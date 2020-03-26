The Best Candles To Burn When You're Feeling Burned Out

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

What candles are you burning to forget about the world these days? (Photo: AntonioGuillem via Getty Images)

While candles have become much-mocked, last-minute gifts for that person whom you just don’t really know that well, the candle market has become, excuse us, pretty hot in recent years. And if you doubt the power of candles, there’s even a National Candle Association that’s been around since 1974.

You probably know the standard wicks from Yankee Candle and Bath & Body Works already, but now there are “status” waxes that are au courant and come with a higher price tag, like candles from Diptyque and Jo Malone. Not to fan the flames, but some status candles wax and wane (let’s us try to forget this infamous candle that Goop still currently has in its store) and others stay lit and live up to their popularity.

The trend of lighting up doesn’t seem like it’s going to be extinguished soon either, especially as it’s tied to the movement for more wellness and self-care. Candles are usually cited as stress-relieving, and scents like lemon and lavender might change the mood you’re in.

And right now, it seems like folks are reaching for their matchbooks and lighters more than ever. GQ staffers are igniting incense. Coveteur’s got a guide to calming candles. Elle has a gallery of candles to help you escape.

It’s like the summoning circle meme from last year is coming to life, and everyone’s just trying to get some respite (while all of our monthly budgets must make room for our ever-expanding candle collection).

Food $200

Data $150

Rent $800

Candles $3,600

Utility $150

someone who is good at the economy please help me budget this. my family is dying — wint (@dril) September 29, 2013

And, there’s a candle out there for everyone. Tom Ford has what the brand calls its “Fabulous Candle” that’s — wait for it — $132. There’s a reassuring “Girl, You Need To Calm The F Down” candle at Urban Outfitters. And, of course, a Schitt’s Creek saint candle set on Etsy.

You might have your own go-to candles that are tried and true, especially after a long day at work or when you want the ideal scent to burn next to the bath for some self-care. The rose petal ice cream candle from Voluspa is a personal favorite, especially since it has a sweet and light smell that fills a small space. I order it every chance I get.

Our other shopping editors at HuffPost have their own favorites, too. The Capri Blue Iridescent Jar Candle at Anthropologie has “a comforting blend of citrus notes like oranges and lemons,” according to Danielle Gonzalez, our associate commerce editor. Yield Design Co., a Florida-based independent studio, has an “Avilés” candle that is a favorite of Brittany Nims, our manager of commerce. As she puts it, “It combines the mind-calming scents of jasmine, blood orange and white musk in a design-y container that can be reused as a stylish drinking glass.”

If you’re hoping to light up a different candle than your usual one so you can forget about the world, we looked beyond the flames to find candles that have a 4.5-star rating or more.

Check out these top-rated candles that are on fire:

Homesick Cities Candles

Rating: This New York City candle currently has a 4.9-star rating, and other cities are just as well-reviewed.

Smells like: Your hometown or current city! The city that never sleeps has notes of bergamot and lemon. And the city of angels, also known as Los Angeles, has notes of coffee and orange.

Burn time: 60 to 80 hours.

$$$: Find your city candle for $30 at Homesick Candles.

diptyque Baies/Berries Candle

Rating: This candle currently has 444 reviews, with 350+ reviews that give it 5 stars.

Smells like: Notes of rose and black blackcurrant leaves.

Burn time: 30 to 60 hours.

$$$: Find it for $36 or $68, depending on the size, at Nordstrom.

Yield Design Co.'s Avilés Candle

Rating: Etsy doesn't provide individual reviews, but Yield Design Co.'s Etsy shop has 219 reviews and a 5-star rating.

Smells Like: Notes of jasmine, blood orange and white musk.

Burn Time: 40 to 45 hours.

$$$: Find it for $38 on Etsy.

Maude Burn No. 1

Rating: This candle currently has a 4.5-star rating.

Smells like: Notes of amber and lemongrass.

Burn time: Maude doesn't specifically say, but once melted, it can be poured onto skin for massages.

$$$: Find the mini for $15 and the largest size for $25 at Maude .

Nest New York Grapefruit Candle

Rating: This candle currently has a 4.8-star rating.

Smells like: Notes of grapefruit and lily of the valley.

Burn time: 50 to 60 hours.

$$$: There are three sizes, ranging from $16 to $68, at Sephora.

Brooklinen Scented Candles

Rating: This candle currently has a 4.7-star rating and over 200 reviews.

Smells like: There are four different scents, "Magic Hour," "Wake," "Dusk" and "Nightcap." The notes range from blood orange and bourbon to rose.

Burn time: 50 to 60 hours.

$$$: Find them for $35 each at Brooklinen. You can get the mini versions of all of them in an "AM to PM" set that's $59.

BYREDO Bibliotheque Candle

Rating: This candle currently has a 77 reviews on Nordstrom and 59 of them give it a 5-star rating.

Smells like: Bibliophiles, this one's for you: It's supposed to smell like a library and "the velvety quality of the paper," which means notes of peach, plum and peony.

Burn time: 60 hours.

$$$: Find it for $85 at Nordstrom.

Jo Malone London Orange Blossom Scented Home Candle

Rating: This candle currently has 32 reviews and 24 of them give it a 5-star rating.

Smells like: Notes of clementine, orange blossom and water lily.

Burn time: 45 hours.

$$$: Find it for $67 at Nordstrom .

Voluspa Limited Edition Japonica Candle Tin

Rating: This candle currently has a 4.8-star rating.

Smells like: This candle comes in five scents, including French cade lavender and Goji berry.

Burn time: 40 hours.

$$$: Find it for $22 at Anthropologie.

P.F. Candle Co. Amber Jar Soy Candle

Rating: This candle currently has a 4.9-star rating.

Smells like: Depends on the scents, with names like amber and moss and teakwood and tobacco.

Burn time: 60 to 70 hours.

$$$: Find it for $28 at Urban Outfitters.

Madewell Metal Tumbler Candle

Rating: This candle currently has a 4.5-star rating.

Smells like: There two scents in Madewell's first candle collection, bergamot and amber (which has notes like currant and apricot, too) and mountain sage (which features a note of eucalyptus).

Burn time: 45 hours.

$$$: Find it for $22 at Madewell.

Capri Blue Iridescent Jar Candle

Rating: This candle currently has a 4.8-star rating.

Smells like: Notes of sugared oranges, lemons and limes.

Burn time: 85 hours.

$$$: Find it for $32 at Anthropologie.

Chesapeake Bay Candle's Cashmere Plum

Rating: This candle currently has a 4.8-star rating.

Smells like: Notes of plum nectar, peony petals and red wine.

Burn time: 35 hours.

$$$: Find it for $11 at Target.

Project 62 Astrological Glass Jar Candle

Rating: This candle currently has a 4.6-star rating.

Smells like: Notes of lavender and amber.

Burn time: 40 hours.

$$$: Find it for $8 at Target.

Illume Boulangerie Jar

Rating: This candle currently has a 4.8-star rating.

Smells like: It depends on the scent you go for, but choices include angel food and expresso. Yum.

Burn time: 35 hours.

$$$: Find it for $18 at Anthropologie.

