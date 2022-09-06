Found: The 24 Best Home Office Chairs To WFH In

Elizabeth Buxton
·25 min read

If your head, shoulders, lower back, and butt aren’t currently killing you, then you're probably reading this from the comfort of a supportive seat — and following the uncrossed legs, 90/90 rule like a posture pro. The transitional road to working remotely has had its bumps, and one that we’re currently still navigating is physical body support. To help combat the destruction of our backs as we WFH, we went on a virtual quest for top-rated desk chairs stamped with reviewer-comfort seals of approval.

Ahead, the bestselling ergonomic buys that are structured to rescue your tight hips and sore butt bones from sad sunken-in couch cushions or questionably old mattress fates. We found everything from no-frills options that will make you feel like you’re back in-office again (seems almost nice at this point, no?) to fancier styles that will fit right in with your farmhouse decor — and even an insanely tricked-out seating situation chosen by hardcore gamers.

<h2>Mercury Row Dahmen Task Chair</h2><br><strong>Best For: Rollability</strong><br>Not only does this chair get rave reviews for its roomy width — many say they can comfortably sit cross-legged with no problem — but its superior wheel design makes even rolling over carpet a breeze. Plus, the chair also comes with standard feet if wheels aren't your thing.<br><br><strong>The Hype: </strong>4.6 out of 5 stars and 861 reviews on <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/mercury-row-dahmen-task-chair-w001112766.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wayfair" class="link ">Wayfair</a><br><br><strong>Comfy Butts Say: </strong>"A very comfortable chair, easy to put together, and the wheels roll nicely, even over my fluffy carpet. I like that the chair height is adjustable and the chair itself is not too heavy or awkward to move if I need it in a different room. Plus the box that this chair comes in has a fun shape, which my cat loves to play in, lol."<br><br><strong>Mercury Row</strong> Dahmen Task Chair, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Ffurniture%2Fpdp%2Fmercury-row-dahmen-task-chair-w001112766.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wayfair" class="link ">Wayfair</a>

<h2>Branch Daily Chair</h2><br><strong>Best For: Breathable Support</strong><br>This ergonomically designed chair is made with over 70% recycled materials, a contoured nylon back, and lumbar rest for breathable support. <br><br><strong>The Hype: </strong>4.7 out of 5 stars and 524 reviews on <a href="https://www.branchfurniture.com/collections/office-chairs/products/daily-chair" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BranchFurniture.com" class="link ">BranchFurniture.com</a><br><br><strong>Comfy Butts Say:</strong> "I seriously love this chair. It's actually changed my mood doing long WFH hours. The mesh material feels really breathable yet supportive, unlike chairs that are basically transparent mesh. The color and design fit into my room way more seamlessly as well. So thankful that this is beautiful and comfortable, as our eyes take up mental space/energy as well!"<br><br><strong>Branch</strong> Daily Chair, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.branchfurniture.com%2Fcollections%2Foffice-chairs%2Fproducts%2Fdaily-chair" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Branch" class="link ">Branch</a>

<h2>Muista Ergonomic Stool Office Chair</h2><br><strong>Best For: Stool Stans</strong><br>This compact stool chair is specifically designed by a physical therapist to help your body's core strength and balance, ultimately straightening your back and reducing pain. <br><br><strong>The Hype: </strong>4.9 out of 5 stars and 88 reviews on <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/710806254/office-chair-desk-chair-desk-stool" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Etsy" class="link ">Etsy</a><br><br><strong>Comfy Butts Say: </strong>"Amazing! I love this for my primary work chair. So comfortable to sit in and I love the movement. It definitely feels like I’m sitting in a supportive way for my back. Customer service was awesome. I didn’t have any issues, but they proactively communicated. Very happy with my decision to buy."<br><br><strong>muista</strong> Ergonomic Office Stool, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F710806254%2Foffice-chair-desk-chair-desk-stool" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Etsy" class="link ">Etsy</a>

<h2>Etta Avenue Clio Task Chair</h2><br><strong>Best For: Elegant Comfort</strong><br>If you're looking for an office chair that makes a statement, this is it. This bucket-shaped tufted option comes in twelve jewel-toned shades. Reviewers rave about it's glam look, super soft velvet, and ease of assembly.<br><br><strong>The Hype: </strong>4.5 out of 5 stars and 531 reviews on <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/etta-avenue-clio-task-chair-w004351154.html?piid=59195241" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wayfair" class="link ">Wayfair</a><br><br><strong>Comfy Butts Say: </strong>"This chair is amazingly comfortable. I am so happy with it. Since working from home the last few months I have been in this chair all day almost every day. It gives great support and it looks fantastic! I just ordered another one for my office at work.."<br><br><strong>Etta Avenue</strong> Clio Task Chair, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Ffurniture%2Fpdp%2Fetta-avenue-clio-task-chair-w004351154.html%3Fpiid%3D59195241" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wayfair" class="link ">Wayfair</a>

<h2>Kelly Clarkson Home Lourdes Velvet Task Chair</h2><br><strong>Best For: Extra-Cush</strong><br>This vibrant retro-style task chair is ready to make an eye-catching statement in your space while also offering super-comfy support to your butt with a little extra velvety cushioning built into the seat. <br><br><strong>The Hype: </strong>4.6 out of 5 stars and 4,878 reviews on <a href="https://go.skimresources.com?id=30283X879131&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Ffurniture%2Fpdp%2Fkelly-clarkson-home-lourdes-task-chair-w003317863.html%3Fdomain%3Drefinery29.com%26cjevent%3D585a1197722911ec821412430a82b820%26refID%3DCJ314743-CJ5370367%26PID%3DCJ100062354%26clickid%3D585a1197722911ec821412430a82b820%26cjdata%3DMXxOfDB8WXww" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wayfair" class="link ">Wayfair</a><br><br><strong>Comfy Butts Say:</strong> "The velvet is very soft to the touch and I have had no issues sitting on the chair for 4-5 hours at a time. I also like that the back is slightly angled back. On top of all of that, the chair took less than 5 minutes to assemble! You just need to pop on the wheels, screw the seat on, and then slide the rest into place. I would definitely recommend making the purchase if you have been thinking about it." and "This chair is beyond great! I’m always a little hesitant ordering chairs online because of the comfort issue, but I’m so glad I bit the bullet and ordered this one. The color is exactly like the color you see online. Very well made, packed, and easy to put together. Shipping and handling were marvelous. And that comfort factor that I was worried about? It’s beyond what I expected. Super comfortable, even while sitting for long periods of time. So very happy with my purchase."<br><br><strong>Kelly Clarkson Home</strong> Lourdes Task Chair, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Ffurniture%2Fpdp%2Fkelly-clarkson-home-lourdes-task-chair-w003317863.html%3Fpiid%3D978859613" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wayfair" class="link ">Wayfair</a>

<h2>Corrigan Studio Harkness Executive Chair</h2><br><strong>Best For: Executive-Level Ergonomics</strong><br>This caramel-colored luxe option screams plush and powerful. Its supportive frame is designed for lumbar support, features padded arms, an adjustable seatback, extra seat padding, and a swivel base. <br><br><strong>The Hype: </strong>4.6 out of 5 stars and 952 reviews on <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/corrigan-studio-harkness-ergonomic-faux-leather-executive-chair-cstd7086.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wayfair" class="link ">Wayfair</a><br><br><strong>Comfy Butts Say:</strong> "Beautiful chair, very easy to put together. Its so comfy as well, really nice lumbar support and head support. I love how it tilts back if you want to relax a bit. Very happy with it so far!."<br><br><strong>Corrigan Studio</strong> Harkness Ergonomic Faux Leather Executive Chair, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Ffurniture%2Fpdp%2Fcorrigan-studio-harkness-ergonomic-faux-leather-executive-chair-cstd7086.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wayfair" class="link ">Wayfair</a>

<h2>AllModern Aspen Task Chair</h2><br><strong>Best For: Easy Assembly </strong><br>This super-sleek, Scandi-vibe task chair combines a sturdy stainless-steel frame with a supportive bucket-style seat that's filled with comfy foam cushioning for your WFH behind — oh, and according to reviewers, it's also very easy to put together.<br><br><strong>The Hype:</strong> 4.5 out of 5 stars and 83 reviews on <a href="https://go.skimresources.com?id=30283X879131&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.allmodern.com%2Ffurniture%2Fpdp%2Ftask-chair-a001172300.html%3Fpiid%3D867997604" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:AllModern" class="link ">AllModern</a><br><br><strong>Comfy Butts Say: </strong>"These chairs are great! I bought two of them in the honey tan. The color is beautiful. They a very comfortable. Shipped fast and were super easy to put together. Very very happy with my purchase."<br><br><br><br><strong>AllModern</strong> Aspen Task Chair, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.allmodern.com%2Ffurniture%2Fpdp%2Ftask-chair-a001172300.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:AllModern" class="link ">AllModern</a>

<h2>Corrigan Studio Brister Swivel Side Chair</h2><br><strong>Best For: Anti-Wheelers</strong><br>Not all desk chairs come tricked out with wheels. If you're looking for a stationary piece that will blend from office to living room, then this incognito swivel style is here to support you. <br><br><strong>The Hype: </strong>4.6 out of 5 stars and 780 reviews on <a href="https://go.skimresources.com?id=30283X879131&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Ffurniture%2Fpdp%2Fcorrigan-studio-brister-2283-wide-swivel-armchair-w005405263.html%3Fdomain%3Drefinery29.com%26cjevent%3Dd521fbd3722111ec83f564bf0a82b838%26refID%3DCJ314743-CJ5370367%26PID%3DCJ100062354%26clickid%3Dd521fbd3722111ec83f564bf0a82b838%26cjdata%3DMXxOfDB8WXww" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wayfair" class="link ">Wayfair</a><br><br><strong>Comfy Butts Say:</strong> "Now that I'm working from home full time, I needed a chair that provided me with better back support. I'm so glad I did! It provides me with the back support that I need. I also like the fact that it swivels. I'm 5'9 female and found the chair comfortable, too."<br><br><strong>Corrigan Studio</strong> Brister 22.83'' Wide Tufted Chair, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Ffurniture%2Fpdp%2Fcorrigan-studio-brister-2283-wide-swivel-armchair-w005405263.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wayfair" class="link ">Wayfair</a>

<h2>Zipcode Design Billups Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair</h2><br><strong>Best For: Overall Support</strong><br>This brightly-hued office chair — with a breathable mesh fabric, adjustable heights, angles, swivels, and tilts, plus a curved back and contoured seat for ultimate lumbar support — says, "ergonomic, but make it flashy!" (If you don't want to make it flashy, it comes in black, white, and gray options, too.)<br><br><strong>The Hype: </strong>4.5 out of 5 stars and 6,393 reviews on <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/zipcode-design-billups-ergonomic-mesh-task-chair-w005759731.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wayfair" class="link ">Wayfair</a><br><br><strong>Comfy Butts Say:</strong> "It was a bit of gambling to buy a chair online without trying and paying for international shipping. Luckily it's a bingo after a long searching! Very comfortable, the right size, curves, firmness, armrests, adjustments, great back support for me. Well manufactured without short cuts. Stylish, nice cheerful color, smart, and ergonomic construction. Happy with this purchase. Thank you. Pros: Durable finish, stylish design, easy assembly, great value especially when on sale, cheerful color. Cons: None."<br><br><strong>Zipcode Design</strong> Billups Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Ffurniture%2Fpdp%2Fzipcode-design-billups-ergonomic-mesh-task-chair-w005759731.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wayfair" class="link ">Wayfair</a>

<h2>Eliana Task Chair</h2><br><strong>Best For: Petite People</strong><br>This short-back and compact style wheely chair garnered high praise from work-from-homers on the shorter end of the height spectrum. <br><br><strong>The Hype: </strong>4.4 out of 5 stars and 7,247 reviews on <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/gold-flamingo-elliana-velvet-task-chair-w001834606.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wayfair" class="link ">Wayfair</a><br><br><strong>Comfy Butts Say:</strong> "This chair is really comfortable. I'm 5'2, so the back is perfect for me but might be uncomfortable for someone really tall. It was extremely easy to put together."<br><br><strong>Porch & Den</strong> Sabrina Velvet Home Office Swivel Chair, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.overstock.com%2FHome-Garden%2FFurnitureR-Home-Office-Swivel-Fabric-Velvet-Task-Chairs%2F28081510%2Fproduct.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Overstock.com" class="link ">Overstock.com</a><br><br><strong>Etta Avenue</strong> Elliana Velvet Task Chair, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Ffurniture%2Fpdp%2Fgold-flamingo-elliana-velvet-task-chair-w001834606.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wayfair" class="link ">Wayfair</a>

<h2>Imari Chair</h2><br><strong>Best For: Desk-To-Dining <br></strong>If you're working with a small space, this versatile option can be taken from desk to dining table. It features a mod tubular metal frame, a velvet seat cushion and backrest, and a funky curved silhouette. <br><br><strong>The Hype:</strong> 5 out of 5 stars on <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/imari-dining-chair" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Urban Outfitters" class="link ">Urban Outfitters</a><br><br><strong>Comfy Butts Say: </strong>"I am obsessed! It looks just as pictured and I love it! Perfect size and it looks so cool!"<br><br><strong>Urban Outfitters</strong> Imari Dining Chair, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.urbanoutfitters.com%2Fshop%2Fimari-dining-chair" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Urban Outfitters" class="link ">Urban Outfitters</a>

<h2>Jayden Creation Fabric Cowhide Task Chair</h2><br><strong>Best For: Funky Patterns</strong><br>This ergonomic office chair comes in classic cow print, brown cow print, trellis, and more show-stopping colorways to bring your space to life. But, its beauty isn't only skin deep — a durable frame, solid wood 5-pronged base, and 360 wheels make it longlasting worthwhile purchase. <br><strong><br>The Hype</strong>: 4.5 out 5 stars and 29 reviews on <a href="https://go.skimresources.com?id=30283X879131&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.homedepot.com%2Fp%2FJAYDEN-CREATION-Arce-21-in-Width-Standard-Cowhide-Fabric-Task-Chair-with-Adjustable-Height-OFM0022-COWHIDE%2F314332242%3FMERCH%3DREC-_-pipinstock-_-207020790-_-314332242-_-N%26" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Home Depot" class="link ">Home Depot</a><br><br><strong>Comfy Butts Say:</strong> "This was on sale and I decided to take a chance, actually not expecting much for so little cost. Well, what a surprise! The chair is solid and eclectic, well made. I am short and needed an adjustable chair for my study, this has a wide range of heights, and I can now sit at my desk the correct way.<br><br>Let's put it this way if I had paid full price I still think it would be worth it."<em><br></em><br><br><strong>JAYDEN CREATION</strong> Cowhide Fabric Task Chair with Adjustable Height, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.homedepot.com%2Fp%2FJAYDEN-CREATION-Arce-21-in-Width-Standard-Cowhide-Fabric-Task-Chair-with-Adjustable-Height-OFM0022-COWHIDE%2F314332242" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Home Depot" class="link ">The Home Depot</a><span class="copyright">Photo: Courtesy of Jayden Creation.</span>

<h2>Joss & Main Euben Task Chair</h2><br><strong>Best For: Mixed Material</strong> <strong>Texture</strong><br>This showstopping chair has got it all: an on-trend look, ergonomic design, a brushed wood frame with natural cane inlay, a linen upholstered seat, and a swivel base.<br><br><strong>The Hype: </strong>4.9 out of 5 stars and 11 reviews on <a href="https://www.jossandmain.com/furniture/pdp/euben-task-chair-j000217621.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Joss & Main" class="link ">Joss & Main</a><br><br><strong>Comfy Butts Say:</strong> "It’s even better in person and great quality!"<br><br><strong>Joss & Main</strong> Euben Task Chair, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jossandmain.com%2Ffurniture%2Fpdp%2Feuben-task-chair-j000217621.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Joss & Main" class="link ">Joss & Main</a>

<h2>Serta Leighton Home Office Chair</h2><br><strong>Best For: Supporting Butts & Decor</strong><br>If you're looking for butt support, but still concerned with style, this blush-hued beauty has your number — its elegantly crafted frame with chrome finished accents still packs the ergonomic power of Serta's comfort memory foam in the seat and arms rests, 360-degree swivel capabilities, and adjustable height. <br><br><strong>The Hype: </strong>4.6 out of 5 stars and 1,939 reviews on <a href="https://go.skimresources.com?id=30283X879131&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Ffurniture%2Fpdp%2Fserta-at-home-serta-leighton-task-chair-w001282418.html%3Fdomain%3Drefinery29.com%26cjevent%3D5779b0cf722c11ec8168cc100a82b82a%26refID%3DCJ314743-CJ5370367%26PID%3DCJ100062354%26clickid%3D5779b0cf722c11ec8168cc100a82b82a%26cjdata%3DMXxOfDB8WXww" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wayfair" class="link ">Wayfair</a><br><br><strong>Comfy Butts Say:</strong> "I love this chair. It looks beautiful and makes my places look more cozy and elegant at the same time, the fabric is decent and soft. The cushion is comfortable. I am glad we bought it. I couldn't be happier with my chair. Again super comfortable!!!"<br><br><strong>Serta Home</strong> Leighton Task Chair, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Ffurniture%2Fpdp%2Fserta-at-home-serta-leighton-task-chair-w001282418.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wayfair" class="link ">Wayfair</a>

<h2>Sand & Stable Storm Velvet Executive Chair</h2><br><strong>Best For: Multi-Functional Design</strong><br>This stylish executive chair features a high back, armrests, and lumbar support Plus, the champagne-hued velvet upholstery and wooden swivel feet makes this fashionable enough to blend seamlessly into your living room decor. <br><br><strong>The Hype: </strong>4.5 out of 5 stars and 3,692 reviews on <a href="https://go.skimresources.com?id=30283X879131&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Ffurniture%2Fpdp%2Fstate-line-velvet-executive-chair-lfmf3426.html%3Fdomain%3Drefinery29.com%26cjevent%3D6a2f4df6722d11ec8095020d0a82b821%26refID%3DCJ314743-CJ5370367%26PID%3DCJ100062354%26clickid%3D6a2f4df6722d11ec8095020d0a82b821%26cjdata%3DMXxOfDB8WXww" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wayfair" class="link ">Wayfair</a><br><br><strong>Comfy Butts Say: </strong>"This office chair is gorgeous! It is exactly what I wanted for my office to balance out the industrial vibe of the desk I purchased. It was easy to put together, taking about 20 minutes with my husband, and very comfortable to sit in for hours."<br><br><strong>Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse</strong> State Line Velvet Executive Chair, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwayfair.com%2Ffurniture%2Fpdp%2Fstate-line-velvet-executive-chair-lfmf3426.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wayfair" class="link ">Wayfair</a>

<h2>Carson Carrington Tufted Swivel Chair</h2><br><strong>Best For: Small Spaces</strong><br>This bright and modern swivel chair is perfect for small offices spaces and reading nooks. It features a circular seat that's wrapped in tufted soft velvet and comes in an array of jewel-toned shades. <br><br><strong>The Hype: </strong>4.4 out of 5 stars and 197 reviews on <a href="https://www.overstock.com/Home-Garden/Carson-Carrington-Kallax-Velvet-Tufted-Round-Swivel-Accent-Chair/30537659/product.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Overstock" class="link ">Overstock</a><br><br><strong>Comfy Butts Say:</strong> "I love this chair. Very easy to put together. It’s a great little accent chair and perfect for this small space. The color is a beautiful vibrant yellow."<br><br><strong>Carson Carrington</strong> Tufted Round Swivel Chair, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.overstock.com%2FHome-Garden%2FCarson-Carrington-Kallax-Velvet-Tufted-Round-Swivel-Accent-Chair%2F30537659%2Fproduct.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Overstock" class="link ">Overstock</a>

<h2>Linon Draper Upholstered Swivel Chair</h2><br><strong>Best For: Style & Comfort</strong><br>This statement-making upholstered chair is covered in a fun eye-catching cow print and features a plush seat and chrome base. Reviewers rave about both its roomy comfort and ease of assembly.<br><br><strong>The Hype: </strong>4.7 out of 5 stars and 52 reviews on <a href="https://www.walmart.com/ip/Linon-Draper-Upholstered-Swivel-Office-Chair-Adjustable-Seat-Height-Chrome-Base-with-Black-and-White-Cow-Print-Fabric/46260657" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Walmart" class="link ">Walmart</a><br><br><strong>Comfy Butts Say:</strong> "Such a beautiful chair. Easy to assemble. It's quite heavy and sturdy but very comfortable. Very pleased with my purchase, love the chair."<br><br><strong>Linon</strong> Draper Upholstered Swivel Office Chair, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FLinon-Draper-Upholstered-Swivel-Office-Chair-Adjustable-Seat-Height-Chrome-Base-with-Black-and-White-Cow-Print-Fabric%2F46260657" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Walmart" class="link ">Walmart</a>

<h2>FlexiSpot Soutien Office Chair</h2><br><strong>Best For: Extreme Adjustability</strong><br>This adjustable chair features 3D lumbar support, 3 height adjustment levels, cushioned armrests, breathable mesh, and a curved backrest that's specially designed to conform to the neck and spine. <br><br><strong>The Hype: </strong>5 out of 5 stars and 162 reviews on <a href="https://www.flexispot.com/ergonomics-3d-lumbar-support-office-chair-oc10b-oc10g" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:FlexiSpot" class="link ">FlexiSpot</a><br><br><strong>Comfy Butts Say:</strong> "This is the best office chair I bought ever! Very sturdy and comfortable with all these thoughtful and useful adjustment design. Really a big release of my bad back.."<br><br><strong>Flexispot</strong> Soutien Ergonomic Office Chair, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.flexispot.com%2Fergonomics-3d-lumbar-support-office-chair-oc10b-oc10g" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Flexispot" class="link ">Flexispot</a>

<h2>Danielburnham Task Chair</h2><br><strong>Best For: A Simple Statement</strong><br>This compact and statement-making teal number is covered in sleek velvet, features channel tufting, and an adjustable swivel seat. <br><br><strong>The Hype: </strong>4.6 out of 5 stars and 76 reviews on <a href="https://go.skimresources.com?id=30283X879131&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Ffurniture%2Fpdp%2Fkelly-clarkson-home-danielburnham-task-chair-w003316298.html%3Fdomain%3Drefinery29.com%26cjevent%3D098652c2723511ec83f564d90a82b838%26refID%3DCJ314743-CJ5370367%26PID%3DCJ100062354%26clickid%3D098652c2723511ec83f564d90a82b838%26cjdata%3DMXxOfDB8WXww%26piid%3D1352454566" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wayfair" class="link ">Wayfair</a><br><br><strong>Comfy Butts Say:</strong> "This chair is EVERYTHING I wanted and more! Stylish, minimal, and extremely comfortable. Assembly took less than 20 mins. BUY THIS YOU WON'T BE DISAPPOINTED! :)"<br><br><strong>Kelly Clarkson Home</strong> Danielburnham Task Chair, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Ffurniture%2Fpdp%2Fkelly-clarkson-home-danielburnham-task-chair-w003316298.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wayfair" class="link ">Wayfair</a>

<h2>Flannigan Task Chair</h2><br><strong>Best For: A Vintage-Inspired Accent</strong><br>This chair has just the right amount of personality. It features a bucket-style seat with swooping armrests and tufted lines. <br><br><strong>The Hype:</strong> 4.6 out of 5 stars and 1,898 reviews on <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/greyleigh-flannigan-polyurethane-task-chair-w005061515.html?piid=616849415" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wayfair" class="link ">Wayfair</a><br><br><strong>Comfy Butts Say: </strong>"This chair is very pretty in person. Comfortable and great quality. It works great for my daily office, I sit at my desk for hours at a time and it hasn’t hurt my back. Assembly took less than 5 minutes! Worth it."<br><br><br><br><strong>Greyleigh</strong> Flannigan Task Chair, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Ffurniture%2Fpdp%2Fgreyleigh-flannigan-polyurethane-task-chair-w005061515.html%3Fpiid%3D616849415" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wayfair" class="link ">Wayfair</a>

<h2>Modway Ripple Mid-Back Office Chair</h2><br><strong>Best For: Streamlined Support</strong><br>This sleek armless style is the streamlined solution for small-space butt support that still looks modern chic. <br><br><strong>The Hype: </strong>4.3 out of 5 stars and 597 reviews on <a href="https://amzn.to/3py3AkK" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a><br><br><strong>Comfy Butts Say:</strong> "After reading so many positive reviews on the chair, I decided to order it for myself and I’m happy I did. The chair is well constructed, very comfortable, and terrific quality. The chair is not bulky and works really well in the area where my desk is in my spare room. It came well packaged and was easy to assemble."<br><br><strong>Modway</strong> Ripple Mid-Back Office Chair, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3py3AkK" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

<h2>OFM High-Back Racing Style Gaming Chair</h2><br><strong>Best For: Non-Gamers Who Want Serious Support</strong><br>If you want gamer-level body support but without the game style, let this mom-approved option serve you — it comes crafted with a high-back, ergonomic racing frame made from durable and padded bonded leather.<br><br><strong>The Hype: </strong>4.2 out of 5 stars and 62 reviews on <a href="https://www.walmart.com/ip/OFM-High-Back-Video-Game-Chair-Teal/422729375" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Walmart" class="link ">Walmart</a><br><br><strong>Comfy Butts Say: </strong>"I really wanted this chair a couple of years ago but did not have a home office that I really needed it for. My oldest son ended up buying it on sale for himself last year and it is still going strong (he uses it a LOT). We ended up getting the same chair for our other kids and my husband and I — since we are now working from home. Plus, with all the color options we each have our own color so nobody can say so-and-so took my chair. (Yes, we have kids! LOL!) As a note, I have severe back problems in my lower back and I can sit in this chair for 8-10 hours a day with no problem. :)"<br><br><strong>OFM</strong> High Back Video Game Chair, Purple, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FOFM-High-Back-Video-Game-Chair-Teal%2F767512949" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Walmart" class="link ">Walmart</a>

<h2>Boss Office Products Be Well Medical Spa Stool With Back</h2><br><strong>Best For: Spine Alignment</strong><br>For firmer support that comes tattoo-artist approved, this stool-style wheely chair is your WFH savior — its upright design mimics the natural shape of your spine for increased comfort. <br><br><strong>The Hype:</strong> 4.6 out of 5 stars and 3,402 reviews on <a href="https://amzn.to/35lYvnb" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a><br><br><strong>Comfy Butts Say: </strong>"I'm a tattoo artist, so I spend all day sitting in these types of chairs. I was looking for something fairly inexpensive but comfortable and sturdy. Most tattoo chairs run from $150-300 dollars — bought this one for $55 bucks and it's perfect for what I do. Comfortable large seat. Nice back support. Glad I found this on here. Good price."<br><br><strong>Boss Office Products</strong> Be Well Medical Spa Stool with Back, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/2yfBg1O" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

<h2>Armen Living Summer Dining Chair</h2><br><strong>Best For: Secret Desk Chair</strong><br>Wanna hear a secret? This "dining chair" is actually a rookie desk chair — built with a hidden swivel capability and sturdy bucket-seat design that is ready to support your WFH booty in MCM-style. <br><br><strong>The Hype: </strong>4.5 out of 5 stars and 2,125 reviews on <a href="https://amzn.to/2z4Fd9y" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a><br><br><strong>Comfy Butts Say:</strong> "This chair hit all the points for what I was looking for in setting up my office in this quarantine/work-from-home world: 1) it is stylish, 2) it arrived quickly, 3) it was so quick to put together, 4) it didn't break the bank, and 5) it's comfy and I have somewhere to rest my arms. Overall, I highly recommend especially if you find yourself creating an at-home office on a whim/budget."<br><br><strong>Armen Living</strong> Summer Dining Chair, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/2WhLPdd" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

<h2>Homall Executive Ergonomic Adjustable Swivel Task Chair</h2><br><strong>Best For: Gamers</strong><br>This one's not for the lighthearted seat shopper. The serious gamer-approved chair with over 11,000 reviews is crafted from high-density shaping foam that provides lumbar support, 360-degree swivel capabilities, multi-directional wheels, a 300-lb weight capacity, reclining functions, and a built-in headrest. You may never leave it.<br><br><strong>The Hype: </strong>4.4 out of 5 stars and 68,047 reviews on <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Homall-Computer-Executive-Ergonomic-Adjustable/dp/B01MRZ02TL/ref=sr_1_65" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a><br><br><strong>Comfy Butts Say:</strong> "I don't really game anymore, and watching playthrough videos of classic DOOM for old time's sake doesn't count, LOL. I bought this chair because I needed to invest in something ergonomic with good back and neck support, due to a pinched nerve in my lower neck. After several iterations of gradually breaking a cheap-wad swivel desk chair every couple years, I sprung for the kind of chair gamers use for long periods of sitting and upper body movement. No more rotating the base to the right angle so I'm not leaning sideways, and never quite getting it right. No more backaches from leaning forward in a low-backed chair, or not being able to lean back and see the screen. (I also added an external display at eye level for my MacBook.) The lumbar support is like nothing I have ever experienced! This chair was easy to assemble, and the parts include the very few tools you will need. The only controls are for height and recline, so it's nice and simple, with fewer moving parts to break. And the armrest height seems about perfect."<br><br><strong>Homall</strong> Executive Ergonomic Adjustable Swivel Task Chair, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3d4lPIx" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

<h2>Thomaston Basics Vinyl Task Chair</h2><br><strong>Best For: Budgets</strong><br>This contemporary desk chair is pretty straightforward in terms of streamlined style, but it still packs adjustable capabilities from wheels to a swivel seat and height all for just over $100 buckeroos.<br><br><strong>The Hype: </strong>4.7 out of 5 stars and 29 reviews on <a href="https://go.skimresources.com?id=30283X879131&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Ffurniture%2Fpdp%2Forren-ellis-thomaston-vinyl-task-chair-w000977779.html%3Fdomain%3Drefinery29.com%26cjevent%3D4e3c86bd724511ec824596c90a82b839%26refID%3DCJ314743-CJ5370367%26PID%3DCJ100062354%26clickid%3D4e3c86bd724511ec824596c90a82b839%26cjdata%3DMXxOfDB8WXww" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wayfair" class="link ">Wayfair</a><br><br><strong>Comfy Butts Say:</strong> "Love this chair. Very comfortable to work in all day and it is very sturdy. I would say for a larger person, this may be too small. My husband would need a bigger chair, but just perfect for me. The whole body of the chair is padded and the wheels are very smooth."<br><br><strong>Orren Ellis</strong> Thomaston Vinyl Task Chair, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Ffurniture%2Fpdp%2Forren-ellis-thomaston-vinyl-task-chair-w000977779.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wayfair" class="link ">Wayfair</a>

<h2>DeinDekor Velour Raised Backrest Office Chair</h2><br><strong>Best For: Handmade Support</strong><br>These geometric tufted, decor-savvy office chairs are handcrafted in Germany with a raised-back design that's structured to provide proper posture alignment for daily comfort and support while seated.<br><br><strong>The Hype: </strong>4.7 out of 5 stars and 2,423 reviews on <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/777284624/designer-desk-chair-from-velour-office" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Etsy" class="link ">Etsy</a><br><br><strong>Comfy Butts Say: </strong>"Fantastic chair. I have suffered from back issues for years and use standing desks at work. Since working from home and using this chair I haven't had any issues at all from sitting down. It looks great and is solidly built. DeinDekor was very responsive to my questions. Wouldn't hesitate to buy again."<br><br><strong>DeinDekor</strong> Designer desk chair from Velour / Office Chair 7 Colour, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F777284624%2Fdesigner-desk-chair-from-velour-office" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Etsy" class="link ">Etsy</a>

<h2>Cale Task Chair</h2><br><strong>Best For: Restless Sitters </strong><br>This streamlined and armless desk chair features an adjustable seat, and a swivel base with gold finished legs. <br><br><strong>The Hype:</strong> 4.5 out of 5 stars and 49 reviews on <a href="https://www.allmodern.com/furniture/pdp/cale-task-chair-a001172335.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:AllModern" class="link ">AllModern</a><br><br><strong>Comfy Butts Say: </strong>"This chair is exactly as I hoped! The wheels work well, the gold legs are a nice shade of gold, and the upholstery is comfortable and looks great. I like to switch positions as I'm working (e.g. feet up, cross-legged, etc), which the shape of this chair accommodates beautifully. Very happy so far with this purchase. :)"<br><br><br><br><strong>AllModern</strong> Cale Task Chair, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.allmodern.com%2Ffurniture%2Fpdp%2Fcale-task-chair-a001172335.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:AllModern" class="link ">AllModern</a>

<h2>Alina Task Chair</h2><br><strong>Best For: A Classic Design</strong><br>This sweet desk chair features a modern, yet industrial design with its sleek steel frame and faux leather upholstery.<br><br><strong>The Hype: </strong>4.6 out of 5 stars and 1,810 reviews on <a href="https://go.skimresources.com?id=30283X879131&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Ffurniture%2Fpdp%2Fviv-rae-alina-task-chair-w005617275.html%3Fcjevent%3D3acbb9a3723511ec8168cc1b0a82b82a%26refID%3DCJ314743-CJ5370367%26PID%3DCJ100062354" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wayfair" class="link ">Wayfair</a><br><br><strong>Comfy Butts Say:</strong> "I have been pleasantly surprised by how comfortable this chair is! I was worried it wouldn’t be comfy since it was so reasonably priced but it’s turned out to be a winner. I’ve spent several full days in it while working from home and it’s been great. Love that it doesn’t look like the typical office chair. Very stylish!"<br><br><strong>Viv + Rae</strong> Alina Task Chair, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Ffurniture%2Fpdp%2Fgrovelane-alina-task-chair-w005617275.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wayfair" class="link ">Wayfair</a>

<h2>Wayfair Basics Vinyl Task Chair</h2><br><strong>Best For: Budgets</strong><br>This contemporary desk chair is pretty straightforward in terms of streamlined style, but it still packs adjustable capabilities from wheels to a swivel seat and height all for under $100 buckeroos.<br><br><strong>The Hype: </strong>4.6 out of 5 stars and 895 reviews on <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/wayfair-basics-ochlocknee-vinyl-task-chair-w002998764.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wayfair" class="link ">Wayfair</a><br><br><strong>Comfy Butts Say:</strong> "Comfortable and strong. As a graphic designer, I spend a lot of time at my desk and have dealt with back pain before. This chair has great support while still looking minimalistic. I’d definitely recommend it!"<br><br><strong>Wayfair Basics</strong> Ochlocknee Vinyl Task Chair, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Ffurniture%2Fpdp%2Fwayfair-basics-ochlocknee-vinyl-task-chair-w002998764.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wayfair" class="link ">Wayfair</a>

<h2>Ines Task Chair</h2><br><strong>Best For: Style & Comfort </strong><br>This super sleek mid-century bucket-style task chair features a curved seat and back crafted from rounded wood, an iron base, and faux leather upholstery.<br><br><strong>The Hype:</strong> 4.7 out of 5 stars and 107 reviews on <a href="https://www.allmodern.com/furniture/pdp/ines-task-chair-a000864765.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:AllModern" class="link ">AllModern</a><br><br><strong>Comfy Butts Say: </strong>"So easy to put together and SO comfortable for even long term periods. Easy swivel. Very chic in any room. Highly recommend."<br><br><br><br><strong>All Modern</strong> Ines Task Chair, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.allmodern.com%2Ffurniture%2Fpdp%2Fines-task-chair-a000864765.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:All Modern" class="link ">All Modern</a>

<h3>Noho Move Chair</h3><br><strong>Best For: Ergonomic Support</strong><br>This ergonomically designed chair is made with an auxetic mesh seat that provides flexible and form-fitting support that cradles your body to help eliminate pressure points and increase circulation. <br><br><strong>The Hype: </strong>4.8 out of 5 stars and 164 reviews on <a href="https://noho.co/products/noho-move" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Noho.com" class="link ">Noho.com</a><br><br><strong>Comfy Butts Say:</strong> "This chair is amazingly versatile and comfortable. I'm very impressed. COVID-19 has been a catalyst for a permanent work from home situation and this chair has helped me feel re-energized, not to mention no more back pain. It's stylish and ergonomic! "<br><br><strong>noho</strong> Move Chair, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fnoho.co%2Fproducts%2Fnoho-move" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:noho" class="link ">noho</a>

<h2>AllModern Mack Task Chair</h2><br><strong>Best For: Style & Comfort </strong><br>This super sleek and Scandi-vibe task chair combines a sturdy chrome base with a curved wood back and seat with comfy glossy black LeatherSoft upholstery for your WFH behind — oh, and, according to reviewers, it looks even better in person and is also very easy to put together.<br><br><strong>The Hype:</strong> 4.7 out of 5 stars and 699 reviews on <a href="https://www.allmodern.com/furniture/pdp/cabrera-task-chair-a001173930.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:AllModern" class="link ">AllModern</a><br><br><strong>Comfy Butts Say: </strong>"This chair has style and comfort dialed in. It seems well made and I can sit for hours and hours at a time without pain."<br><br><br><br><strong>AllModern</strong> Mack Task Chair, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.allmodern.com%2Ffurniture%2Fpdp%2Fmack-task-chair-a000916462.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:AllModern" class="link ">AllModern</a>

<h2>Greyleigh Opheim Conference Chair</h2><br><strong>Best For: Stylish Support</strong><br>While this chair is not quite as ergonomic as the previous option, it is decidedly more stylish — while still offering solid lumbar support, back-angle adjustment, center-tilt capabilities, and properly aligned armrests. <br><br><strong>The Hype: </strong>4.6 out of 5 stars and 270 reviews on <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/greyleigh-opheim-conference-chair-gryl4903.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wayfair" class="link ">Wayfair</a><br><br><strong>Comfy Butts Say: </strong>"This is a great looking chair at a good price (I did a lot of shopping around!). It is also quite comfortable. I sat in the same chair at work for 13+ years and my back, shoulders, and neck were constantly hurting. I recently started working from home and using this chair and I never have back, shoulder, or neck pain anymore."<br><br><strong>Greyleigh</strong> Opheim Conference Chair, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Ffurniture%2Fpdp%2Fgreyleigh-opheim-conference-chair-gryl4903.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wayfair" class="link ">Wayfair</a>

<h3>Corrigan Studio Giacchetto Swivel Armchair</h3><br><strong>Best For: Comfy-Compact Support</strong><br>This cute cotton-blend armchair provides comfy deep-pocketed support in a compact frame that reviewers love to sit in while WFH – it also packs a stylish wheel-less frame and secret-swivel capabilities.<br><br><strong>The Hype: </strong>4.7 out of 5 stars and 109 reviews on <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/brayden-studio-giacchetto-swivel-armchair-w000868120.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wayfair" class="link ">Wayfair</a><br><br><strong>Comfy Butts Say: </strong>"I love the chair, it's the perfect height for my desk and it's super comfortable. The seat itself is deeper, going backward than I expected, but not a complaint at all. I highly recommend it; it's stylish and comfy." and "I love it!!!! No more backaches while I work!!! Side note I wear a women's size four with a booty and thighs, the seat is not tight but it's on the smaller side for people with thick thighs and butts."<br><br><strong>Corrigan Studio</strong> Giacchetto Swivel Armchair, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Ffurniture%2Fpdp%2Fcorrigan-studio-giacchetto-swivel-armchair-w003517057.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wayfair" class="link ">Wayfair</a>

<h2>Foundstone Katrina Task Chair</h2><br><strong>Best For: Stylish Support</strong><br>This chair is both stylish and ergonomic. It offers solid lumbar support, back-angle adjustment, center-tilt capabilities, and foam-filled leather cushions of added comfort.<br><br><strong>The Hype: </strong>4.4 out of 5 stars and 1,267 reviews on <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/foundstone-katrina-task-chair-w001473431.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wayfair" class="link ">Wayfair</a><br><br><strong>Comfy Butts Say: </strong>"Gorgeous and stylish chair. Has alleviated back pain after long days of sitting."<br><br><strong>Foundstone</strong> Katrina Task Chair, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Ffurniture%2Fpdp%2Ffoundstone-katrina-task-chair-w001473431.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wayfair" class="link ">Wayfair</a>

<h2>George Oliver Brinkerhoff Task Chair</h2><br><strong>Best For: Style & Comfort </strong><br>This super sleek mid-century style task chair features a curved seat and back crafted from rounded wood and faux leather upholstery.<br><br><strong>The Hype:</strong> 4.7 out of 5 stars and 531 reviews on <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/george-oliver-brinkerhoff-task-chair-w000476546.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wayfair" class="link ">Wayfair</a><br><br><strong>Comfy Butts Say: </strong>"This chair went from being purchased to be more of a decorative piece in my home office to being my everyday office chair (work from home due to COVID-19). It handled the transition like a CHAMP. I was nervous about the design not being comfortable enough to handle 8-10 hours a day, but let me tell you, not only does it handle it, it forces me to have better posture when working, and in turn have less back pain than when I had a traditional office chair with more back support. I couldn't recommend it more; durable, stylish, comfortable, and promotes good posture. What more could you ask?"<br><br><strong>George Oliver</strong> Bradford Task Chair, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Ffurniture%2Fpdp%2Fgeorge-oliver-bradford-task-chair-golv1631.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wayfair" class="link ">Wayfair</a>

<h3>Britt Task Chair</h3><br><strong>Best For: Understated Comfort</strong><br>This ergonomically designed chair is sleek and stylish while being comfortable and supportive. It features a thick cushioned seat, vegan leather, and a heavy-duty steel base. <br><br><strong>The Hype: </strong>4.6 out of 5 stars and 129 reviews on <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/wrought-studio-britt-task-chair-osbm1087.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wayfair" class="link ">Wayfair</a><br><br><strong>Comfy Butts Say:</strong> "Love this chair! Great color and perfect my office. I can sit it in for 5-7 hrs and still be comfortable. Love the modern design and the size of the seat base. Very easy to put together as well!"<br><br><strong>Wrought Studio</strong> Britt Task Chair, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Ffurniture%2Fpdp%2Fwrought-studio-britt-task-chair-osbm1087.html%3Fpiid%3D42741218" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wayfair" class="link ">Wayfair</a>

