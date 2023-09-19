The Best Celebrity Photos from London Fashion Week 2023
The style celebrations in London flew by! See all the stars who came out to front rows and fabulous parties at London Fashion Week this fall
London Fashion Week came and went in a flash!
The celebration of all things British style touted upcoming looks from designers including Burberry, Erdem and Emilia Wickstead, with some seriously starry parties thrown in for good measure.
Before the fashion set jet sets to Milan for the next Fashion Week (followed by Paris after that), here's a quick rewind on the best celeb moments at London Fashion Week this September 2023.
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick
at the ATG Summer Party at Kensington Palace on Sept. 13.
Kate Winslet
at the Vogue World event on Sept. 14.
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie
at the Vogue World event on Sept. 14.
Sienna Miller
at the Vogue World event on Sept. 14.
Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington and Linda Evangelista
at the Vogue World event on Sept. 14.
FKA twigs
at the Vogue World event on Sept. 14.
Cara Delevingne
at the Vogue World afterparty on Sept. 14.
Simone Ashley
at the Vogue World afterparty on Sept. 14.
Stormzy and Adwoa Aboah
at the Vogue World afterparty on Sept. 14.
Jodie Turner-Smith, Clara Amfo and Little Simz
at the Vogue World afterparty on Sept. 14.
Leomie Anderson, Rita Ora and Neelam Gill
at the launch of Ora's partnership with Primark on Sept. 15.
Maisie Williams, Maxim Baldry, Harry Lawtey, Sophia Brown, Ed McVey and Luther Ford
at the Stefan Cooke show on Sept. 15.
Jared Leto and Kate Moss
at the Cosmoss anniversary party on Sept. 15.
Suki Waterhouse
at the JW Anderson show on Sept. 16.
Ashley Graham
at the Erdem show on Sept. 17.
Lily James
at the Erdem show on Sept. 17.
Jordyn Woods
at the Chet Lo show on Sept. 18.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham
at the Burberry show on Sept. 18.
Rachel Weisz
outside the Burberry show on Sept. 18.
Kylie Minogue
outside the Burberry show on Sept. 18.
Nicola Coughlan
at the Emilia Wickstead show on Sept. 18.
Alexa Chung and Kathryn Newton
at the Vogue100 and Erdem dinner on Sept. 18.
