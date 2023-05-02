All the best cat deals during Amazon Pet Day—Up to 57% off Furbo, Fancy Feast, Tractive

These are the best Amazon Pet Day deals for cat owners.

Amazon Pet Day is happening now, so if you've been looking for an excuse to spend money on your favorite feline, now's your time to shine. You can get up to 57% off major brands during the sale, including Fancy Feast, Furbo and Tractive.

Whether you're on the market for a new cat fountain, an automatic litterbox or cat food, we've got you covered. We culled through the hundreds of pet day deals to find the best ones for cat owners. Here's what we recommend.

The best cat deals during Amazon Pet Day

1. PetLibro Automatic Cat Feeder

We love the PetLibro automatic pet feeder.

PetLibro is among the most popular pet brands on Amazon, and this automatic cat feeder has the backing of almost 17,000 Amazon Shoppers. The PetLibro Automatic Cat Feeder allows you to fill the basin with dry food, then set a timer for release. Right now, it's $24 off, bringing its price down to just $55.99.

$55.99 at Amazon (Save $24)

2. Tractive GPS Pet Tracker for Cats

The Tractive Cat GPS is a must-buy.

Tractive makes one of the best GPS cat trackers on the market right now. We put it to the test with several outdoor-loving cats and got four paws up from both testers. You can try out the Tractive GPS Cat Tracker for yourself for a whopping 40% off right now, on sale for just $29.99.

$29.99 at Amazon (Save $20)

3. Furbo Pet Camera

The Furbo pet camera is a great choice for cat owners.

The Furbo Pet Camera is one of the best smart pet cameras you can shop this year. It allows for 360-degree views of your home, connects easily to your smartphone and allows you to release treats for your cats all day long. During Amazon Pet Day, it's down to just $147, or $63 off its normal price.

$147 at Amazon (Save $63)

4. Catit Water Fountain

The Catit Water Fountain is a game-changer for cat owners.

Catit makes incredible cat products, including its infamous Catit Water Flower Fountain. We tested this model and absolutely loved its ease of use and how much our cats were obsessed with it. As part of an Amazon Pet Day Lightning Deal, you can save $12 on your very own fountain and snag one for just under $25.

$24.94 at Amazon (Save $12.05)

5. Hill's Science Diet Cat Food

Hill's Science Diet pet food is up to 29% off right now.

Lots of pet food is on sale at Amazon today, but one of our editor's favorite brands is Hill's Science Diet. You can shop an array of cat (and dog) foods up to 29% off during Amazon Pet Day.

29% off at Amazon

6. Fresh Step Health Monitoring Cat Litter

Health monitoring cat litter is becoming more popular, and Fresh Step enters the ring with this product.

We haven't put this health monitoring cat litter to the test yet, but we did test (and love) PrettyLitter, which has similar claims. The Fresh Step Health Monitoring Cat Litter is a new launch for the brand, and it claims to detect any potential illnesses for your cat through their urine. You can try it for yourself right now for 20% off, or $43.18 for a two-pack.

$43.18 at Amazon (Save $10.80)

7. Uproot Cleaner Pro Pet Hair Remover

The Uproot Cleaner may change the game for your couch.

Got a house covered in cat hair? Same, honestly. This powerful little device from Amazon claims that it can eliminate it all without damaging fabrics. It's 41% off during Amazon Pet Day, so you can try it for yourself for just $18.99.

$18.99 at Amazon (Save $13)

8. Rocco & Roxie Stain and Odor Eliminator

Rocco and Roxie has more than 100,000 reviews on Amazon.

Cat owners know how much of a struggle it can be to scrub out old hairballs. The Rocco & Roxie Stain and Odor Eliminator claims to do all the hard work for you, eliminating yuckiness from any surface in record time. It's on sale for $13.98 ($6.21 off its normal price), so stock up if you're in need.

$13.98 at Amazon (Save $6.21)

9. PetKit Extra Large Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box

Automatic litter boxes can make a significant impact on your daily life.

We love a self-cleaning litter box. The PetKit Self-Cleaning Litter Box isn't cheap—it retails for around $800—but during Pet Day, it's a whopping 48% off. This extra-large model connects to your smartphone, where you can set it to automatically clean on the best schedule for you.

$419 at Amazon (Save $380)

10. Fancy Feast Wet Cat Food

Fancy Feast wet food is on sale today and tomorrow.

If your cat can't get enough wet food, Purina is running a sale on Fancy Feast during Pet Day, so you can snag some of the best Fancy Feast collections for less. This 12-pack of broth wet food is on sale for $11.46 right now, or $6.73 off its retail price. It comes with three seafood flavors that any fish-loving cat would gobble right up.

$11.46 at Amazon (Save $6.73)

