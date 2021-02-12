5 Canadian lingerie brands to shop for Valentine’s Day and beyond

Want more cold-weather fashion, shopper-approved buys and the hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

We've rounded up some of our favourite homegrown Canadian lingerie brands.

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and what spells romance and love more than a saucy lingerie set? Sure chocolate and flowers are nice but treating yourself to a stunning lace-trimmed teddy or luxe bralette can do wonders for your confidence.

And this year, amidst the current coronavirus pandemic it’s more important than ever to support local talent. Luckily for us, Canada is home to a plethora of diverse and inclusive lingerie brands. Whether you’re looking for a “wow” piece or something chic to lounge around the house in, we’ve got you covered. Be sure to scroll through and find your perfect Valentine’s Day style below.

Fortnight Ivy Classic Longline

Our Pick: Ivy Classic Longline

Timeless, confident and comfortable are just a couple of words we’d use to describe Fortnight. The Canadian lingerie and swimwear line was created to empower women with classic pieces that nod to retro styles. You’re sure to feel stunning as hell in one of their many show-stopping sets!

SHOP IT: Fortnight, $110

Knix Wingwoman Contour Bra

Our Pick: Wingwoman Contour Bra

A trailblazer in the industry Joanna Griffiths created the revolutionary Leakproof Underwear to allow her community of women to live unapologetically free, with function top of mind. Through patented technology, cutting-edge processes, and human-centric design, Knix delivers intimates and undergarments that allow you to feel good in the skin your in. Plus, it doesn't hurt that Knix’s collection of intimates are the perfect combination of comfy and cute!

SHOP IT: Knix, $72

Mary Young Cater Bra

Our pick: Cater Bra, $78

Toronto-based lingerie brand Mary Young is known for their romantic designs that promote body positivity and self-love. Made in Montreal the line includes flirty bralettes, playful panels and sleek bodysuits that can be donned both in and out of the bedroom. Mary Young is our pick if you’re looking to feel and look a little saucy gearing up to Valentine’s Day.

SHOP IT: Mary Young, $78

Love & Nudes Wire-Free-Bra in Espresso Empress

Our Pick: Wire-Free-Bra in Espresso Empress

Stylist Chantal Carter founded Love & Nudes after she noticed a lack of nude underwear for women of colour in the undergarments industry. The minimalist line offers a variety of inclusive shades that are sure to give you an instant confidence boost with cut-out bralettes and cheeky (elastic free) underwear.

SHOP IT: Love & Nudes, $101

Sokoloff Lingerie Mint Kiss Satin Sleepdress

Our Pick: Mint Kiss Satin Sleepdress

If you’re looking for a set to feel special in, look no further than Sokoloff Lingerie. Known for creating jaw-dropping garments, the line is filled with pretty and delicate pieces—all made from soft lace, no padding in sight. Slip into one of their signature floral bodysuits for a full bedroom Valentine’s look!

SHOP IT: Sokoloff Lingerie, $96

