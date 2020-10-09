9 of the best Canadian businesses to shop on Amazon Prime Day 2020

For more Prime Day sales, deals and must-haves, check out all of our coverage here.

Introduced in 2015 to celebrate Amazon's twentieth anniversary, Amazon Prime Day was the biggest shopping day in company history until it was surpassed by Cyber Monday shortly after.

Nonetheless, Prime Day is back — a little later than usual this year — on Oct. 13 and 14. And this year, it’s better than ever now that deals from Canadian business are available through the retailer’s “support small” initiative.

Amazon Canada’s Storefront launched on Sept. 28 and showcases more than 70 local businesses owners, making shopping local during the pandemic trouble-free.

Prime Day sales cover every product category that Amazon has to offer, from tech, beauty, home, kitchen and fashion. Even better, prices often beat Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

In Canada, an Amazon Prime membership is only $7.99 a month (in addition to any applicable taxes). Plus, you can cancel anytime.

An Amazon Prime membership includes super-fast shipping on millions of items and flexible delivery options, as well as exclusive access to Amazon Originals on Prime Video and Prime Reading.

Prime members can cash out on deals from local Canadian businesses across the country, such as:

Founder Chris Yee and his business partner Derek started The Cocktail Box Co. and Brew Your Bucha after their drinking habits became expensive. Since then, their companies have become top sellers of kombucha scoby starter kits.

Tailor your alcoholic and/or non-alcoholic beverage to suit your flavour preferences with one of Chris and Derek’s all-inclusive packages.

Clara Bilodeau of GoGo Quinoa has a passion for things well done as a matter of respect - for her customers, Mother Nature, the farmers she works with, and of course, of her company’s products. That’s why GoGo Quinoa’s range of nutritious food items are free of allergens, gluten and GMOs.

For starters, try GoGo Quinoa’s Gluten Free Organic Rice & Red Quinoa Macaroni or Gluten Free Sriracha Puffs.

“Every bottle, mug and tumbler that we create is as unique as our customer,” said founder of LAMOSE, Chen Deng, who offers free name engraving and customization on each of his products.

His company started with a simple mission: reduce single-use waste by creating best-in-class reusable drinkware, like this Insulated Wine Tumbler and 24-Hour Insulated Water Bottle.

Brothers Arjun and Shiv Chopra founded CHAMPS on the belief that travel offers some of life’s greatest experiences. Their business was born out of a passion for roaming the earth and creating luggage for fellow globetrotters.