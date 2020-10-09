9 of the best Canadian businesses to shop on Amazon Prime Day 2020

For more Prime Day sales, deals and must-haves, check out all of our coverage here.
Introduced in 2015 to celebrate Amazon's twentieth anniversary, Amazon Prime Day was the biggest shopping day in company history until it was surpassed by Cyber Monday shortly after.
Nonetheless, Prime Day is back — a little later than usual this year — on Oct. 13 and 14. And this year, it’s better than ever now that deals from Canadian business are available through the retailer’s “support small” initiative.
Amazon Canada’s Storefront launched on Sept. 28 and showcases more than 70 local businesses owners, making shopping local during the pandemic trouble-free.
Prime Day sales cover every product category that Amazon has to offer, from tech, beauty, home, kitchen and fashion. Even better, prices often beat Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
In Canada, an Amazon Prime membership is only $7.99 a month (in addition to any applicable taxes). Plus, you can cancel anytime.
An Amazon Prime membership includes super-fast shipping on millions of items and flexible delivery options, as well as exclusive access to Amazon Originals on Prime Video and Prime Reading.
Prime members can cash out on deals from local Canadian businesses across the country, such as:
15 per cent off select DIY cocktail and kombucha kits from The Cocktail Box Co. (Vancouver, B.C.)
Founder Chris Yee and his business partner Derek started The Cocktail Box Co. and Brew Your Bucha after their drinking habits became expensive. Since then, their companies have become top sellers of kombucha scoby starter kits.
Tailor your alcoholic and/or non-alcoholic beverage to suit your flavour preferences with one of Chris and Derek’s all-inclusive packages.
20 per cent off select products from GoGo Quinoa (Montreal, Que.)
Clara Bilodeau of GoGo Quinoa has a passion for things well done as a matter of respect - for her customers, Mother Nature, the farmers she works with, and of course, of her company’s products. That’s why GoGo Quinoa’s range of nutritious food items are free of allergens, gluten and GMOs.
For starters, try GoGo Quinoa’s Gluten Free Organic Rice & Red Quinoa Macaroni or Gluten Free Sriracha Puffs.
35 per cent off all products from LAMOSE (Calgary, Alta.)
“Every bottle, mug and tumbler that we create is as unique as our customer,” said founder of LAMOSE, Chen Deng, who offers free name engraving and customization on each of his products.
His company started with a simple mission: reduce single-use waste by creating best-in-class reusable drinkware, like this Insulated Wine Tumbler and 24-Hour Insulated Water Bottle.
20 per cent off select premium luggage from CHAMPS (Montreal, Que.)
Brothers Arjun and Shiv Chopra founded CHAMPS on the belief that travel offers some of life’s greatest experiences. Their business was born out of a passion for roaming the earth and creating luggage for fellow globetrotters.
Their high-quality cases are thoughtfully designed with the features you actually need, at a price that won’t break the bank. Just take a look at their gorgeous Vintage Collection.
20 per cent off select souvenirs and gifts from Main and Local (Montreal, Que.)
Founder David Prince started Main and Local after finding that there were no souvenirs he actually liked while working on a cruise ship. His solution? Make some.
Designed in Montreal, Prince’s far from boring trinkets and gifts put smiles on people’s faces from all around, like his Poutine Candle, Ketchup Chip Socks and Curling Rock Ceramic Coffee Mug.
20 per cent off select Canadian honey products from Drizzle (Calgary, Alta.)
Aja Horsley was an environmental scientist working on urban agriculture and beekeeping projects before founding Drizzle. During that time, she noticed a gap in the honey market – there were no bee-friendly, innovative, health-conscious products. Even worse, the honey at the grocery store was often fake, wasn’t locally produced and had terrible, old-school branding.
Enter Drizzle. A completely raw, bee-friendly and superfood-filled line of honey that’s locally produced and 100 per cent Canadian. Now a Certified B Corp, Drizzle selectively sources bee-friendly hives and donates to pollinator research as well.
What could be sweeter? Maybe this Cinnamon Spiced Raw Honey from Horsley’s Craft Collection.
20 per cent off Live Kombucha Scobys from Karma Cultures (Calgary, Alta.)
“I am proud to be part of my customers’ journeys to improved health,” said Lea Ann Luchka, creator of Karma Cultures.
When Luchka began sharing kombucha with others, she realized it was difficult to get quality cultures, equipment and brewing information in Canada. So, she stepped up and filled that gap using her science background in pharmacy to ensure the organic kombucha cultures she offers are of the highest quality.
20 per cent off select outdoor accessories from LUPA (Montreal, Que.)
Richard Lupovich is carrying out his family’s tradition of working in the “needle trade” with LUPA: a premium quality outdoor accessories brand made in Canada.
All of LUPA’s products are locally manufactured using durable fabrics that can withstand even the harshest Canadian winters, like the Extreme Cold Fleece Beanie and Classic Cuff Beanie.
20 per cent off Knot Theory Silicone Wedding Rings from (Vancouver, B.C.)
After Tanya Huang discovered silicone rings five years ago, she was amazed by how they prevented thousands of degloving accidents. She also couldn’t believe how unstylish they were at the time, so she decided to make her own.
Knot Theory products feature a breathable, comfortable fit, "no finger muffin-tops" design, and metal-free metallic colours, like the Rose Gold, White Marble and Dark Bronze rings that are on sale during Amazon Prime Day.
