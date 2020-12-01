Best chocolate advent calendars for Christmas 2020 at all price points

You don’t need an excuse to indulge in a daily sweet treat, but the festive period provides one in the form of chocolate advent calendars.

Advent calendars have come on leaps and bounds in recent years with an extensive offering covering all types of products; from beauty, alcohol, stationery and socks, there’s truly an advent for everything.

But while we are huge fans of these alternative iterations, chocolate always has been, and always will be, a fixture in our pre-Christmas celebration.

We are firm believers in the notion to treat yourself, and no more so than during the most wonderful time of the year. To aid this, we've taken it upon ourselves to bring you the dreamiest, most delicious and down-right decadent advent calendars that we could find as you countdown to the big day.

Whatever Christmas 2020 throws at us - locked down or nestled in the bosom of our families - make this December the best by having a delectable chocolate morsel to eat every single morning.

Whether you choose to share with your family, friends or loved one - or kept simply for yourself (hey, why not?), we have gathered the best chocolate-y calendars to delight in this Christmas.

Under £50

Pierre Marcolini Advent Calendar 2020

The luxury chocolatier is back with an opulent chocolate advent calendar this Christmas. The 24-window box treats you to a selection of iconic confections as well as new season creations: think hazelnut praline dark chocolate, raspberry hearts and pistachio and caramel praline dark chocolate. Heaven.

£49 | Pierre Marcolini *On sale from October 30

The Hot Chocolate Advent Calendar for Two

After the huge success of Whittard’s Hot Chocolate calendar last year, the tea connoisseurs are back once again but for 2020, the selection is even more indulgent than before. For 24 days, you will be treated to one of the brands new or signature flavours. Think Rocky Road, Mint, Salted Caramel, Orange, Sticky Toffee Pudding and Peanut Butter among many, many more. The box is adorned with a stunning Art Deco design and can be reused for next year. While it is designed for two with 48 bags packed within the windows, who said you had to share?

£60 | Whittard

Michel Cluizel Moonlight Kingdom Chocolate Advent Calendar

Build up to the excitement of Christmas Day with this luxury calendar from Parisian chocolatier Michel Cluizel. The advent contains delectable morsels of the finest dark, milk or white chocolate with unique and innovative flavour combinations. Exotic fruits, pralines, ganache, caramel, crunchy pieces, spices and single origin chocolate are among the sumptuous surprises you will find hidden behind each of the 24 windows.

£45 | Harvey Nichols

Charbonnel Fine Milk and Dark Chocolate and Truffle Assortment

For a truly indulgent countdown to Christmas, look no further than Charbonnel et Walker who is offering its signature selection of milk and dark chocolates and truffles in advent form. Each draw will reveal the chocolatey goodness, while the box itself is adorned with a beautifully illustrated design.

£55 | Charbonnel

Melt Chocolates Advent Calendars

Notting Hill-based chocolate maestro is offering not one but two advent calendars filled with the brand’s handcrafted chocolates. The luxury pre-Christmas treats are both adorned with a beautiful design. The first resembles the typical façade of the historic West London homes with bespoke dark, milk, almond and fruit-based chocolate goodies behind each of the 24 window. The second with a mixture of 12 milk or dark chocolates that look almost too good to eat has been designed by Lisa Jones to features a reindeer on a red backdrop. The latter contains piece seasoned with almond, praline, orange, spices, and raspberry to name but a few.

£69 for the Notting Hill House Advent | Melt

£19.99 for Red Reindeer Advent | Melt

Under £25

Lindt Teddy 3D chocolate advent calendar

You can always count on Lindt for an indulgent treat and in the lead up to the festive season it's all about indulgence. This advent from the Swiss chocolatier is shaped like a 3D teddy with 24 bite-sized Santas, reindeer, creamy Snowdrops and Lindor truffles.

£21.99 | Selfridges

Godiva Chocolate Advent Calendar

Kickstart the festive season with a little sparkle from Godiva's advent calendar. It plays host to the brand's mouth-watering delicious Belgian chocolates with 24 tasty treats for each day in the lead up to the big one. The expert chocolatier is offering a combination of rich dark, milk and white shaped like Christmas characters like Santa, Snowmen and Penguins. The three flavours are: Sujet Noir - dark chocolate with a vanilla ganache centre; Sujet Lait - milk with smooth ganache; and Sujet Blanc - white with nutty hazelnut praliné. You will also find the fan-favourite milk chocolate almond and dark chocolate Carrés.

£20 | Amazon

Love Cocoa British Icons Ethical Chocolate Advent Calendar

For a grown-up option with oodles of wit and patriotism, Love Cocoa delivers its British Icons Advent Calendar for the first time ever this year.

Filled with 24 decadent chocolates from Gin & Tonic Dark Chocolate and Salted Caramel Milk Chocolate through to Dark Chocolate Truffles, the A3 size box is covered with illustrations of our best-known and loved Britons, from Shakespeare to the Spice Girls.

Not only is the calendar made using palm oil free, sustainably sourced chocolate but it's also completely plastic-free and recyclable too.

The cherry on top? Every sale will see three trees planted as part of the brand's ‘Plant A Tree’ pledge to fight against deforestation.

£19.95 | Love Cocoa

Harrods Glow-in-the-Dark Candy Advent Calendar

Harrods has launched something very special this year set to tickle all taste buds - young and the young at heart. It's filled to the brim with sweet treats like candy canes, fizzy sherbet and jazzies so you never know what you’re going to get - but you know it’s going to be good. In the evening, the box will form a statement part of your Christmas decorations and has an extra magical touch as it glows in the dark. There's also a dark chocolate iteration.

£20 | Harrods

Under £10

MALTESERS Truffles Advent Calendar

It’s always one of the most sought-after chocolates in a box of Celebrations and now the Maltesers Truffle will take centre stage in a designated advent calendar filled with 24 of the delicious milk chocolate truffles. Each piece is filled with chocolate and honeycomb with a melt-in-your-mouth consistency.

£9.99 | Amazon

M&S Milk Chocolate Treats Advent Calendar

M&S has taken its best-selling treat bags and transformed them into advent calendar form. Think the likes of Peanut Butter & Caramel Chunkies, Sea Salt Fudge Bites, Mini Whips, Caramel Filled Buttons, and an extra special XXL surprise come Christmas Day.

£10 | M&S

Dairy Milk Chunk Advent Calendar

Countdown to Christmas in the best way we know how - with an indulgent Cadbury’s chocolate every single day. This new calendar from the much-loved chocolatier is designed to satisfy those with even the pickiest of sweet teeth with individually wrapped Dairy Milk chunks, Caramel chunks and Whole Nut Dairy Milk Chunks.

£5.99 | Cadbury Gifts

Divine Chocolate Advent Calendars

Over at Divine, there are two irresistible advent calendars to choose from - depending on whether you are a milk or dark chocolate fan. With an elegantly-designed exterior, the Divine smooth dark chocolate calendar plays host to rich 70 per cent cocoa with a smooth flavour and is vegan friendly. It comes alongside an animal-related fun fact. The Divine milk chocolate advent calendar is designed for all ages with a delicious milky treat. Both iterations are Fairtrade, palm oil free, and natural.

£5.49 for milk | Ethical Superstore

£5.50 for dark | Amazon

