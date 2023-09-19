The Best Celebrity Photos from London Fashion Week 2023

The style celebrations in London flew by! See all the stars who came out to front rows and fabulous parties at London Fashion Week this fall

<p>David Fisher/Shutterstock</p> Sienna Miller at London Fashion Week

London Fashion Week came and went in a flash!

The celebration of all things British style touted upcoming looks from designers including Burberry, Erdem and Emilia Wickstead, with some seriously starry parties thrown in for good measure.

Before the fashion set jet sets to Milan for the next Fashion Week (followed by Paris after that), here's a quick rewind on the best celeb moments at London Fashion Week this September 2023.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick

<p>Dave Benett/Getty Images</p> Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick

at the ATG Summer Party at Kensington Palace on Sept. 13.

Kate Winslet

<p>David Fisher/Shutterstock</p> Kate Winslet

at the Vogue World event on Sept. 14.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie

<p>David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty</p> Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie

at the Vogue World event on Sept. 14.

Sienna Miller

<p>David Fisher/Shutterstock</p> Sienna Miller

at the Vogue World event on Sept. 14.

Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington and Linda Evangelista

<p>Jeff Spicer/Getty</p> Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington and Linda Evangelista

at the Vogue World event on Sept. 14.

FKA twigs

<p>Jeff Spicer/Getty</p> FKA twigs

at the Vogue World event on Sept. 14.

Cara Delevingne

<p>Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images</p> Cara Delevingne

at the Vogue World afterparty on Sept. 14.

Simone Ashley

<p>David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty</p> Simone Ashley

at the Vogue World afterparty on Sept. 14.

Stormzy and Adwoa Aboah

<p>David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty</p> Stormzy and Adwoa Aboah

at the Vogue World afterparty on Sept. 14.

Jodie Turner-Smith, Clara Amfo and Little Simz

<p>David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty</p> Jodie Turner-Smith, Clara Amfo and Little Simz

at the Vogue World afterparty on Sept. 14.

Leomie Anderson, Rita Ora and Neelam Gill

<p>Dave Benett/Getty</p> Leomie Anderson, Rita Ora and Neelam Gill

at the launch of Ora's partnership with Primark on Sept. 15.

Maisie Williams, Maxim Baldry, Harry Lawtey, Sophia Brown, Ed McVey and Luther Ford

<p>David M. Benett/Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty</p> The Stefan Cooke show at London Fashion Week

at the Stefan Cooke show on Sept. 15.

Jared Leto and Kate Moss

<p>Dave Benett/Getty Images</p> Jared Leto and Kate Moss

at the Cosmoss anniversary party on Sept. 15.

Suki Waterhouse

<p>Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty</p> Suki Waterhouse

at the JW Anderson show on Sept. 16.

Ashley Graham

<p>Dave Benett/Getty </p> Ashley Graham

at the Erdem show on Sept. 17.

Lily James

<p>Dave Benett/Getty</p> Lily James

at the Erdem show on Sept. 17.

Jordyn Woods

<p>Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty</p> Jordyn Woods

at the Chet Lo show on Sept. 18.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham

<p>Dave Benett/Getty Images for Burberry</p> Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham

at the Burberry show on Sept. 18.

Rachel Weisz

<p>Mike Marsland/WireImage</p> Rachel Weisz

outside the Burberry show on Sept. 18.

Kylie Minogue

<p>DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty </p> Kylie Minogue

outside the Burberry show on Sept. 18.

Nicola Coughlan

<p>Dave Benett/Getty </p> Nicola Coughlan

at the Emilia Wickstead show on Sept. 18.

Alexa Chung and Kathryn Newton

<p>Dave Benett/Getty</p> Alexa Chung and Kathryn Newton

at the Vogue100 and Erdem dinner on Sept. 18.

