Our pick for the best camera for kids is the

Olympus Tough TG-6

. It’s not a toy camera, nor is it particularly cheap, but it is very good at one thing that makes it a great choice for putting it in the slippery hands of youngsters: Survival. It is waterproof, drop-proof, crush-proof, and probably even dog-proof, so wherever it ends up and however it gets there, it should survive the journey.

Kids love to make art, and they also love using technology. The perfect artistic and high-tech tool for a kid is a camera. We’ve tested and evaluated a wide range of cameras and found a number which work perfectly for children, whether it’s a first-time snapper, or a more advanced model for underwater shots. The cameras we’ve chosen are durable and easy-to-use, making them perfect for kids who aren’t gentle with electronic devices. Here are the best cameras for kids in 2020.

At a glance

Best Camera for Kids: Olympus TG-6

Why you should buy this: A camera that can withstand pretty much anything, with advanced features to grow into

$590 from Walmart

Who’s it for: Tech-savvy teens, adventurous kids, and even parents that want to snap photos at the river or beach

Why we picked the Olympus TG-6:

The Olympus TG-6 is durable enough to survive 50 feet of water, 7-foot drops, or 200 pounds of pressure on top of it — which means it can survive at the hands of most children (unless you’re raising Sid from Toy Story). But while there’s a handful of good rugged cameras out there, the TG-6 has some of the best specs, with a bright lens that allows the camera to take decent photos indoors and 20-frame-per-second burst shooting for keeping up with the most active kids.

Designed as a ruggedized point-and-shoot and not specifically as a camera for kids, the TG-6 is an excellent option for tech-savvy teens because there’s room to grow and learn beyond using the camera as a basic point-and-shoot. Some semi-manual modes, as well as some creative automated modes, are included for kids who want to really learn photography but are a bit too accident-prone to try a DSLR yet.

The TG-6 will also record things like the speed and location for outdoor adventures (you can disable this if you’re concerned about privacy). Other advanced features include Wi-Fi for transferring photos over to a smartphone.

The

Olympus TG-6

is very close to the older model, the Tough TG-5, but the newest model is actually listed for less. If you find a good deal on a used one, the TG-5 is very close to the TG-6 except for some lens coatings and minor adjustments. But new, the TG-6 is currently the best value.

Best camera for Toddlers: VTech Kidizoom

