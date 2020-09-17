Few of us spend more time in a hair and makeup chair than celebrities, so it’s safe to say they’ve picked up a few tricks along the way. After all, they have access to the best hair, skin-care and makeup experts in the world. Some famous faces have channeled that into working with brands—and some have gone all the way and launched beauty brands of their very own. There are OGs who have had their own line for years, like Drew Barrymore’s Flower Beauty, as well as new launches like Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty.

The great thing about the best celebrity beauty lines is it’s like being able to go through your favorite singer’s makeup bag or a movie star’s medicine cabinet. It makes it a lot easier to replicate their routines and signature looks. To help you do just that, we’ve rounded up the top makeup, skin-care and hair picks from the best celebrity beauty brands.

1. Selena Gomez / Rare Beauty

Rare Beauty is all about inner and outer beauty, since the line is meant to encourage people to embrace what makes them unique and use makeup to highlight—not hide—that. Gomez wants everyone to practice self-love and acceptance. Another element that makes her line unique is it was built to give back. One percent of all product sales will go toward the Rare Impact Fund to provide mental health services, particularly in underserved communities, with a goal of raising $100 million over the next 10 years. Gomez was hands-on every step along the way in creating Rare Beauty’s 14 categories and 150 sku’s, including three tools. The Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation and Liquid Touch Brightening Concealer come in 48 shades and boast buildable coverage with a radiant, natural finish. Another crowd-pleaser is the Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner, a jet-black liquid eyeliner inspired by a calligrapher’s pen, boasting more than 1,000 individual vegan bristles that will let you copy Gomez’s classic cat eye with ease. If you want to nab Gomez’s signature bold red lips, our pick is the Lip Souffle Matte Cream Lipstick in her go-to shade of Inspire, which delivers great hydration and color payoff.

2. Tracee Ellis Ross / Pattern Beauty

When Tracee Ellis Ross was growing up, she didn’t see many people who embraced their natural texture. She struggled to embrace her curls, even taking an iron to them, but eventually accepted them over the course of her hair journey. Even professional hairstylists didn’t know how to tend to her hair, so she created Pattern Beauty to give natural hair the support it needs. The line of shampoos, conditioners, stylers, tools and accessories helps people embrace and nourish their curls every step along the way. The Curl Gel is a favorite for its hold that still leaves locks soft, touchable, defined and bouncy while infusing them with aloe vera, coconut oil and cacay oil, with a sweet scent of neroli, rose and patchouli.

3. Jessica Alba / Honest Beauty

Long before clean beauty took the world by storm, Jessica Alba created Honest Beauty in 2012 with the mission to make safe and effective products easily accessible to everyone. Encompassing skin care and makeup, the emphasis is on natural, organic ingredients that bring results. Alba’s latest launch is the crystal-inspired Gloss-C Lip Gloss. Infused with vitamin C, they can be worn solo for a sheer touch of color or layered over lipstick to add extra shine. The vegan formula has coconut oil and hyaluronic acid to pamper your pucker and is available in eight shades: Axinite, Bronzite, Deep Amethyst, Moonstone, Pink Agate, Poppy Topaz, Rose Opal and Star Ruby.

