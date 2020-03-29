Here Are the Best Celebrity Reactions to Netflix's 'Tiger King'
Netflix is famously fond of keeping mum about its ratings data, but according to the company's daily rankings, the documentary series Tiger King is riding high as its number one title. And according to Rotten Tomatoes, the tale of "murder, mayhem, and madness" is flat-out the most popular current TV show. As with any widely-watched show, viewers are taking to social media to share their thoughts on the many twists, turns, and reveals that make Tiger King one of Netflix's most bingeable documentary series.
And it turns out that there are a lot of famous people who, just like so many of us normals, spent seven hours of their lives staring agog at Tiger King's insanity. On social media, some jokingly jockeyed for parts in the inevitable dramatic adaptations. (So far, Kate McKinnon has been cast as Carole Baskin in an upcoming limited series, but the other roles are still apparently up for grabs.) Then there's Cardi B, who truly went on a journey in her tweets, from getting, um, distracted while watching the show early on, to dropping the tongue-in-cheek declaration that she stans Joe Exotic. Finally, there's the most common and completely understandable reaction: pure shock and disbelief. Check out some of the best celebrity reactions below.
Dax Shepard and Edward Norton
Um, step aside, pal. You’re way too young and buff and you know it. You could probably pull off Maldonado still, actually. Wouldn’t that be fun?
— Edward Norton (@EdwardNorton) March 26, 2020
Jared Leto
#JaredLetoTigerKing pic.twitter.com/K70mgU7qUG
— JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) March 27, 2020
Rob Thomas
“Why is everyone talking about this “Tiger King?”
*7 hours of straight watching later... pic.twitter.com/Ew3FULaFkT
— Rob Thomas (@ThisIsRobThomas) March 28, 2020
Kim Kardashian West
Has anyone seen Tiger King on Netflix?!?! It is crazy!!!!
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 22, 2020
Jason Isbell
Tiger King + a billion dollars= Jurassic Park
— Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) March 26, 2020
Michael Ian Black
Craziest thing about Tiger King is how cheap it is to buy a tiger. Two grand? I’m definitely getting a couple tigers.
— Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) March 29, 2020
Nathalie Emmanuel
Has anyone watched ‘The Tiger King’ on Netflix? IT. IS. CRAZY! These big cat people are as mad as a box of frogs...
— Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) March 23, 2020
Bryce Dallas Howard and Jessica Chastain
It’s on 😉🤣 #TigerKing https://t.co/UIw6oifaMY
— Bryce Dallas Howard (@BryceDHoward) March 29, 2020
Jeff Ross
Just ordered four tigers on Amazon. Thank you #TigerKing
— Jeff Ross (@realjeffreyross) March 25, 2020
Michelle Wolf
After watching tiger king, all I can think is tigers must be like, “humans are fucking weird”
— Michelle Wolf (@michelleisawolf) March 23, 2020
Chrissy Teigan
— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2020
Audra McDonald
Ok so do I dare ask what Tiger King is? pic.twitter.com/B3bJinPbOv
— Audra McDonald (@AudraEqualityMc) March 29, 2020
Zach Braff
At least we have “Tiger King.”
— Zach Braff (@zachbraff) March 24, 2020
Cardi B
What ya think bout TigerKing? I’m on the second episode and I’m alittle lost cause I started fucking 😩😒.
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 27, 2020
They did Joe so dirty over and over again
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 27, 2020
Bout to start a gofundme account for Joe .He shall be free.
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 28, 2020
I Stan him...Leave me alone https://t.co/SmsjCly3Is
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 28, 2020
You Might Also Like