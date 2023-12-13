All the best celebrity style this month so far

Randy Shropshire - Getty Images

The start of December means we're well into the festive season, so it's time to dig out your favourite party dresses (the more sequins, the better). But if you're stuck on what to wear as the temperature starts to drop, turn to your favourite celebrities for seasonal style guidance.



The stars are out attending premieres, dinners, promotional events and parties as the countdown to Christmas begins, so there is plenty of shopping inspiration to be found. Here, we round up our favourite wintery looks from the A-list so far this month.

Sydney Sweeney

12 December

Sydney Sweeney made a case for the sequin waistcoat in Brunello Cucinelli, out in New York.

Gotham - Getty Images

Jenna Ortega

12 December

Jenna Ortega wore a sheer lace Adeam look to the Los Angeles premiere of Finestkind.

Rodin Eckenroth - Getty Images

Shailene Woodley

12 December

Shailene Woodley perfected smart-casual party dressing, in a sequin Valentino skirt and brown turtleneck jumper at the Ferrari premiere.

Amy Sussman - Getty Images

Penelope Cruz

12 December

Penelope Cruz wore a floral Chanel dress on the red carpet.

JC Olivera - Getty Images

Carey Mulligan

12 December

Carey Mulligan in Celine sequins and Bulgari jewellery at the Los Angeles Maestro premiere.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

Iris Law

12 December

Iris Law celebrated the Stella McCartney x Selfridges Corner Shop opening, wearing a pinstripe waistcoat and trousers.

Dave Benett - Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney

11 December

Sydney Sweeney wore custom Miu Miu and Fred Leighton jewellery to the Anyone But You premiere in New York.

Dia Dipasupil - Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried

10 December

Amanda Seyfried dressed for the festive season in Jason Wu at CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute.

Michael Loccisano - Getty Images

Rachel Zegler

10 December

Rachel Zegler turned to Roberto Cavalli.

Michael Loccisano - Getty Images

Viola Davis

10 December

Viola Davis in a collared Prada dress at the Society of Voice Arts and Sciences Voice Awards gala.

Leon Bennett - Getty Images

Claire Foy

9 December

Claire Foy wore a fringed Prada top and sheer skirt to the Los Angeles screening of All of Us Strangers.

Amy Sussman - Getty Images

Jodie Turner-Smith

9 December

Jodie Turner-Smith in a statement Cong Tri look.

Kayla Oaddams - Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow

7 December

Gwyneth Paltrow wore a Dior skirt suit for an appearance during the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia.

Daniele Venturelli - Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow

7 December

That evening she changed into a yellow Carolina Herrera gown for the film festival's closing ceremony.

AMMAR ABD RABBO - Getty Images

Halle Berry

7 December

Halle Berry wore an intricate metallic gown with a semi-sheer bodice.

AMMAR ABD RABBO - Getty Images

Freida Pinto

7 December

Freida Pinto was glamorous in a strapless red gown and glittering diamond jewellery.

Tim P. Whitby - Getty Images

Kristen Stewart

7 December

Kristen Stewart wore a tweed Chanel dress and lace-up boots to attend the fashion house's Metiers d'Art show in Manchester.

Dominic Lipinski - Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo

7 December

Olivia Rodrigo wore a Shushu/Tong mini-dress to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

NBC - Getty Images

Dua Lipa

7 December

Dua Lipa looked elegant in Tom Ford at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment gala.

Araya Doheny - Getty Images

Adele

7 December

Adele wore a striped Schiaparelli suit.

Stefanie Keenan - Getty Images

Kerry Washington

7 December

Kerry Washington arrived in a beautiful textured Prada gown.

Araya Doheny - Getty Images

Helen Mirren

7 December

Helen Mirren chose a mesh dress by Gucci for the event.

Araya Doheny - Getty Images

Lucy Hale

7 December

Lucy Hale opted for Dior tailoring.

Amy Sussman - Getty Images

Lily Allen

7 December

Lily Allen wore head-to-toe Giorgio Armani to co-host an event in London celebrating the Italian brand's Crossroads project.

Dave Benett - Getty Images

Nathalie Emmanuel

7 December

Nathalie Emmanuel wore a navy velvet Giorgio Armani suit.

Dave Benett - Getty Images

Saffron Hocking

7 December

Saffron Hocking wore a classic black Giorgio Armani jumpsuit.

Dave Benett - Getty Images

Amal Clooney

7 December

Amal Clooney shimmered in 16Arlington sequins at The Boys In The Boat screening in Seattle.

Mat Hayward - Getty Images

Taylor Swift

7 December

Taylor Swift wrapped up in a cosy black coat over a long evening dress and strappy heels.

James Devaney - Getty Images

Emma Stone

6 December

Emma Stone wore a yellow Louis Vuitton gown with a floral neck-tie at the Poor Things premiere in New York.

Cindy Ord - Getty Images

Margaret Qualley

6 December

Margaret Qualley dressed in a sheer Chanel dress.

Taylor Hill - Getty Images

Ariana DeBose

6 December

Ariana DeBose posed in a LaQuan Smith trouser suit at The Colour Purple London premiere.

Stewart Cook - Getty Images

Lupita Nyong'o

6 December

Lupita Nyong'o wore Dolce & Gabbana.

Steven Simione - Getty Images

Oprah Winfrey

6 December

Oprah Winfrey dressed appropriately for the premiere in purple Dolce & Gabbana.

Eric Charbonneau - Getty Images

Chloe Bailey

6 December

Chloe Bailey in a sheer Cong Tri gown with statement gloves.

Kayla Oaddams - Getty Images

Taraji P Henson

6 December

Taraji P Henson wore a monochrome Vlora Mustafa gown and Bulgari jewellery.

Steven Simione - Getty Images

Natalie Portman

6 December

Natalie Portman turned to Schiaparelli for the London premiere of May December.

Joe Maher - Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

5 December

Jennifer Lopez made a statement in Grace Ling at Elle's Women in Hollywood celebration.

Michael Tran - Getty Images

America Ferrera

5 December

America Ferrera styled her Dolce & Gabbana look with Anita Ko jewellery and one of this season's chicest party-season hair trends.

Michael Buckner - Getty Images

Elizabeth Debicki

5 December

Elizabeth Debicki shimmered in Dior Couture, Falke jewellery and Roger Vivier heels at The Crown premiere in London.

Mike Marsland - Getty Images

Emma Corrin

5 December

Emma Corrin attended the premiere in a custom Miu Miu tuxedo jacket and sheer skirt, with Cartier jewellery.

Mike Marsland - Getty Images

Gillian Anderson

5 December

Gillian Anderson in a sheer Monique Lhuillier dress and Boucheron jewellery.

Mike Marsland - Getty Images

Meg Bellamy

5 December

Meg Bellamy wore a sleek cream-coloured dress with pointed pumps and a dark red lip.

Karwai Tang - Getty Images

Lesley Manville

5 December

Lesley Manville chose a tweed Huishan Zhang dress with pointed pumps for the premiere.

Jeff Spicer - Getty Images

Olivia Williams

5 December

Olivia Williams channelled the festive season in a red velvet Lanvin dress.

Karwai Tang - Getty Images

Julia Roberts

5 December

Julia Roberts dressed in Erdem to appear on The Tonight Show.

NBC - Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross

5 December

Tracee Ellis Ross opted for a strapless pink Marni dress for the American Fiction premiere in Los Angeles.

WWD - Getty Images

Eva Longoria

4 December

Eva Longoria in Stella McCartney at the Critics Choice Association Celebration of Cinema and Television: Honouring Black, Latino, and AAPI Achievements.

Michael Tran - Getty Images

Greta Lee

4 December

Greta Lee wore head-to-toe red in Proenza Schouler and Manolo Blahnik.

Leon Bennett - Getty Images

America Ferrera

4 December

America Ferrera in a chic fringed Hervé Léger dress.

Michael Tran - Getty Images

Dua Lipa

4 December

Dua Lipa appeared on The Tonight Show wearing Valentino and Tiffany & Co jewellery.

NBC - Getty Images

Gemma Chan

3 December

Gemma Chan shimmered in a Louis Vuitton fringed gown at the Academy Museum Gala.

Michael Tran - Getty Images

Jodie Turner-Smith

3 December

Jodie Turner-Smith turned to Christopher John Rogers for her statement red-carpet look.

Michael Buckner - Getty Images

Morfydd Clark

3 December

Morfydd Clark chose a strapless Giorgio Armani Privé tiered gown for the British Independent Film Awards.



Karwai Tang - Getty Images

Penélope Cruz

3 December

Penélope Cruz dressed in Chanel for the London photocall of Ferrari.

Belinda Jiao - Getty Images

Nicole Kidman

2 December

Nicole Kidman was one of many stylish celebrities at Balenciaga's autumn/winter 2024 show.

Stefanie Keenan - Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo

2 December

Olivia Rodrigo wore a floral Carolina Herrera mini-dress to the Variety Hitmakers Brunch in Hollywood.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

Michelle Williams

2 December

Michelle Williams in a Patou dress at the Women in Cinema gala.

Daniele Venturelli - Getty Images

Marion Cotillard

2 December

Marion Cotillard dressed in Chanel for the closing ceremony of the Marrakech Film Festival.

Marc Piasecki - Getty Images

