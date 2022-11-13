The Best Chicken in Australia is in Wagga Wagga - Habibi Chicken

WAGGA WAGGA, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2022 / There's a hidden culture that exists right here in Australia. It's all about great vibes and great hospitality, but few people know about it. We're talking, of course, about Australian Middle-Eastern culture and the guys at Habibi Chicken (HC) have set up shop in Wagga Wagga, New South Wales, to share it with you.

Habibi Chicken's 24-hour marinated charcoal chicken is some of the best in the country and we believe that it has taken the title as the best in Australia.

Habibi quite literally translates to "my love" in Arabic. The name is fitting, as you'll instantly fall in love with the food (just like we did!). And the love doesn't stop there - the wonderful Habibi Chicken team also pour love into everything they do. The staff go above and beyond to ensure that your dining experience is as enjoyable as possible, whether you're eating in or taking away.

We think that wholesome is the perfect way to describe the food served at Habibi Chicken. Every meal is freshly made using the best local produce, from their Signature chicken and Lebanese bread to their tasty falafel and tabouli. It's the kind of takeaway that leaves you feeling satisfied and content, rather than the greasy over-full feeling you get from other fast food options. The chips have that double crunch with a secret red colored seasoning and they make the best garlic sauce (toum) we've tried!

Habibi Chicken prides themselves on being a place where family and friends can gather. Their goal of creating a space where good vibes rule has been met in spades. Don't be afraid to get your hands a little dirty or to sit in silence as you savour the delicious charcoal chicken on your plate - you won't be alone (and you might spot us there, too).

The team behind this brand has done something amazing and that too in a place that may not necessarily be known for middle-eastern charcoal chicken. They've set up shop in Wagga Wagga, NSW. A city of close to 70,000 people that's conveniently placed in between Sydney and Melbourne.

If you're on the lookout for the best chicken in Australia, you best head to Wagga Wagga and give Habibi Chicken a try for yourself. Check out the mouthwatering visual menu on their socials or try the new online ordering system on their website .

We look forward to visiting the store again soon!

