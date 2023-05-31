Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Amazon shoppers can’t believe how long this $5 mascara makes their lashes look: ‘What is this magic?’

There’s nothing like discovering a cheap beauty find that actually works.

While splurging on a high-end makeup item every once in a while definitely feels luxurious, there’s something about finding a truly incredible drugstore product that feels like you’ve somehow cheated the system.

Case in point: essence’s Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara.

Retailing for just $4.99, this mascara is a No. 1 best seller on Amazon and has more than 320,000 ratings.

This vegan, volumizing mascara features a conically shaped fiber brush to make it look like you’re wearing false lashes. Thanks to the special brush, you don’t have to worry about any clumps, and it promises to last all day without flaking or fading.

essence’s Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara also has a buildable formula, so you can apply one coat for long, defined lashes or apply several coats for a bolder look. If you’re after an affordable mascara that volumizes, lengthens and separates lashes, you have to give this one a try.

Amazon reviewers are equally as impressed with the mascara, and more than 225,000 shoppers have given it a 5-star rating.

One please user asked, “What is this magic?” They went on to share, “Believe the hype. For $5 you can have awesome-looking lashes… Every cosmetic counter at the mall needs to step up their game, because as long as this is a thing … for $5 … you don’t need to buy anything else.”

Another reviewer said, “I LOVE this mascara. It’s significantly better than my typical super-expensive mascara. This is my new mascara for life. I can stop the search!” Other reviewers also echoed this sentiment saying that essence’s mascara is “better than my high-end mascaras!”

Bottom line — this mascara is bound to be the best $5 you spend this week.

The post Amazon shoppers can’t believe how long this $5 mascara makes their lashes look: ‘What is this magic?’ appeared first on In The Know.