The best cars for the snow

The

Subaru Crosstrek

needs to be at the top of your shopping list if you regularly drive through a blizzard. It’s the best snow car available new thanks to its generous amount of ground clearance, and Subaru’s time-tested symmetrical all-wheel-drive system. It’s durable, too, so you won’t need to worry about breaking something expensive if you drive over a snowbank.

There are other good options if the Crosstrek is too small or underpowered for your needs. Digital Trends has traveled to the coldest, snowiest parts of the world to find out which cars keep old man winter at bay and which ones get stuck on ice. We’ve also selected the best electric snow car and the best luxury snow car, among other choices.

Product Category Rating Subaru Crosstrek Best snow car overall Not yet rated Volvo V90 Cross Country Best luxury snow car Not yet rated Tesla Model X Best electric snow car 4.5 out of 5 Subaru WRX Best performance snow car Not yet rated Jeep Grand Cherokee Best SUV for the snow 3.5 out of 5

Subaru Crosstrek

The best

Why should you buy this: It will get you where you need to go, regardless of the weather.

$22145 from Edmunds

Who’s it for: The winter-weary.

How much will it cost: $22,145+

Why we picked the Subaru Crosstrek:

Almost every Subaru is a good winter car. With the notable exception of the rear-wheel-drive BRZ sports car, every model in the Japanese automaker’s lineup currently comes standard with all-wheel drive. In particular, we think the Crosstrek hatchback is a good all-around package for winter driving.

The Crosstrek is basically an Impreza hatchback with extra ground clearance and plastic body cladding added to mimic the styling of SUVs. It isn’t an SUV though; it proves that you don’t need one.

All-wheel drive lets the Crosstrek handle all sorts of nasty weather, and the extra ground clearance is helpful on dirt roads. The rest of the time, the Crosstrek drives like a normal car. Its compact dimensions allow for more responsive handling, and its acceleration is adequate, though we wouldn’t call it fast. An updated model with a bigger, more powerful engine is allegedly on its way. Even without the extra horses, it’s a well-executed package with handsome styling, a spacious interior, an available hybrid powertrain, and a modern infotainment system. What more do you need?

Read our Subaru Crosstrek first-drive impressions

Volvo V90 Cross Country

The best luxury car for the snow

Why should you buy this: It’s a masterpiece of Swedish design.

Who’s it for: People who want a rugged wagon with more appeal than a Subaru Outback.

