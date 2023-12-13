Advertisement

All the best celebrity style this month so far

Harper's BAZAAR UK
·7 min read
jenna ortega
All the best celebrity style this monthRandy Shropshire - Getty Images

The start of December means we're well into the festive season, so it's time to dig out your favourite party dresses (the more sequins, the better). But if you're stuck on what to wear as the temperature starts to drop, turn to your favourite celebrities for seasonal style guidance.

The stars are out attending premieres, dinners, promotional events and parties as the countdown to Christmas begins, so there is plenty of shopping inspiration to be found. Here, we round up our favourite wintery looks from the A-list so far this month.

Sydney Sweeney

12 December

Sydney Sweeney made a case for the sequin waistcoat in Brunello Cucinelli, out in New York.

sydney sweeney
Gotham - Getty Images

Jenna Ortega

12 December

Jenna Ortega wore a sheer lace Adeam look to the Los Angeles premiere of Finestkind.

jenna ortega
Rodin Eckenroth - Getty Images

Shailene Woodley

12 December

Shailene Woodley perfected smart-casual party dressing, in a sequin Valentino skirt and brown turtleneck jumper at the Ferrari premiere.

shailene woodley
Amy Sussman - Getty Images

Penelope Cruz

12 December

Penelope Cruz wore a floral Chanel dress on the red carpet.

penelope cruz
JC Olivera - Getty Images

Carey Mulligan

12 December

Carey Mulligan in Celine sequins and Bulgari jewellery at the Los Angeles Maestro premiere.

carey mulligan
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

Iris Law

12 December

Iris Law celebrated the Stella McCartney x Selfridges Corner Shop opening, wearing a pinstripe waistcoat and trousers.

iris law
Dave Benett - Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney

11 December

Sydney Sweeney wore custom Miu Miu and Fred Leighton jewellery to the Anyone But You premiere in New York.

sydney sweeney
Dia Dipasupil - Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried

10 December

Amanda Seyfried dressed for the festive season in Jason Wu at CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute.

amanda seyfried
Michael Loccisano - Getty Images

Rachel Zegler

10 December

Rachel Zegler turned to Roberto Cavalli.

rachel zegler
Michael Loccisano - Getty Images

Viola Davis

10 December

Viola Davis in a collared Prada dress at the Society of Voice Arts and Sciences Voice Awards gala.

viola davis
Leon Bennett - Getty Images

Claire Foy

9 December

Claire Foy wore a fringed Prada top and sheer skirt to the Los Angeles screening of All of Us Strangers.

claire foy
Amy Sussman - Getty Images

Jodie Turner-Smith

9 December

Jodie Turner-Smith in a statement Cong Tri look.

jodie turner smith
Kayla Oaddams - Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow

7 December

Gwyneth Paltrow wore a Dior skirt suit for an appearance during the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia.

in conversation with gwyneth paltrow red sea international film festival 2023
Daniele Venturelli - Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow

7 December

That evening she changed into a yellow Carolina Herrera gown for the film festival's closing ceremony.

saudi entertainment cinema festival
AMMAR ABD RABBO - Getty Images

Halle Berry

7 December

Halle Berry wore an intricate metallic gown with a semi-sheer bodice.

saudi entertainment cinema festival
AMMAR ABD RABBO - Getty Images

Freida Pinto

7 December

Freida Pinto was glamorous in a strapless red gown and glittering diamond jewellery.

closing night red carpet the red sea international film festival 2023
Tim P. Whitby - Getty Images

Kristen Stewart

7 December

Kristen Stewart wore a tweed Chanel dress and lace-up boots to attend the fashion house's Metiers d'Art show in Manchester.

SEE MORE FROM THE CHANEL SHOW

chanel metiers d'art show front row
Dominic Lipinski - Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo

7 December

Olivia Rodrigo wore a Shushu/Tong mini-dress to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

the tonight show starring jimmy fallon season 11
NBC - Getty Images

Dua Lipa

7 December

Dua Lipa looked elegant in Tom Ford at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment gala.

dua lipa
Araya Doheny - Getty Images

Adele

7 December

Adele wore a striped Schiaparelli suit.

the hollywood reporter's women in entertainment 2023 arrivals
Stefanie Keenan - Getty Images

Kerry Washington

7 December

Kerry Washington arrived in a beautiful textured Prada gown.

kerry washington
Araya Doheny - Getty Images

Helen Mirren

7 December

Helen Mirren chose a mesh dress by Gucci for the event.

helen mirren
Araya Doheny - Getty Images

Lucy Hale

7 December

Lucy Hale opted for Dior tailoring.

the hollywood reporter's women in entertainment gala
Amy Sussman - Getty Images

Lily Allen

7 December

Lily Allen wore head-to-toe Giorgio Armani to co-host an event in London celebrating the Italian brand's Crossroads project.

giorgio armani crossroads dinner
Dave Benett - Getty Images

Nathalie Emmanuel

7 December

Nathalie Emmanuel wore a navy velvet Giorgio Armani suit.

nathalie emmanuel
Dave Benett - Getty Images

Saffron Hocking

7 December

Saffron Hocking wore a classic black Giorgio Armani jumpsuit.

giorgio armani crossroads dinner
Dave Benett - Getty Images

Amal Clooney

7 December

Amal Clooney shimmered in 16Arlington sequins at The Boys In The Boat screening in Seattle.

amal clooney
Mat Hayward - Getty Images

Taylor Swift

7 December

Taylor Swift wrapped up in a cosy black coat over a long evening dress and strappy heels.

taylor swift
James Devaney - Getty Images

Emma Stone

6 December

Emma Stone wore a yellow Louis Vuitton gown with a floral neck-tie at the Poor Things premiere in New York.

emma stone
Cindy Ord - Getty Images

Margaret Qualley

6 December

Margaret Qualley dressed in a sheer Chanel dress.

margaret qualley
Taylor Hill - Getty Images

Ariana DeBose

6 December

Ariana DeBose posed in a LaQuan Smith trouser suit at The Colour Purple London premiere.

ariana debose
Stewart Cook - Getty Images

Lupita Nyong'o

6 December

Lupita Nyong'o wore Dolce & Gabbana.

lupita nyong'o
Steven Simione - Getty Images

Oprah Winfrey

6 December

Oprah Winfrey dressed appropriately for the premiere in purple Dolce & Gabbana.

oprah winfrey
Eric Charbonneau - Getty Images

Chloe Bailey

6 December

Chloe Bailey in a sheer Cong Tri gown with statement gloves.

chloe bailey
Kayla Oaddams - Getty Images

Taraji P Henson

6 December

Taraji P Henson wore a monochrome Vlora Mustafa gown and Bulgari jewellery.

taraji p henson
Steven Simione - Getty Images

Natalie Portman

6 December

Natalie Portman turned to Schiaparelli for the London premiere of May December.

natalie portman
Joe Maher - Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

5 December

Jennifer Lopez made a statement in Grace Ling at Elle's Women in Hollywood celebration.

jennifer lopez
Michael Tran - Getty Images

America Ferrera

5 December

America Ferrera styled her Dolce & Gabbana look with Anita Ko jewellery and one of this season's chicest party-season hair trends.

america ferrera
Michael Buckner - Getty Images

Elizabeth Debicki

5 December

Elizabeth Debicki shimmered in Dior Couture, Falke jewellery and Roger Vivier heels at The Crown premiere in London.

elizabeth debicki
Mike Marsland - Getty Images

Emma Corrin

5 December

Emma Corrin attended the premiere in a custom Miu Miu tuxedo jacket and sheer skirt, with Cartier jewellery.

emma corrin
Mike Marsland - Getty Images

Gillian Anderson

5 December

Gillian Anderson in a sheer Monique Lhuillier dress and Boucheron jewellery.

gillian anderson
Mike Marsland - Getty Images

Meg Bellamy

5 December

Meg Bellamy wore a sleek cream-coloured dress with pointed pumps and a dark red lip.

meg bellamy
Karwai Tang - Getty Images

Lesley Manville

5 December

Lesley Manville chose a tweed Huishan Zhang dress with pointed pumps for the premiere.

lesley manville
Jeff Spicer - Getty Images

Olivia Williams

5 December

Olivia Williams channelled the festive season in a red velvet Lanvin dress.

olivia williams
Karwai Tang - Getty Images

Julia Roberts

5 December

Julia Roberts dressed in Erdem to appear on The Tonight Show.

julia roberts
NBC - Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross

5 December

Tracee Ellis Ross opted for a strapless pink Marni dress for the American Fiction premiere in Los Angeles.

american fiction los angeles special screening arrivals
WWD - Getty Images

Eva Longoria

4 December

Eva Longoria in Stella McCartney at the Critics Choice Association Celebration of Cinema and Television: Honouring Black, Latino, and AAPI Achievements.

us entertainment cinema television award
Michael Tran - Getty Images

Greta Lee

4 December

Greta Lee wore head-to-toe red in Proenza Schouler and Manolo Blahnik.

greta lee
Leon Bennett - Getty Images

America Ferrera

4 December

America Ferrera in a chic fringed Hervé Léger dress.

us entertainment cinema television award
Michael Tran - Getty Images

Dua Lipa

4 December

Dua Lipa appeared on The Tonight Show wearing Valentino and Tiffany & Co jewellery.

the tonight show starring jimmy fallon season 11
NBC - Getty Images

Gemma Chan

3 December

Gemma Chan shimmered in a Louis Vuitton fringed gown at the Academy Museum Gala.

gemma chan
Michael Tran - Getty Images

Jodie Turner-Smith

3 December

Jodie Turner-Smith turned to Christopher John Rogers for her statement red-carpet look.

jodie turner smith
Michael Buckner - Getty Images

Morfydd Clark

3 December

Morfydd Clark chose a strapless Giorgio Armani Privé tiered gown for the British Independent Film Awards.

morfydd clark
Karwai Tang - Getty Images

Penélope Cruz

3 December

Penélope Cruz dressed in Chanel for the London photocall of Ferrari.

penelope cruz
Belinda Jiao - Getty Images

Nicole Kidman

2 December

Nicole Kidman was one of many stylish celebrities at Balenciaga's autumn/winter 2024 show.

nicole kidman
Stefanie Keenan - Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo

2 December

Olivia Rodrigo wore a floral Carolina Herrera mini-dress to the Variety Hitmakers Brunch in Hollywood.

olivia rodrigo
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

Michelle Williams

2 December

Michelle Williams in a Patou dress at the Women in Cinema gala.

michelle williams
Daniele Venturelli - Getty Images

Marion Cotillard

2 December

Marion Cotillard dressed in Chanel for the closing ceremony of the Marrakech Film Festival.

marion cotillard chanel
Marc Piasecki - Getty Images

You Might Also Like