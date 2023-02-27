This cult-favorite, cast-free sunscreen is back in stock after 2 years, and everyone’s freaking out

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

With so many skin care products on the market, it’s so hard to find one that actually works and isn’t solely popular based on hype. In this group, sunscreens rank high on that list. When shopping for SPFs, most people want a cast-free sunscreen. Other must-have factors include a non-greasy or tacky formula and an affordable price point.

Korean skin care brand Krave Beauty checks all those boxes with its Beet The Sun SPF, which had a massive cult following for years before being temporarily discontinued in 2021. Now, this month (February 2023), it’s officially back, and it’s safe to say it’s the best sunscreen you’ll ever wear.

Founded by beauty influencer and YouTuber Liah Yoo, Krave Beauty is all about returning to the days “when skin care was a fun way to practice self-care… When skin care was simple.” Today, with so many so-called “experts” claiming to know what’s best, it’s easy to get caught up, and Krave just wants its shoppers to take a breath and enjoy skin care for what it is.

The brand’s Beet The Sun SPF 40 PA+++ has been one of its No. 1 best sellers since its launch in 2017, with so many raving that it’s one of the only sunscreens they’ve tried that’s both moisturizing and white-cast-free.

Here’s what else makes it special. In addition to being the perfect SPF for all complexions, Krave Beauty’s Beet The Sun SPF is a lightweight chemical sunscreen made to look and feel like your skin. It’s packed with UV and antioxidant properties from supercharged beetroot extract to help fight against the sun’s rays and other environmental aggressors without any extra chemicals or filters.

All in all, this product makes protecting your skin easy and comfortable.

Credit: Krave Beauty

After taking a step back in 2021, the brand relaunched the cult-favorite product in February 2023, along with a new partnership with The Skin Cancer Foundation.

“We’re committed to supporting the foundation’s work to empower folks to take a proactive approach to daily sun protection and early detection and treatment of skin cancer,” the brand said.

Along with the partnership, Krave Beauty is donating $10,000 to provide the tools and education needed to prevent, detect and treat skin cancer.

Skin care influencers and aficionados have been raving about this sunscreen for years, and now that it’s back, it’s sure to sell out quickly. So, grab a bottle now before it’s gone again!

