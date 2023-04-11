Amazon shoppers just found the perfect lightweight shoe you’ll wear all summer: ‘Totally live up to the hype’

Amazon

From heading to the airport to visiting a new city or hosting friends at home, you’re going to need a pair of shoes that can keep up with you this summer.

While flip-flops and sandals are great, sometimes you need the added support and coverage of a regular shoe to protect your feet from filthy streets and unpredictable weather. Currently, the Hey Dude Women’s Wendy Lace-Up Loafers are the No. 1 best-selling shoe on Amazon, and it’s easy to understand why.

Available in over 75 colors, as well as a men’s version, these Hey Dude loafers are extremely flexible (you can literally bend them in half). Essentially, they’re the perfect shoe to reach for when you don’t want to wear flip-flops or lace up your regular sneakers.

This slip-on style features elastic laces, a leather sole and removable memory foam cushioned insoles that’ll keep you comfortable all day. Plus, they’re machine-washable, so you don’t have to worry about being too precious with them.

Hey Dude’s Wendy Lace-Up Loafers have more than 100,000 ratings on Amazon and have earned over 90,000 five-star ratings. Reviewers love these shoes for everyday wear but especially reach for them when heading to the airport or on vacation.

One happy shopper said the shoes “totally live up to the hype” and shared, “I got them for a vacation in LA – so glad I did! They are the only shoes I brought for the entire trip. Great for walking.”

Another reviewer explained: “[I] purchased these for my mom for a trip she was going on. She wanted a shoe that would work in the airport and for her vacation. They’re stylish, fit to her normal shoe size, easy to put on and take off (perfect to go through airport security)… After 2 weeks away she came back raving about them and they looked brand new still…”

One shopper simply said, “These shoes are the most comfortable shoes I have ever worn.”

If you’ve been looking for a shoe you can kick around in all season, snag your own pair of Hey Dudes on Amazon now for less than $45.

