£140 | Net-a-Porter

The Booze Gifts

From gin sets to Australian whiskey, the luscious liquor to inspire new cocktails and late night tipples.

Hendrick’s Gin Cucumber Curler Gift Set

Hendrick’s

When it comes to gin, Hendrick’s is up there with the very best and the spirit of choice for loyal fans of the junipery goodness. This set features the bottle alongside a cucumber curler so they can get creative with the garnishes in their G&Ts. Presentation is everything, after all.

£34.57 | Amazon

Starward Malt Whisky

Got a whisky loving woman in your life? Here's one she will never expect: 100 per cent Australian barley whisky, matured in apera barrels - apera being the Aussie play on aperitif and a popular fortified wine in OZ.

Just like the woman you love after a long night out — a bit smokey, a bit sweet, and entirely worth it.

£50 | Whiskey Exchange

Mermaid Gin from the Isle of Wight Distilleryâ€‹

You can never go wrong with a bottle of gin, as a gift, for yourself or to just keep on reserve for spontaneous entertaining.

Crafted in the style of a London Dry Gin using ten botanicals, even the bottle has won an award — International Wine and Spirits Competition crowned this gorgeous gin as the winner of their Bottle Design Award 2019.

What's more, it's absolutely delicious and just about the loveliest way to say, Oh go on have one.

£49 | Harvey Nichols

The Food and Drink Accessory Gifts

Ladies who lunch. The practical gifts that are anything but boring, these are the everyday food and drink accessories that look a lot better than their humble definitions.

SodaStream Spirit Sparkling Water Maker

SodaStream

For the fizzy water fan in your life, the addition of a SodaStream to their kitchen appliances will change their lives. Not only is it far more cost effective than purchasing bottles of the carbonated stuff but it is also better for the planet as you are reducing their single-use plastic consumption - the definition of a win, win.

There are five different models to choose from all of which will create sparkling water in seconds with just the touch of a button. The devices are compact with a sleek, space-saving design and include the glass carafe pictured. You can also add flavours direct from the brand that will give them the chance to create their own kombucha, lemonade, coca cola, tonic and more.

£71.33 | Amazon

KitchenAid Artisan 5KSM175PSBIC Stand Mixer - Ice Blue

Currys

The ultimate baking companion, you will likely find that KitchenAid’s stand mixer is on the gifting wish list for so many of the people on your ‘to-buy’ checklist. It has a timeless and chic design so will fit seamlessly in kitchens of all aesthetics - particularly as they come in a rainbow array of colours.

The construction is very durable and it comes with 10 different attachments for all your cooking and baking needs. It is reliable and has a far superior and more effortless performance to traditional hand whisks.

This will be the gift that keeps on giving that they’ll treasure for years and years to come.

£449 | Currys

Click and Grow Smart Garden 9 Indoor Gardening Kit

Amazon

Whether they are blessed with a green-fingered prowess or not, the Click and Grow will give them the chance to add fresh, home-grown vegetables and herbs into their cooking and diet with ease.

The smart indoor gardening system is self-watering and has a strong LED light to create the perfect environment for optimum growth. There are versions in all sizes and in an array of colours.

This kit contains three mini tomatoes, three basil and three lettuce pods to kick start the process. There are over 50 different pods available so they can get experimenting without any GMOS, pesticides, herbicides or fungicides.

£174.90 | Amazon

Corkcicle triple insulated stainless steel water bottle

This revolutionary water bottle can be used for hot and cold drinks, keeping your concoction at an ideal temperature for hours upon hours, and won't leak regardless of any ill-fated commuting.

This is the best practical gift everyone needs, wants and will be very happy to receive.

Available in DOZENS of different colours and finishes (think matte black, marble effect, turquoise gloss), the Corckcicle range offers loads of easy and affordable gifts for the whole family.

From £20 | Amazon

Le Creuset Stoneware Set of 3 Petite Casseroles

It's an established fact that no one in the history of time has ever been disappointed with a gift from Le Creuset. This petite set, offered in a range of striking pearlescent blues, is perfect for everything from Saturday morning porridge to week night mac'n cheese.

You can buy the set of three off Amazon (£54) which are also available in rosy pinks or as four (£72) in orange, blue, or red.

Alternatively, head over to John Lewis online and opt for the individual pots at £20 a pop.

£54 for the set of three | Amazon

Black+Blum Stainless Steel Lunch Box

Noticeably attractive in stainless steel, this is the leakproof lunchbox to beat and so far no one has. The fork fits securely within the silicone band and the pressure valve ensures airtight travel. The container (not lid) is also oven proof.

£24 | Amazon

SMEG Citrus Juicer

Smeg

Freshly squeezed OJ—or any type of J—will go down a treat with this ridiculously good looking citrus juicer from SMEG. Make a show of it by gifting alongside a hefty bag of oranges dressed up in a bright bow.

£129 | Amazon

De'Longhi Dedica EC685M Coffee Machine

We all know a woman who can’t live without her caffeine and if you’ve got a coffee-lover to buy for, this is an excellent option.

The Dedica EC685M measures a dainty 15cm wide, so it's ideal for smaller kitchens. But don't let its size fool you - this coffee machine sports all the features you could ever need to whip up that rejuvenating espresso or cappuccino. There’s an adjustable milk frothing device, three filters and a handy cup warming tray. It’s currently reduced on Amazon too. Score.

£189 | Amazon

The Fragrance Gifts

Aromatic aromatherapy, the best designer perfumes and the cult favourite candles.

Boy Smells The Best Buds Scented Candle Set

Space NK

After a challenging year to say the least, self-care is more and more important and there’s just something about the humbling glimmer of a flickering candle that can do wonders to boost their mood and spirits. This set of three mini candles from LA-born fragrance house Boy Smells will be a universally appreciated gift. The candles are formulated from natural, eco-friendly and cruelty-free ingredients and scented with the bestselling aromas, playful named; Cowboy Kush, Kush and Cashmere Kush

The addictive yet non-hallucinogenic Kush and Cashmere Kush aromas have similar fresh and floral notes; cannabis, white musk, tulip and amber, where the latter adds cashmere wood too for added sensuality. Cowboy Kush has a heady blend of suede, saffron flower, labdanum, cannabis lead, tonka and patchouli that is earthy and warm.

£50 | Space NK

Aromatherapy Diffuser

Lets be honest, the gift of a nice smelling home benefits everyone and you don't need to be a pet owner or smoker to appreciate the effect of walking through the door and into the clean, crisp scent of whatever it is you fancy. The sleek and smooth design is easily adaptable to many interiors and the 7 LED light colour options can be switched off if you prefer a wholly natural look.

Make it an all-in-one gift and pick up four beautiful essential oils from Neom so she can use it right away. If you need more convincing check out our full round-up on the best essential oil diffusers for large rooms.

£23.99 | Amazon

Raw Wax Melts from Rawe Sugar Co.

The very best candle alternative, these gem stone shaped raw wax melts are packed with therapeutic grade essential oils and require no burning whatsoever. Simply add to an external heat source, such as an aroma stone, and enjoy a safe, heavenly scented bouquet for hours on end.

£14.50 | Rawe Sugar Co.

Byredo Bal D'Afrique Perfume

Byredo is the word on every perfume-lovers' lips right now. Bal d'Afrique – one of their best-selling fragrances – was imagined from Paris in the Twenties and the African culture, art, music and dance which influenced it.

Including top notes of African marigold and bergamot, heart notes of cyclamen, jasmine petals and violet, and bottom notes such as black amber and Moroccan cedarwood, this eau de parfum is 'essence of romance' in a bottle.

Other worldly scents from the brand include Slow Dance, Sundaze and Mojave Dance.

£110 | Selfridges

The Tech Gifts

From smart tech devices to eye-catching headphones, this is the impressive tech and practical accessories to buy right now.

Angell smart bike

Angell

As we have all considered new ways to commute in our new normal, electric bikes have seen a huge surge in popularity and you can be sure that this chic, stylish iteration from Angell will go down a treat with your giftee.

Ideal for those who may not have previously considered cycling as well as the bike aficionado in your life, it is complete with a removable, lightweight battery that can last for up to 70km and is easily recharged in just two hours.

It comes complete with safety lights and a fall alert to text an emergency contact if there’s an accident. There’s also a screen with different ride modes; Fly Fast, Dry, Eco and Free depending on whether you are in a rush, heading to the office, want to conserve battery or don’t need the motor at all.

With the rise in bike thefts, you can be content in the knowledge that this bike has an automatic lock-up, a loud and visual alarm and geolocation and motion detectors.

£2,699 | Selfridges

JBL PartyBox On-The-Go Portable Bluetooth Speaker

JBL

‘Tis the party season and this is a Bluetooth speaker unlike any other that will take any festive soiree to the next level. The PartyBox from JBL comes complete with a wireless karaoke-ready microphone for hours of fun and entertainment. The speaker itself has the impressive sound quality the brand is known for with a deep bass and six hours of playback. It also features a LED show that will really get the party started.

£279.99 | Currys

Fitbit Versa 2

From Spotify to sleep tracking, calls to calendars, this is the smart watch to covet. Featuring built in Amazon Alexa, heart rate tracking and a four day battery life alongside a whole host of smart features, the premium design is offered in a range of colours.

£189 | Amazon

Blue Pure 411 Air Purifier by Blueair

Gifting needn't be all lace and tassel adorned, sometimes a top quality practical gift is most impressive. Blueair is very trusted name in the world of air purification and this pint-sized option is intended for the immediate space around the user. It won't purify the air of an entire room but it's a very strong yet discreet option for the office or even a nightstand.

If you are considering buying an air purifier for the home, read this list in order to understand how to differentiate the marketing nonsense from the machines worth your money.

£129 | â€‹John Lewis

Jabra Elite 45h Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones

New to summer 2020, Jabra’s Elite 45h headphones offer sublime sound for a very affordable price. Lasting for up to fifty hours from just one charge, this is the all-day audio accessory to invest in - comfortable, stylish and under £100. A perfect gift for the music loving lady in your life.

£89.99 |â€‹ John Lewis

Fujifilm Instax Mini LiPlay Hybrid Instant Cameraâ€‹

Future forward technology and retro nostalgia come in the same package with the new Fujifilm Instax Hybrid Camera. Print images from your smartphone with 10 pre-installed image frames where you can add speech bubbles, filters and quirky characters. You can also convert recorded sounds into a QR code and add it to your photo.

Easily one of the best tech gifts this season.

£149 |â€‹ Amazon

£149 from John Lewis

+ 50 shot pack of film

Google Nest Mini Hands-Free Smart Speaker

Google Home Mini: what busy women want. Just ask it, and it delivers breaking news, weather reports, cooking tips or even your favourite music. It also lets you control smart home devices - such as lights, thermostats and switches, from brands like Philips Hue and Samsung SmartThings. Helpful, sleek and just under £50, who doesn't need this?

£49 | John Lewis

The Home Gifts

From art objects to art prints, these are the gaze upon gifts that look good all by themselves.

Mela Weighted Blanket

The physical benefits of the weighted blanket will be immediately felt and this is one of the best options on the market. Note: weighted blankets are best enjoyed individually, the largest size you will need is a double regardless of the bed size.

£99 | Mela

Slowdown Studio Ashby Throw

Bombinate

A throw or a work of art? This blanket will immediately elevate their space without even needing to redecorate. The statement home addition has a bright and bold leaf design created by Liverpool-based artist Rachel Victoria Hillis.

It has been woven entirely from USA-grown cotton, 70 per cent of which is recycled so you can be content in the knowledge that your purchase is kind to the planet.

We can picture this thrown over a rattan sofa or adorned on the bottom of a bed in a 70s Palm Springs-inspired space.

£250 | Bombinate

Bistro Monogram Mug and Emma Bridgewater 1/2 Pint Mug

There's something satisfyingly sophisticated about these monogram mugs from Anthropologie. If she can't go without her morning cuppa consider pairing this gift with the equally affordable tea bag selection from Fortnum & Mason.

Emma Bridgewater's beautiful mugs are offered in an array of mood-boosting patterns including stars, hearts, bees and more —not bad way to start the day.

£8 | Anthropologie

£19.95 | Emma Bridgewater

Rainbow Titanium Aura Quartz by She's Lost Control

Dear Goodhood, please can I have everything in every colour from every collection, amen pleaseandthankyou.

Fashion devotees will already be familiar with Goodhood, the east London based designer streetwear shop, but did you know they also house a lifestyle collection expertly curated with products from Japan, California and right here in the UK?

This gorgeous hunk of rainbow titanium aura quartz is said to stimulate innovation and inner creativity — but I prefer it as the most beautiful object to put on my coffee table.

Place it anywhere in the room and you're guaranteed plenty of oh wows.

£80 | Goodhood

London Prints, The Barbican Conservatory Art Print

The Barbican is an inextricable part of London and this gorgeous art print of the famous Barbican Conservatory makes for a unique (and affordable) gift. Available as A5, A4, A3 or A2.

Printed on 300gsm thick matte paper. A2 printed on 250gsm matte paper. The prints are mailed in sturdy postal tubes (A3,A2) or in board back envelopes (A4).

From £12 | Not on the High Street

Helle Mardahl Candy Dishes

Danish artist Helle Mardahl is an exceptional creator of oddly beautiful objects as seen in her lavish candy dishes. For a luxury gift that is wholly unique this is a stunning choice and a lifelong keepsake.

From £215 for a set | Matches Fashion

Little Bao Dumpling Light

This smiley little bao dumpling light makes us very happy—the supple texture is addictively squishy and it's small enough to add an adorable detail to any room (or bath time) without looking like you live in the toy aisle.

£14.99 | Firebox

Crystal Kit For The Home

A unique gift of five crystals — Black Onyx (to keep out negative energy), Rose Quartz (to encourage love), Golden Citrine - (aimed at success and boosting creativity), Clear Quartz (said to cleanse the soul) and Purple Amethyst (to bring a sense of peace).

Regardless if you believe in the power of crystals or not, one thing is a guarantee — they look good no matter where you put them.

£36.50 |â€‹ NOTHS

The Jewellery Gifts

Charms, chains and pretty pieces.

Birch Pearls Necklace

Pacharee

We first spotted this necklace adorned by supermodel and street style star Bella Hadid and we knew we immediately had to have it. The stunning and statement piece follows the current ubiquitous pearl jewellery trend but takes a unique approach with the shapes and textures and the juxtaposition of 18k gold or gold plated beads.

While we can see this as a signature piece in their jewellery collection, the brand suggests that they can mix and match the look by wrapping the necklace twice around their wrist to form a bold bracelet.

From €407 | Pacharee

Stellar79 Wonder Ring 18 Karat Gold Vermeil

Stellar79

Choosing just one of the delicate pieces from luxury British demi-fine jewellery label Stellar79 is not an easy task but the Wonder Ring will be a statement addition to their ever-growing ring collection. Crafted from 18k gold vermeil on sterling silver, it takes inspiration from the Great Pyramid of Giza with a step-cut design that expertly combines the world of travel and fashion. The POC female-founded small business also do great work in empowering young women and have initiatives to support the BLM foundation.

£225 | Stellar 79

Astrid & Miyu Triple Stone Huggies in Gold

Astrid & Miyu

Kickstart a stacking addiction with these huggies from Instagram-favourite label Astrid & Miyu. Worn alone or in tandem with a carefully-curated ear, they are the perfect level of subtle yet statement with a sparkling detail to the power of three. The earrings come in gold, rose gold and silver and can be purchased alone or as a pair.

£55 | Astrid & Miyu

Art Deco Initial Chain Earring Silver

Initial jewellery will always be en vogue and this subtle stunner is an elegant option. Made from sterling silver, this single earring can be bought alongside a matching initial, or you can mix and match to create a pairing of two different letters.

Recently engaged or married? A combination of her two surnames (even if she didn't legally change it) is a sweet gesture. Or simply go with XX or maybe a XO....the combinations are as endless as you want them to be.

£20 per earring | Wolf & Badger

Katie Mullally Yes/No Gold Platted Charm

Pay tribute to her ever changing mind with this contrary creation from Katie Mullally. Hallmarked in London, the spinnable Yes/No charm is set on an 18 inch gold plated curb chain—perfect for long layering. WARNING: this necklace is obsessively fun to play with.

Other favourites from the collection include the Irish 6 pence (£105), and the mini wishbone (£97).

£259 | Jewel Street

The Beauty Gifts

If you got a gal that loves her 12 step beauty routine, these are the gifts for her. Check back for new updates all the way up to Christmas and shop the best beauty gift sets here.

Blendsmart 2 Foundation Brush

Give the gift of camera ready makeup with this professional foundation brush that simulates an airbrushing technique. Spinning at 190 RPM, this easy to use gadget provides flawless application for foundation, blush and powder.

What's more, it's cruelty-free and antimicrobial.

£64 | Revolve | â€‹ Buy it now

Silk Hair Ties by Silke London

Something so simple has never been this satisfying. Hair breakage happens for a lot of different reasons but the easiest one to avoid is cheap hair ties. If she wears her hair up regularly or has medium to long locks, these luxurious silk hair ties are the perfect gift. The brand also makes the best-selling Silke hair wrap that will give her instant Queen of the bedroom status.

£30 | Feel Unique

StylPro Makeup Brush Cleaner and Dryer

This clever gadget cleans even the grimiest of makeup brushes in less than 30 seconds. Just attach your brush to the spinning device and dip in the bowl of soap and water for power-based products and the brush cleaner provided for thicker options like foundation.

£19.99 | Boots

The Fitness Gifts

Ready, set, sweat with these fabulously fit finds.

In Alignment Straight Strap Bra*Light Support

lululemon

Designed specifically for yoga, this bra has light support that works well for low-impact sports. The sumptuously soft composition - that is also sweat-wicking and quick drying - will become their go-to, whether they are exercising, looking for a comfortable alternative to bras or running errands. There are moulded cups for support and shape as well as adjustable straps. It comes in four colours and in sizes A to E.

£58 | lululemon

Brooks Women's Adrenaline GTS 21

Brooks

When gyms closed and with initiatives like the couch to 5k, running has become more accessible and popular than ever to those who may have otherwise never considered it. While it may seem daunting, all it takes is putting one foot in front of the other and that becomes all the more appealing when those feet are adorned with some stellar sneakers. Brooks’ are the shoe of choice for runners everywhere and the GTS 21 is the goldilock model with just the right amount of support and cushioning - and they come in an array of colourways.

£120 | Brooks

Ring Fit Adventure for Switch

Bottom line: this steering-wheel style controller is pure FUN. But it also offers a full-body workout that is far more enjoyable than any piece of gym equipment could ever hope to become.

The leg strap detects movements as the player competes in a wide range of mini-games and challenges by squeezing, lifting and steering the wheel which corresponds to on-screen fire balls and point earning adventures.

This is the best excuse to ditch your pub plans and stay in for the night jumping, hopping and blasting your way to victory.

It makes a great family game too — sofa-side cheering and mocking are entirely acceptable.