'This year is the best chance that Arsenal have ever had'

[BBC]

On the eve of the 2024-25 Premier League season, we asked 30 BBC TV and radio pundits to pick their top four, with explanations for their selections.

Eleven of the 30 selected Arsenal as their title winners.

Former Arsenal forward Theo Walcott: "This year is the best chance that Arsenal have ever had. They have obviously strengthened their squad by signing Riccardo Calafiori but they have also strengthened mentally really, in terms of how robust and prepared they are going into the season, because of the mistakes they have made in the past.

"I think one where Mikel Arteta would have particularly learnt a lot was playing away at City when Arsenal got a draw last season. Each and every single point counts now, so he is going to have to adapt and I feel like they are ready to adapt into a different level this year, playing against teams when they need to win.

"I feel like Mikel has learned from the last two seasons and this could well be his year."

Ex-England international Sue Smith: "It's so difficult to pick between Arsenal and Manchester City but I just think Arsenal have had another year of experience. Their young players will have learnt a lot from the past few seasons, and they have just pushed City to the final day - they didn't do much wrong last year, and I think they can do it this time.

"Last summer's signings were a success, especially Declan Rice who was outstanding. David Raya and Kai Havertz had their doubters but showed how important they were.

"This time, adding Riccardo Calafiori, who can play left-back, will strengthen there and give cover at centre-back, and having Jurrien Timber fit again will be like a new signing."

Ex-Everton midfielder Leon Osman: "I'm going for Arsenal to win the Premier League this season. They have been consistently good for the past few seasons and I'd expect that to remain the same. Adding players in problem positions has added even better balance to the squad and I think this may just be their year."

Who did our pundits pick as their Premier League top four? Read more here