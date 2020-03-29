Here Are the Best Celebrity Reactions to Netflix's 'Tiger King'

From Esquire

Netflix is famously fond of keeping mum about its ratings data, but according to the company's daily rankings, the documentary series Tiger King is riding high as its number one title. And according to Rotten Tomatoes, the tale of "murder, mayhem, and madness" is flat-out the most popular current TV show. As with any widely-watched show, viewers are taking to social media to share their thoughts on the many twists, turns, and reveals that make Tiger King one of Netflix's most bingeable documentary series.

And it turns out that there are a lot of famous people who, just like so many of us normals, spent seven hours of their lives staring agog at Tiger King's insanity. On social media, some jokingly jockeyed for parts in the inevitable dramatic adaptations. (So far, Kate McKinnon has been cast as Carole Baskin in an upcoming limited series, but the other roles are still apparently up for grabs.) Then there's Cardi B, who truly went on a journey in her tweets, from getting, um, distracted while watching the show early on, to dropping the tongue-in-cheek declaration that she stans Joe Exotic. Finally, there's the most common and completely understandable reaction: pure shock and disbelief. Check out some of the best celebrity reactions below.

Dax Shepard and Edward Norton

Um, step aside, pal. You’re way too young and buff and you know it. You could probably pull off Maldonado still, actually. Wouldn’t that be fun? — Edward Norton (@EdwardNorton) March 26, 2020





Jared Leto





Rob Thomas

“Why is everyone talking about this “Tiger King?”



*7 hours of straight watching later... pic.twitter.com/Ew3FULaFkT



— Rob Thomas (@ThisIsRobThomas) March 28, 2020

Kim Kardashian West



Has anyone seen Tiger King on Netflix?!?! It is crazy!!!! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 22, 2020

Jason Isbell

Tiger King + a billion dollars= Jurassic Park — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) March 26, 2020

Michael Ian Black

Craziest thing about Tiger King is how cheap it is to buy a tiger. Two grand? I’m definitely getting a couple tigers. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) March 29, 2020

Nathalie Emmanuel

Has anyone watched ‘The Tiger King’ on Netflix? IT. IS. CRAZY! These big cat people are as mad as a box of frogs... — Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) March 23, 2020

Bryce Dallas Howard and Jessica Chastain











Jeff Ross

Just ordered four tigers on Amazon. Thank you #TigerKing — Jeff Ross (@realjeffreyross) March 25, 2020

Michelle Wolf

After watching tiger king, all I can think is tigers must be like, “humans are fucking weird” — Michelle Wolf (@michelleisawolf) March 23, 2020

Chrissy Teigan

Audra McDonald

Ok so do I dare ask what Tiger King is? pic.twitter.com/B3bJinPbOv — Audra McDonald (@AudraEqualityMc) March 29, 2020

Zach Braff

At least we have “Tiger King.” — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) March 24, 2020

Cardi B

What ya think bout TigerKing? I’m on the second episode and I’m alittle lost cause I started fucking 😩😒. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 27, 2020

They did Joe so dirty over and over again — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 27, 2020

Bout to start a gofundme account for Joe .He shall be free. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 28, 2020

I Stan him...Leave me alone https://t.co/SmsjCly3Is — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 28, 2020

