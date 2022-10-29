The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes Of 2022... So Far
Just when you thought the news cycle couldn’t get any scarier - it’s Halloween!
This year our favourite celebs have really got into the spirit of things with some truly inspired looks.
While some went for ghoulish glam, others were terrifyingly traditional.
Here’s our round-up of the best celebrity looks from Halloween 2022.
Jade Thirlwall as Princess Jasmine
@jadethirlwall
Happy Halloween Huns 👻
♬ Unholy - Sam Smith & Kim Petras
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell as Cinderella’s King and Queen
Jennifer Garner as Two Hungry Ghosts
Arian Grande and the Best In Show cast
Lizzo as Chrisean Rock
RESPECTFULLY pic.twitter.com/bjiIkG5SIX
— FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) October 28, 2022
Megan Thee Stallion as a pumpkin head
Kylie Jenner as Wicked’s Elphaba
Sarah Michelle Gellar as a Do Revenge student
Vanessa Hudgens as Black Swan’s White Swan
Doja Cat as a bat
JoJo Siwa as Harry Potter’s Draco Malfoy
This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.