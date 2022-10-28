The Best Celebrity Halloween Glam of 2022 — So Far

Outside of red carpet season, beauty lovers depend on celebrities to pull through hair and makeup looks ahead of Halloween for inspiration. For 2022, the holiday starts on a Monday, but many will be celebrating over the weekend and for A-listers, many of them have already taken to social media to share their first takes.

Stars such as Megan Thee Stallion with her giant pumpkin head, Hailey Bieber, Doja Cat and Kylie Jenner have already given fans a sneak peek of what's to come and we're thirsty for more. Of course we can't forget the queen of Halloween, Heidi Klum, who never disappoints in the delivery of experimental costume glam for the season. We're still determining who may surprise us for this year's spooky day, but we have our social media thumbs ready for constant scrolling. Keep reading on to see who made the list for Halloween 2022 inspiration.

Megan Thee Stallion - Pumpkin Head

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion)

Doja Cat - Sexy Nurse

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doja Cat (@dojacat)

Kylie Jenner - Witchy Monster Mash

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

Doechii - Pam Anderson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swamp Princess ? (@doechii)

Vanessa Hudgens - White Swan Queen