These are the best cheap Roku deals for October 2020

Get the most from your TV’s capabilities with Roku streaming devices. A cheap Roku streaming box is a great way to take advantage of 4K and HDR capabilities of newer TVs. With literally hundreds of streaming channels available on the service, there’s plenty to watch, and you’ll likely save yourself tons of money. Save money here the streaming device with the deals listed below. If you’re unsure of which one to choose, we’ve described each of Roku’s set-top box options in a little more detail below to help make the buying process a little bit simpler. Whether it’s the basic Roku Express or the top-of-the-line Roku Ultra, we have you covered.

Today’s best Roku deals

Roku Express

Roku Express 2019 with remote More

The Roku Express is the company’s entry-level streaming box. It only supports maximum resolution of 1080p and has no HDR support, and the slower 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi standards. There is no way to hardwire your streaming box to your router as the Express doesn’t have a built-in Ethernet port.

Its included remote is a less feature-rich version of the remote included with other Roku boxes and doesn’t support voice recognition. You’ll also need to use your TV remote to turn your TV on and off as well as control the volume of your TV, something higher-end Roku devices can do directly from the remote.

While the functionality of the Express is considerably limited, you’ll still get access to every Roku channel in the channel store, as well as HDMI and Dolby Audio and DTS pass-through. For those looking for a streaming box for an older HDTV, the Express is your best (and also cheapest) bet.

Roku Streaming Stick+

roku streaming stick+ review in tv More



The Roku Streaming Stick+ is the next step up from the Roku Express and is the cheapest Roku that supports 4K HDR content. You also gain 802.11ac dual-band MIMO, meaning better connectivity and performance, especially for 4K HDR content. Also, the wireless connectivity inside allows for four times the range of the Express, meaning you’ll be able to place the device further away from your router.

The included remote adds voice recognition support and the capability to control your television’s power and volume directly from the remote. For many, this is the Roku model we would recommend due to its extensive feature set and competitive price compared to other streaming options on the market, most notably the Fire TV Stick.

Story continues