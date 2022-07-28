Best CBD Products By Exhale Wellness: Buy Oils, Gummies & Vapes (A Complete Guide)

Exhale Wellness
·5 min read

GLENDALE, Calif., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The farm bill of 2018 legalized the use of CBD with less than 0.3% THC in the United States. However, to check your legal state, please refer to [1]. As a result, the market is now loaded with various kinds of CBD products, including CBD tinctures, CBD oil, CBD edibles, and CBD vapes. In recent years, the cannabinoid market has shown sustainable growth because of its promising therapeutic properties.

In addition to this, there are several factors that you might consider before buying any CBD product, which includes a trustworthy brand, potency, price, and ingredient list. In this regard, it's always essential to prioritize a reliable brand like Exhale Wellness which offers premium-quality CBD products and is situated in Los Angeles, California. Such a brand holds years of experience in delivering premium quality CBD products.

What is CBD?

CBD is the short term used for Cannabidiol, a chemical found in the Cannabis Sativa plant, also known as hemp/cannabis. It's worth knowing that cannabis is considered the second most plentiful substance after THC [2]. That said, cannabinoids work in diverse ways on the human endocannabinoid system and can cause different effects on one’s system.

Types of CBD

CBD Isolate

CBD isolate products only hold CBD from the cannabis plant. There is no other substance (THC, terpenes, flavonoids) present in such a form as CBD. For that reason, it is considered the purest form of CBD.  

Broad Spectrum CBD

Such products hold other compounds and cannabinoids present in the cannabis plant, including CBC, CBN, or any other terpenes such as pinene, limonene, and myrcene. However, broad-spectrum CBD doesn't contain any THC.

Full Spectrum CBD

Full spectrum CBD products include similar compounds as broad spectrum CBD products. This means it contains numerous cannabis plant extracts, including essential oils, terpenes, and other cannabinoids like cannabinol. However, such a product also contains a low level of THC—under 0.3% as per federal law.

Exhale Wellness Exclusive CBD Range

CBD Vapes and Pre-Rolls

Vaping is considered the most effective and fastest way of taking CBD. However, e-liquids are used in a vaping device to inhale the CBD concentration. The scientific explanation states that vaping quickly enters the bloodstream and offers the fastest blood-brain exchange. Perhaps, users can expect to feel the effects within two to three minutes, and the effects last for one to two hours.

Furthermore, CBD vape cartridges are available in various flavors, including Cactus Cooler, Sour Diesel, Blackberry, Pineapple Express, and many more, allowing consumers to choose their preferred flavors. Or, if you wish to try smoking CBD, then you can opt for high-quality CBD joints that offer a mellow, soothing smoking experience without any intoxication.

Creams and lotions

CBD products are available in the form of topical oils, creams, lotions, and salves. These are the most common ways of consuming CBD as such products offer more therapeutic effects, including pain relief, offering relaxation and treating insomnia, etc.

Users can expect to experience its effects in 1-2 hours since such a product type takes time to kick in, but the effects usually last for several hours.

Edibles

CBD edibles hold a pre-set amount of CBD in the form of food or beverages, including gummies, candies, chocolate, and coffees or teas. Besides this, edibles are available in different flavors and strengths and are a common way of consuming CBD.

Speaking of which, edibles take the longest time to show their effects on the body. This is because such edibles require time to go through the digestive system before entering the bloodstream. Perhaps the users can anticipate experiencing the effects between 40 minutes and 1 hour, and such effects typically last for 4-6 hours.

Oils and Tinctures

CBD oil and tinctures contain glycerin, essential oil, or maybe an alcohol base, and generally come in various strengths and flavors. These products are available with a dropper top that helps with sublingual administration. The user can place a few drops of CBD oil under the tongue or can add the oil to their favorite foods and drinks.

Capsules and Tablets

Capsules and tinctures are yet another way of consuming CBD. CBD capsules and tablets work similarly to regular vitamin supplements. However, such a form of delivery takes 1-2 hours to show its effects and usually lasts for about 5–6 hours.

CBD Flower Buds 

CBD flower buds are considered one of the cleanest and most effective ways of enjoying cannabinoids and can be consumed in different ways. However, the most common way to use CBD flower buds is through smoking or vaporizing the buds, or incorporating them into your favorite recipes. On the other hand, the user needs to start with smaller doses when using CBD flower buds for the safest consumption.

Wrapping Up: Exhale Wellness Is #1 Hemp Brand For CBD Products.

Exhale Wellness is one of the renowned brands that offers numerous CBD products, from CBD tinctures and oil to CBD disposables and cartridges. CBD is plant-based goodness and offers various therapeutic benefits, including pain relief, reducing inflammation, and insomnia.

However, the market is loaded with CBD products such as CBD oil, tinctures, gummies, and vapes. So, the user must consider a reliable vendor that also offers a COA, which highlights the compound the product contains. Lastly, the consumer must exercise caution when choosing CBD products and must not use such products in place of their regular medication unless a healthcare professional recommends them to do so.

Contact Details: 
ExhaleWellness.com
(323) 448- 3810
Support@EXHALEWELL.COM

 


