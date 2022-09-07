Best cafetières: Get a stylish pot brewing these tried and tested French presses

(John Lewis)
(John Lewis)

A cafetière is the ideal midpoint if you're looking to spice up your coffee making habits without going all out with a new coffee machine.

Taking just a few moments more than instant coffee requires, a great cafetière transports your morning routine into something that feels a little more romantic with barely any extra effort.

What are the benefits of a cafetière?

A cafetière doesn't take up half as much space as a coffee machine and it's far simpler to clean. If you're not entirely sure what's what when it comes to coffee beans or how to grind them, this alternate option is a great way of learning the ropes before fully investing in something more expensive.

A cafetière is also great for those with really limited counter space as it's small enough to be hidden away in a cupboard until the caffeine cravings kick in.

Quick and consistent, you're free to branch out with your coffee habits to sample a whole new world of ground coffee like never before. While most cafetières have a very similar design (a brewing chamber with a plunger on top), they vary hugely in style and capacity. More expensive models tend to be double insulated, which keeps your coffee hotter for longer and, as you might expect, the larger the brewing chamber, the more cups you’ll be able to pour before brewing a new batch.

We've rounded up all of the best cafetières below

Le Creuset Stoneware Cafetière French Press

You might think of casserole dishes before you think of cafetières when it comes to Le Creuset but the brand’s signature colourful homeware extends to the drinkable parts of your meals, too.

This vibrant French press comes in a range of different shades varying from terracotta red through to deep teal and bamboo green. With its sturdy enamelled stoneware design, it’s a piece you’ll only ever need to invest in once. Use it for ground coffee or loose tea leaves.

Buy now £51.45, Amazon

Georg Jensen Bernadotte Stainless Steel Coffee Press

Georg Jensen’s Bernadotte Stainless Steel Coffee Press is for the coffee aficionados who want to pour their daily mug(s) with the same level of stylish flair that continues through the rest of their day.

This sleek cafetière deserves a place of pride on your kitchen counter - partially because of how frequently you’ll be using it but also because of its classy look. Adding a touch of Art Deco to the table every time you’ve got guests around, this cafetière is crafted from mirror-polished stainless steel and is double-walled to keep your coffee warmer for longer.

Buy now £119.00, John Lewis

Stelton Theo French Press

This Stelton Theo French Press comes in a matte black colour with a dash of wooden chic at the top: perfect for incorporating a little Scandinavian charm into your Monday mornings.

Its rustic design and sturdy nature adds a calming touch to your coffee making rituals and its 0.8 litre size means you’ll squeeze out a few cups of coffee before having to refill it. Bonus points for its thicker exterior which helps to keep your coffee at the right temperature, too.

Buy now £67.99, Amazon

Bodum Chambord French press coffee maker

The Chambord is the original and best French press coffee maker, according to Bodum. With an impressive size that makes eight mugs of coffee per fill and an interesting history to match, it’s the sort of cafetière that you’ll enjoy for both its looks and personality.

The Chambord brand dates back to the pre-war period when this type of coffee first came to popularity and its shape and style hasn’t changed much since. If you’re all about keeping things traditional, this is the cafetière to opt for.

Buy now £54.00, Bodum

ALESSI Bark 8-Cup Press Filter Coffee Maker

With a scribbled, matte metal exterior, it’s fair to say this cafetière is a little more creative than many others. With its unique design and aesthetic appeal, it’s a cafetière that deserves a little extra love rather than pouring a mug and shoving it back in the cupboard.

Its perforated stainless steel wrapping paves the way for a spacious internal container, which holds 720ml of coffee (or around eight small cups or five larger ones).

Buy now £105.00, Harrods

Eva Solo Nordic Kitchen Tea Cafetiere

The Eva Solo Kitchen Cafetière isn’t specifically designed for coffee but for tea, making it one of the most unusual cafetières around - but beneficial if you live in a house filled with both coffee and tea drinkers.

Incorporating Nordic design with a slightly oversized look, it features a unique valve system that gives you control over the strength of your tea and a double-walled design to keep the tea hotter for longer.

Buy now £99.95, John Lewis

Tom Dixon Brew cafetière

Tom Dixon homeware comes with a little extra style than your average steelware haul and the Brew stainless-steel cafetière is no exception. One of the classiest French presses around with the brand’s signature unique design elements included, this stainless steel cafetière is one to display at the front of the cupboard.

While many stainless steel cafetières can struggle to keep the heat away from the handle, the smart design of this particular model ensures you’ll never hesitate to pick it up and pour out another cup.

Buy now £175.00, MatchesFashion

Habitat Double Walled 8 Cup Cafetiere

Habitat’s Double Walled 8 Cup Cafetière is one of the most budget friendly options around and brings together everything you need for a quick and easy process at home. A large cafetière that’ll easily pour out eight cups, it offers a modern twist on a classic style with a sleek, stainless steel exterior. If you’ve struggled to get to grips with glass cafetières, this metal version might just be what you’re after.

Buy now £22.50, Argos

ProCook Glass Cafetiere with Softgrip Handle

ProCook’s Glass Cafetiere with Softgrip Handle does exactly what it says on the tin. This affordable cafetière is perfect for everyday essentials with a 1.5 litre size that ensures a mug of coffee is never more than a few seconds away. A no-nonsense option with a softgrip comfortable handle, it features a classic design that’s stood the test of time and promises endless delicious mugs of coffee.

Buy now £22.00, ProCook

Heemburg French Press

Heemburg’s French Press is a world away from many offerings available with a neutrally coloured design that seems to instantly calm you down no matter how much caffeine you’ve already washed down.

One of the most beautifully designed cafetières, it’s the epitome of Swedish class. The best thing about this cafetière? Its ability to keep liquid inside piping hot for hours on end, while its exterior remains suitably cool. Its rubber trim also helps to trap coffee grinds ensuring a smoother cup.

Buy now £36.90, Amazon

Verdict

Le Creuset wins again in the world of fervoured homeware and the Stoneware Cafetière French Press takes our top pick badge this time. With excellent heat retention and a vibrant glaze, it's an unmissable addition to your kitchen if you're a daily coffee drinker.

