The best car-sharing apps for 2020

Using a car-sharing app can be a cheaper, more convenient alternative to renting a car. Whether you need a six-seater for a long weekend or a big panel van for a quick trip to the hardware store, there is a good chance that what you’re looking for is just a few quick taps of a screen away. Not all car-sharing apps are created equal, however, and there are some basic precautions you should take before signing up to drive someone’s car.

What is car-sharing?

The most common car-sharing companies either own the cars they rent, offer privately owned vehicles (peer-to-peer car-sharing), or both. Signing up is done through the company’s website or app and is usually an easy process. All companies screen their drivers before they can rent, so a driver’s license and other personal information are required. If you want to rent your car, all companies require an inspection, and some require hardware installation so the rental can be opened with the app. All companies offer roadside assistance, insurance, and protection plans included in the price or for extra. Keep reading to learn about the best car-sharing apps available today.

Turo

Turo is the most popular peer-to-peer car-sharing service. It claims to be the world’s largest car-sharing marketplace. The company doesn’t own any of its rentals; it relies on its users’ personal vehicles for its fleet. This means that rental pick-up location are determined by the rental owner and not at a designated Turo location unless you opt for delivery. Also, most Turo rentals can’t be unlocked with the app or a card like other services because Turo Go, the hardware that allows this, is optional and not available in many areas. So drivers need to meet the owner for the key exchange unless a key box is used.

Availability: Nationwide

Price: Free to sign up as a driver and free to post your vehicle to rent. If rental owners opt for Turo Go, the hardware installation costs $190 and currently doesn’t have a subscription fee.

Rental rates: Daily rental rates start at about $20 for older and smaller vehicles but can easily top $100 for premium models.

How much rental owners keep: Rental owners keep 65%, 75%, or 85% of the rental rate depending on the vehicle protection plan picked.

Selection: A wide variety of privately owned vehicles, including classic and specialty vehicles.

Mileage limitation: Since it is set by the owner, mileage limitations can range from as little as 100 miles a day to unlimited miles. The normal amount is 200 miles per day, and if you want more you have the option to pay additional for it.

Gas: Not included. Drivers pay for their gas and must return the rental with the same amount.

Rental length: Turo only offers daily rentals; minute and hourly rates are not available.

ZipCar

ZipCar, a subsidiary of Avis, is one of the most popular services on the list and is station based, meaning drivers need to go to a designated ZipCar location to pick up the rental. If you’re approved to drive, ZipCar will mail you a membership card that opens their rentals. No need to meet an employee — just show up to the lot, find the car, and open it with the card. ZipCar is one of the few services that includes gas, but there is a monthly membership fee.

Story continues