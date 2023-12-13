All the best celebrity style this month so far
The start of December means we're well into the festive season, so it's time to dig out your favourite party dresses (the more sequins, the better). But if you're stuck on what to wear as the temperature starts to drop, turn to your favourite celebrities for seasonal style guidance.
The stars are out attending premieres, dinners, promotional events and parties as the countdown to Christmas begins, so there is plenty of shopping inspiration to be found. Here, we round up our favourite wintery looks from the A-list so far this month.
Sydney Sweeney
12 December
Sydney Sweeney made a case for the sequin waistcoat in Brunello Cucinelli, out in New York.
Jenna Ortega
12 December
Jenna Ortega wore a sheer lace Adeam look to the Los Angeles premiere of Finestkind.
Shailene Woodley
12 December
Shailene Woodley perfected smart-casual party dressing, in a sequin Valentino skirt and brown turtleneck jumper at the Ferrari premiere.
Penelope Cruz
12 December
Penelope Cruz wore a floral Chanel dress on the red carpet.
Carey Mulligan
12 December
Carey Mulligan in Celine sequins and Bulgari jewellery at the Los Angeles Maestro premiere.
Iris Law
12 December
Iris Law celebrated the Stella McCartney x Selfridges Corner Shop opening, wearing a pinstripe waistcoat and trousers.
Sydney Sweeney
11 December
Sydney Sweeney wore custom Miu Miu and Fred Leighton jewellery to the Anyone But You premiere in New York.
Amanda Seyfried
10 December
Amanda Seyfried dressed for the festive season in Jason Wu at CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute.
Rachel Zegler
10 December
Rachel Zegler turned to Roberto Cavalli.
Viola Davis
10 December
Viola Davis in a collared Prada dress at the Society of Voice Arts and Sciences Voice Awards gala.
Claire Foy
9 December
Claire Foy wore a fringed Prada top and sheer skirt to the Los Angeles screening of All of Us Strangers.
Jodie Turner-Smith
9 December
Jodie Turner-Smith in a statement Cong Tri look.
Gwyneth Paltrow
7 December
Gwyneth Paltrow wore a Dior skirt suit for an appearance during the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia.
Gwyneth Paltrow
7 December
That evening she changed into a yellow Carolina Herrera gown for the film festival's closing ceremony.
Halle Berry
7 December
Halle Berry wore an intricate metallic gown with a semi-sheer bodice.
Freida Pinto
7 December
Freida Pinto was glamorous in a strapless red gown and glittering diamond jewellery.
Kristen Stewart
7 December
Kristen Stewart wore a tweed Chanel dress and lace-up boots to attend the fashion house's Metiers d'Art show in Manchester.
Olivia Rodrigo
7 December
Olivia Rodrigo wore a Shushu/Tong mini-dress to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Dua Lipa
7 December
Dua Lipa looked elegant in Tom Ford at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment gala.
Adele
7 December
Adele wore a striped Schiaparelli suit.
Kerry Washington
7 December
Kerry Washington arrived in a beautiful textured Prada gown.
Helen Mirren
7 December
Helen Mirren chose a mesh dress by Gucci for the event.
Lucy Hale
7 December
Lucy Hale opted for Dior tailoring.
Lily Allen
7 December
Lily Allen wore head-to-toe Giorgio Armani to co-host an event in London celebrating the Italian brand's Crossroads project.
Nathalie Emmanuel
7 December
Nathalie Emmanuel wore a navy velvet Giorgio Armani suit.
Saffron Hocking
7 December
Saffron Hocking wore a classic black Giorgio Armani jumpsuit.
Amal Clooney
7 December
Amal Clooney shimmered in 16Arlington sequins at The Boys In The Boat screening in Seattle.
Taylor Swift
7 December
Taylor Swift wrapped up in a cosy black coat over a long evening dress and strappy heels.
Emma Stone
6 December
Emma Stone wore a yellow Louis Vuitton gown with a floral neck-tie at the Poor Things premiere in New York.
Margaret Qualley
6 December
Margaret Qualley dressed in a sheer Chanel dress.
Ariana DeBose
6 December
Ariana DeBose posed in a LaQuan Smith trouser suit at The Colour Purple London premiere.
Lupita Nyong'o
6 December
Lupita Nyong'o wore Dolce & Gabbana.
Oprah Winfrey
6 December
Oprah Winfrey dressed appropriately for the premiere in purple Dolce & Gabbana.
Chloe Bailey
6 December
Chloe Bailey in a sheer Cong Tri gown with statement gloves.
Taraji P Henson
6 December
Taraji P Henson wore a monochrome Vlora Mustafa gown and Bulgari jewellery.
Natalie Portman
6 December
Natalie Portman turned to Schiaparelli for the London premiere of May December.
Jennifer Lopez
5 December
Jennifer Lopez made a statement in Grace Ling at Elle's Women in Hollywood celebration.
America Ferrera
5 December
America Ferrera styled her Dolce & Gabbana look with Anita Ko jewellery and one of this season's chicest party-season hair trends.
Elizabeth Debicki
5 December
Elizabeth Debicki shimmered in Dior Couture, Falke jewellery and Roger Vivier heels at The Crown premiere in London.
Emma Corrin
5 December
Emma Corrin attended the premiere in a custom Miu Miu tuxedo jacket and sheer skirt, with Cartier jewellery.
Gillian Anderson
5 December
Gillian Anderson in a sheer Monique Lhuillier dress and Boucheron jewellery.
Meg Bellamy
5 December
Meg Bellamy wore a sleek cream-coloured dress with pointed pumps and a dark red lip.
Lesley Manville
5 December
Lesley Manville chose a tweed Huishan Zhang dress with pointed pumps for the premiere.
Olivia Williams
5 December
Olivia Williams channelled the festive season in a red velvet Lanvin dress.
Julia Roberts
5 December
Julia Roberts dressed in Erdem to appear on The Tonight Show.
Tracee Ellis Ross
5 December
Tracee Ellis Ross opted for a strapless pink Marni dress for the American Fiction premiere in Los Angeles.
Eva Longoria
4 December
Eva Longoria in Stella McCartney at the Critics Choice Association Celebration of Cinema and Television: Honouring Black, Latino, and AAPI Achievements.
Greta Lee
4 December
Greta Lee wore head-to-toe red in Proenza Schouler and Manolo Blahnik.
America Ferrera
4 December
America Ferrera in a chic fringed Hervé Léger dress.
Dua Lipa
4 December
Dua Lipa appeared on The Tonight Show wearing Valentino and Tiffany & Co jewellery.
Gemma Chan
3 December
Gemma Chan shimmered in a Louis Vuitton fringed gown at the Academy Museum Gala.
Jodie Turner-Smith
3 December
Jodie Turner-Smith turned to Christopher John Rogers for her statement red-carpet look.
Morfydd Clark
3 December
Morfydd Clark chose a strapless Giorgio Armani Privé tiered gown for the British Independent Film Awards.
Penélope Cruz
3 December
Penélope Cruz dressed in Chanel for the London photocall of Ferrari.
Nicole Kidman
2 December
Nicole Kidman was one of many stylish celebrities at Balenciaga's autumn/winter 2024 show.
Olivia Rodrigo
2 December
Olivia Rodrigo wore a floral Carolina Herrera mini-dress to the Variety Hitmakers Brunch in Hollywood.
Michelle Williams
2 December
Michelle Williams in a Patou dress at the Women in Cinema gala.
Marion Cotillard
2 December
Marion Cotillard dressed in Chanel for the closing ceremony of the Marrakech Film Festival.
