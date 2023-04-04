The best campsites in the country? Three are in California, Yelp says

Spring marks the beginning of camping season — or glamping season for some.

Yelp recently named the top places to camp across the country, and California has three of the best spots.

Yelp released its “Top places to camp in the US & Canada” on March 27, and campgrounds in Mendocino, Burney and Skyforest were top contenders.

To find the top places to camp in the U.S., Yelp said it “identified businesses in the campgrounds category.” Then each business was ranked based on the “total volume and ratings of reviews,” along with other factors.

Mendocino Grove — Mendocino

At No. 6 on Yelp’s list, campsites at Mendocino Grove are more “sophisticated” than your typical camping experience.

Visitors go to this spot to “glamp.”

“For those of us who may not be ready to take on real camping, Mendocino Grove is around to give us a smoother intro into the woods,” one person wrote on Yelp.

The 37-acre campsite is filled with large canvas tents stationed on wooden platforms with heated beds, down comforters and blankets, according to its website.

Each campsite has a picnic table, a fire ring and grill for cooking. There are also bathhouses and a common area where people meet for breakfast. The Mendocino Bay overlook is nearby.

“It’s dog friendly, with great amenities — bright, sturdy, and clean tent cabins, nice dinner or breakfast spreads, and modern bathrooms/outdoor showers,” another Yelp reviewer said.

Mendocino is about 200 miles northwest of Sacramento.

McArthur Burney Falls Memorial State Park — Burney

McArthur Burney Falls Memorial State Park is filled with nature-related activities for campers, including hiking, fishing, paddle boarding and catching a view of a 129-foot waterfall.

Ranked at No. 7, reviewers said this place in Burney is “a must stop.”

“There are few places that I wish I could experience again for the first time but Burney Falls is one of them! What an incredibly beautiful sight,” one reviewer said.

Overnight camping costs $35 per night, or visitors can stop by for the day for $10 per vehicle.

The peak season for visiting the park is from April through October, according to its website, so some reviewers recommended planning a visit in the fall once crowds begin to dwindle.

Burney is in Northern California, about 50 miles northeast of Redding.

SkyPark Camp + RV Resort — Skyforest

Yelp ranked SkyPark Camp + RV Resort No. 9 on its list of best camping spots in the country.

The camping area is along California State Route 18 — also known as the “Rim of the World Highway” — and it has “panoramic views.”

RVs, sprinters and buses are welcome. Campsites offers “full hookups, 50 amp power, water and waste disposal,” according to its website.

Visitors can also pitch a tent.

“Stunning views & the perfect place for a nice getaway. This place is loaded with every amenity you can think of — individual showers/bathroom, laundry room, community fire pit,” one Yelp reviewer said.

Skyforest is about 80 miles east of downtown Los Angeles.

