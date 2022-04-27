Best celebrity women’s perfumes of all time: From Britney Spears to Jennifer Lopez and David Beckham

(Billie Eilish)

A-list scents are making a comeback; it’s time to celebrate the best in class.

Giving designer fragrance labels a run for their money, these best-selling blends are all curated by famous faces. Here we bring you the crème de la crème of celebrity perfumes that won’t have you breaking the bank to smell like a superstar.

What is a celebrity perfume?

Whilst many celebrities are the faces of fragrance campaigns, a celebrity perfume is one the star has released themselves. This could mean they’ve had creative freedom to pick the perfume notes, design the bottle and inject their personality and style.

How to test perfume for your personality

As with any perfume, it’s tricky to commit without smelling it. Therefore, you may want to go into a store to test it out first. Spray the perfume on your wrist or neck (without rubbing it in as this can bruise the scent) and be aware of how it makes you feel. A good celebrity perfume should uplift you, give you a confidence boost and stay on the skin without smelling overbearing.

Not sure where to start? We recommend matching your personality with the fragrance notes. For example, if you’re bubbly and outgoing, you’ll most likely suit exotic fruits, spices or cocoa accords. Or if you’re seeking a subtle, sophisticated elixir, look to orange blossom, jasmine and marine notes for your fragrance fix.

As you try different concoctions, it’s worth noting that fragrance smells different on everyone (due to the pH levels of your skin), so the key is to go with your gut and follow your nose.

Having said this, if you know what you like and the celebrity perfume sounds dreamy enough, pop it in your basket and go for it!

What’s the difference between designer and celebrity fragrances?

The main difference is the price range. Luxury and niche fragrances can cost hundreds of pounds, whereas celebrity perfumes are kinder on the bank balance and usually range between £10 - £50.

Additionally, a celebrity will most likely wear their perfume and love their own creation, so you could think of it as a form of scented fan merchandise.

Story continues

Shop our edit below

Britney Spears Fantasy Eau de Parfum

Fantasy may have launched moer than 15 years ago but it’s still one of the biggest celebrity fragrances worldwide (one bottle is sold every three minutes).

Allow us to explain the hype – lychee, kiwi and cupcake accord (yes, really) blanket the skin in utter sweetness, it lingers for hours and the bottle is embellished with Swarovski crystals. What’s not to love? A good gourmand can be tricky to get right, but Britney has officially mastered the art of heavenly perfume.

Buy now £21.00, Superdrug

Britney Spears Blissful Fantasy Eau de Toilette

Bring to mind visions of an exotic trip away with Britney’s latest perfume.

It’s a sun-kissed symphony of honeydew melon, white freesia, tiare flower and sandalwood, which together, smells like happy hour bottled.

Whether you’re going on a long-haul adventure or just daydreaming of one, you’ll want this bottle by your side.

Buy now £37.00, Boots

Billie Eilish Eilish Eau de Parfum

Billie Eilish can now add perfumer to her impressive resume. Her debut fragrance, Eilish, launched in March 2022 and is already destined for cult status.

Most impressively, the 20-year-old headed up every step of the process, from the sculptural bottle design to sourcing the exquisite array of perfume notes. A spritz releases initial notes of rich cocoa, creamy vanilla and soft spices. Then, there’s a fruity layer of mandarin and red berries that hit you like you’ve entered a dessert parlour.

Vegan and cruelty-free, this is pretty much perfection.

Buy now £49.00, Boots

Sarah Jessica Parker Lovely Eau de Parfum

Only an icon like SJP can make a show-stopping signature fragrance.

Lovely Eau de Parfum oozes mandarin, rosewood and apple martini accord for pure SATC vibes. Transporting you to a rooftop bar overlooking the twinkling New York skyline, it’s the perfume memo of dressing to impress.

Grab it for mingling, trying out the hottest new bar in town or stealing the spotlight at a fancy social occasion. The bottle is worth a mention too, which was made to match the exact shade of a ballerina’s slipper.

Buy now £16.95, Amazon

Karl Lagerfeld Fleur de Pêcher Eau de Parfum

A fragrance designed by a fashion legend? Yes please. Meet the statement piece of your new olfactive wardrobe, Fleur de Pêcher. You’ll love the trio of peach blossom, nashi pear and yuzu fruit that waltz on your skin, energising you as you go about your day. The surprises continue via jasmine tea and musk, which leave a tender, enchanting trail. In fact, the more you spritz this, the more soothing it becomes, so let it be your daily zen fix.

Buy now £29.99, Boots

Kylie Minogue Darling Eau de Parfum

After a nine year hiatus, Darling Eau de Parfum is back. The recreation of Kylie’s signature fragrance stays true to the original blend, but this time it’s vegan and made to last for hours on end.

As you inhale, you’ll pick up beachy hints of passion fruit and lychee, followed by lily and creamy vanilla- all instant crowd-pleasers. Think of Darling as an effortless way to inject some glamour into your look – you’ll feel dazzling from head to toe. Considering the price tag, a great buy.

Buy now £17.99, The Perfume Shop

Jennifer Lopez One Eau de Parfum

When a megastar like J.Lo creates a perfume, we want in. Enter One, the star’s new fragrance that’s slaying the perfume scene.

Top notes burst with pink pepper and peach blossom that come alive on your skin, followed by warming sandalwood and amber. A quick pick-me-up when you need some grounding and confidence, it’s the scented equivalent of a weighted blanket.

Our advice? Use it for your daily spritz; it’s perfect for work and play alike.

Buy now £35.00, Boots

Nicole Scherzinger Chosen Eau de Parfum

One of the most addictive celebrity perfumes around, Chosen is your invitation to smell irresistible 24/7. The singer’s debut fragrance launched in 2017 and is still big news today, boasting a fruity cocktail of orange, peach and pear alongside caramel and vanilla.

The overall vibe? Sassy meets sophisticated. To get into full party mode, pair with a statement outfit and some bold lippie – all that’s left to do is strut your stuff. We’ll be spritzing Chosen to smell fierce at glitzy parties, formal dos and everything in between.

Buy now £12.99, The Perfume Shop

Ariana Grande Cloud Eau de Parfum

Topping the music and fragrance charts simultaneously, there’s nothing Ariana can’t do.

Released in 2019, Cloud is inspired by a euphoric world that smells of juicy pear, whipped coconut cream and praline for the most mouth-watering mix. You’ve also got nuances of lavender blossom and musk to add a touch of mystery.

Possibly the most eye-catching perfume a dressing table could ask for, the bottle slots into the cloud creating a piece of art.

Buy now £25.00, The Perfume Shop

Ariana Grande God Is A Woman Eau de Parfum

Ariana Grande strikes again. This time, with God Is A Woman – a vegan elixir inspired by nature. When it launched late last year, the singer donated a percentage of sales to ocean clean up initiatives around the world.

When it comes to the potion, you’ll want to smother yourself with the pear, rose petals and creamy vanilla accents (AKA summer in a bottle). Take a moment to appreciate the lavender hued glass, which sits within a stone-like casing.

Buy now £32.00, The Fragrance Shop

Christina Aguilera Signature Eau de Parfum

This hit celebrity perfume has lasted the test of time. Celebrating its 15th year, it’s still as trendy today and if you haven’t smelt it, it’s definitely worth a try. The inspiration? Christina’s favourite scents combined – fruit sorbet, blackcurrant tea and a bouquet of peonies. Sweet and a little saucy, it puts you centre-stage wherever you are, so sport it at lavish affairs to experience its magic in full force. If you’re into powerful, pretty perfumes, this has your name all over it.

Buy now £16.00, Superdrug

Jack-Piccadilly ’69 Eau de Parfum

When he’s not walking the red carpet, Oscar-nominated actor Richard E. Grant is a scent connoisseur, creating unisex fragrances under his brand, Jack.

The premium price tag is typical of niche formulas that use the highest quality ingredients, like this one. Try his best-seller Jack-Piccadilly ’69, which entwines ginger, bergamot, leather and the smell of petrol (yes, really).

A rush of liquid energy, it’s just the celebrity fragrance to give you a shot of adrenaline.

Buy now £95.00, The Perfume Shop

Best men’s celebrity fragrances to try now

David Beckham Instinct Eau de Toilette

Prepare for any reservations about celebrity fragrances to be blasted away with one whiff of David Beckham’s Instinct. A bright fragrance with dashes of zest and spice, it’s a total game-changer for standing out from the crowd. Infused with grapefruit, mandarin leaf, star anise and red pimento, it smells right at home with a suave suit and shades.

Buy now £12.50, The Fragrance Shop

Cristiano Ronaldo CR7 Game On Eau de Toilette

Smell just like football ace Cristiano with his premium evening fragrance, Game On. Perfect for date nights, fancy celebrations or casual evenings in, it’s enriched with cardamom, tonka bean and strong woody tones. Spicy and intense, prepare for football stadium’s worth of compliments.

Buy now £26.45, allbeauty

Lionel Richie Hello Eau de Toilette

Seeking a feel-good celebrity scent? Pick Hello. Part of Lionel Richie’s first fragrance collection, it’s rich, long-lasting and chic. Sport anywhere from black tie events to laid back lounging – the burst of mint, bitter orange and violet leaves make for a charmingly refreshing number.

Buy now £29.09, Amazon

Verdict

Britney Spears Fantasy is the celebrity perfume you can’t help but fall head over heels for. We adored the sweetness from a single whiff, which gives us all the nostalgic, happy feelings we crave. Plus, the creamy musk and woody hues stay put from dusk ‘til dawn, making it ideal for wearing on nights out.