Best chimineas for summer entertaining in the garden

Nothing says summer like evening socialising, but even on warmer nights, the garden can feel chilly after sunset. A chiminea is a clever outdoor décor idea, offering an attractive focal point, and a place to gather friends and family.

The chiminea (or chimenea) originates from 16th Century Mexico, and the word itself translates as “chimney”. They were traditionally made of clay and used as functional wood-burning stoves for cooking. These days chimineas have both practical and decorative purposes. With a wide range of finishes to choose from. From clay, to steel, via cast iron, it’s worth thinking about the aesthetic of your garden, and considering how the style will co-ordinate with any existing furniture.

Offering an easy way to create an entertaining space in your garden, the chiminea is typically placed at the centre of a patio, so everyone can gather round and benefit from its heat. Before shopping for one of these heated devices, make sure you have somewhere for it to live. Rest it on patio slabs or bricks, and remember they get very hot so do not touch the exterior when in use.

Like most garden furniture, user guides recommend bringing your chiminea indoors during the winter months to prevent tarnishing. If your inside space is limited, buy a specialised cover which will help protect its exterior from wind and rain damage.

We tested a range of chimineas to see how easy they were to assemble, how they looked in the garden, how long the fire lasted and the overall heat output. From traditional clay to stylish steel options, we have a model to suit your outdoor space and design tastes.

La Hacienda Wela Clay Chiminea

On first impressions this solid clay chiminea felt solid and practical, even when rested on the thin legs of its steel stand. With an attractive hand crafted finish, this grey clay chiminea would be at home in any garden, particularly those with modern paving.

Although this option is much smaller than the steel chimineas we tested, the flames offered plenty of warmth. Plus the heat output continued even once the flames had gone out. The clever addition of a rain lid keeps the base of the chiminea dry when not in use.

Clay chimineas can have a reputation for cracking but we carefully followed the user instructions and cured the base, starting with a very small fire using kindling. The curing process took a few hours so if you’re going to start it, give yourself time to grow the fire over a few hours.

This chiminea felt like very good quality product for the price. If you intend to keep it outdoors all year long, add a fire pit cover to your order for extra weather protection.

La Hacienda Santana Chimenea

Unlike some of the heavier choices on the market, this steel chiminea is light enough to move around your garden (when not in use of course!). This contemporary chiminea looks best placed in the centre of a patio for all to enjoy both its design and the full benefit of the flames.

The fully perforated base is both attractive and functional, with ample open space to add more logs. We tested on a cold evening and it circulated the heat well. With only a few logs burning we were warm enough to stay outside long after the sun had disappeared.

The black paint finish appears to be durable but we suggest storing this chiminea inside in wet weather to avoid tarnishing or rust. Gather friends together, sit around the fire and enjoy the scent of burning wood well into the evening.

Hoole Enebro Cast Iron Chiminea Log Burner

This cast iron chiminea is the heaviest one we tried and it felt reassuringly sturdy. This traditional option is ideal for established gardens where it can sit in a cosy corner on a fireproof surface, without overpowering the space.

This chiminea has a few extra features which give it an edge over others on the market, including an air vent that lets you control the intensity of the fire, a rain lid, and a small grill to protect the flue from garden debris. On delivery, the mesh guard door needs to be screwed to the base but this is a simple job.

The door makes this chiminea feel safer for family use, however, cast iron can get very hot, so use protective gloves and the provided metal tool when adding logs to the fire. Charcoal can also be used in this chiminea, offering versatility if you don’t have dry logs to burn.

A great all-rounder, this chiminea gives off enough heat to use even in winter months, if you’re brave enough to sit outside.

Contemporary Steel Chiminea

Weighing just 4.7 kilograms, this chiminea felt incredibly light on arrival, which was slightly disconcerting at first, but once assembled it was more durable than expected. Suitable for any garden, the contrasting stainless steel flue of this chiminea makes it stand out for all the right reasons.

We filled it with untreated logs and enjoyed the warmth of the fire for several hours. As with any steel or iron chiminea, the surface will rust over time if exposed to the weather, so we recommend covering or bringing inside for storage in the winter. This sleek and contemporary design, appears to be low maintenance and is an affordable option for any modern garden.

Versatile enough to be used on any fireproof surface in the garden, this chiminea is guaranteed to get compliments from your friends and family. Invite everyone around, break out the marshmallows and enjoy toasting to your heart’s content.

Rusty Gas Chiminea

Invest in this gas-fuelled chiminea if you’re looking to spend time in your garden all-year-round. Tall in structure and impactful in design, the striking red oxidised finish of this steel option makes a bold statement.

Unlike others on our list, this option is almost a chiminea and a patio heater in one, with space for a 9 kg gas bottle to be housed in its base, and a griddle included for cooking over the flames.

This chiminea is at the pricer end of the market, but since it is already a bold shade of rust, there’s no need to worry about weather exposure, making it a low maintenance option. However, some of the rust colouring might transfer to the ground underneath, so rest it on a spare patio slab or some bricks to prevent unwanted stains.

Time to ignore the unpredictable British weather, get out the patio furniture and add a gas canister to your shopping list to enjoying this luxurious chiminea throughout the seasons.

Abura Metal Chiminea

This stylish chiminea has boutique hotel vibes with its matte black exterior, and shiny brass base. The eye-catching design of this steel chiminea will add a luxurious touch to your garden. The fire chamber is large and open so the fire can be enjoyed at each side. Use it as a prop to spruce up your garden and distract eyes away from sad patio stones.

We wondered how the sleek finish would stand up to the unpredictable British weather, and if the black paint would be baked off over time. And yes, like most options on this list, with repeat use this glossy chiminea will rust or discolour over time, but the overall shape of this piece means it will continue to look attractive in years to come.

We can see it comfortably positioned next to a set of statement garden chairs, bringing a level of glamour to any outdoor gathering.

Outdoor Fornax Fireplace

Making a bold statement, this black steel chiminea has an elegant look. The higher price point is reflected in its design features, including a tall chimney to filter smoke away, and an elegant base with curves in all the right places.

The burn area seems relatively small compared to the size of the chiminea itself, and it might be a struggle to fit larger logs inside. The structure of this chiminea is ideal if your garden is exposed or you live in a windy area, because the small burn base will keep the fire contained and the tall chimney will prevent smoke and sparks flying around.

The brand description suggests this product is frost resistant but it might be worth bringing the chiminea inside if snow is forecast, just to be on the safe side. It comes with a two year warranty should any issues arise.

Charles Bentley Terracotta Clay Lizard Motive Outdoor Chiminea

This clay chiminea has an attractive terracotta finish, a sturdy rounded base, and a stout chimney. If you enjoy holidaying in Spain or Portugal, the two decorative lizards on this chiminea might remind you of little geckos basking in the Mediterranean sun.

Adding a rustic element to your garden, this rust coloured chiminea would make a striking contrast placed near an area of lush green planting. This option rests on its own steel stand which should help protect patio stones from the heat of the vessel itself.

Remember to cure this chiminea on first use, and follow manufacturers instructions carefully to avoid cracking. Using pine cones, kindling or newspaper can help to ignite a small fire.

Bring this chiminea inside over the winter months to protect from the elements, or store in a shed or outhouse if preferred.

Verdict

La Hacienda Wela Clay Chiminea is a solid choice - traditional design, affordable and reasonably weather hardy. It’s closely followed by the Hoole Enebro Cast Iron Chiminea, which is the perfect combination of versatility and durability. Both radiated heat long after the sun had disappeared, and looked attractive whilst in use.