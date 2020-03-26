The Best Candles To Burn When You're Feeling Burned Out
While candles have become much-mocked, last-minute gifts for that person whom you just don’t really know that well, the candle market has become, excuse us, pretty hot in recent years. And if you doubt the power of candles, there’s even a National Candle Association that’s been around since 1974.
You probably know the standard wicks from Yankee Candle and Bath & Body Works already, but now there are “status” waxes that are au courant and come with a higher price tag, like candles from Diptyque and Jo Malone. Not to fan the flames, but some status candles wax and wane (let’s us try to forget this infamous candle that Goop still currently has in its store) and others stay lit and live up to their popularity.
The trend of lighting up doesn’t seem like it’s going to be extinguished soon either, especially as it’s tied to the movement for more wellness and self-care. Candles are usually cited as stress-relieving, and scents like lemon and lavender might change the mood you’re in.
And right now, it seems like folks are reaching for their matchbooks and lighters more than ever. GQ staffers are igniting incense. Coveteur’s got a guide to calming candles. Elle has a gallery of candles to help you escape.
It’s like the summoning circle meme from last year is coming to life, and everyone’s just trying to get some respite (while all of our monthly budgets must make room for our ever-expanding candle collection).
And, there’s a candle out there for everyone. Tom Ford has what the brand calls its “Fabulous Candle” that’s — wait for it — $132. There’s a reassuring “Girl, You Need To Calm The F Down” candle at Urban Outfitters. And, of course, a Schitt’s Creek saint candle set on Etsy.
You might have your own go-to candles that are tried and true, especially after a long day at work or when you want the ideal scent to burn next to the bath for some self-care. The rose petal ice cream candle from Voluspa is a personal favorite, especially since it has a sweet and light smell that fills a small space. I order it every chance I get.
Our other shopping editors at HuffPost have their own favorites, too. The Capri Blue Iridescent Jar Candle at Anthropologie has “a comforting blend of citrus notes like oranges and lemons,” according to Danielle Gonzalez, our associate commerce editor. Yield Design Co., a Florida-based independent studio, has an “Avilés” candle that is a favorite of Brittany Nims, our manager of commerce. As she puts it, “It combines the mind-calming scents of jasmine, blood orange and white musk in a design-y container that can be reused as a stylish drinking glass.”
If you’re hoping to light up a different candle than your usual one so you can forget about the world, we looked beyond the flames to find candles that have a 4.5-star rating or more.
Check out these top-rated candles that are on fire:
Homesick Cities Candles
diptyque Baies/Berries Candle
Yield Design Co.'s Avilés Candle
Maude Burn No. 1
Nest New York Grapefruit Candle
Brooklinen Scented Candles
BYREDO Bibliotheque Candle
Jo Malone London Orange Blossom Scented Home Candle
Voluspa Limited Edition Japonica Candle Tin
P.F. Candle Co. Amber Jar Soy Candle
Madewell Metal Tumbler Candle
Capri Blue Iridescent Jar Candle
Chesapeake Bay Candle's Cashmere Plum
Project 62 Astrological Glass Jar Candle
Illume Boulangerie Jar
