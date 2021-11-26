Best Buy's Massive Black Friday Sale Has Samsung TVs, Fitbits, and MacBooks for Way Less
While the Best Buy Black Friday sale is known for the massive line that forms outside the brand's stores, you don't have to visit a brick and mortar location to take advantage of these deals. Whether in line or online, shoppers can find everything on their list, like an Amazon Smart Fire TV, HP Chromebook, Bowflex treadmill, or Whirlpool microwave, for hugely discounted prices. For further savings, Best Buy is offering a price match guarantee, meaning if you find the same item for a lower price somewhere else, Best Buy will match that price.
Perhaps you're on the hunt for a new TV to watch all the new movie releases this season. Brands like Sony and Samsung are offering amazing deals, including the 75" Class QN84A Neo QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV for 32 percent off and the 55" Class BRAVIA XR A80J Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for a $400 discount. With high-resolution picture quality and surround sound, you can bring the theater experience into your living room.
If smaller electronics are on your wish list this year, consider the Apple Macbook Pro. With its sleek but powerful design, this device is great for work on-the-go, so you can enjoy traveling next year with a laptop that fits snugly in your bag, and works efficiently in every destination. Of course, if you'd rather have your smart device on your person, then look no further than the Black Friday smartwatch deals. The Galaxy Watch4 Aluminum Smartwatch 40mm BT from Samsung is selling for under $200 now. Grab these highly popular devices before they sell out!
While many eyes will be on electronics, you shouldn't sleep on the Black Friday appliance deals. With huge discounts from brands like LG, Samsung, and Whirlpool, you can get big ticket items like refrigerators, ranges, washers, and dryers for unbelievable prices. For example, this LG French door refrigerator is discounted by $600, and this LG washer and dryer set is $500 off. Exercise equipment like the NordicTrack treadmill and the Equinox+ - SoulCycle bike are also included in this sale, so you can get all your steps and mileage in while saving money.
Not forgetting all the gamers out there, Best Buy discounted the latest and greatest equipment, like monitors, headphones, games, and more. The Razer Xbox One Gaming Controller is included in this sale for $60 off its retail price, and it's expected to sell out soon, so don't wait. Popular games like Madden NFL 22 and FIFA 22 Standard Edition are offering discounts, as well as gaming equipment like the Basilisk X wireless gaming mouse.
No matter what you're in the market for, Best Buy has you covered this Black Friday. Scroll down for the best deals during this holiday sale.
Best TV Deals
Insignia™ - 32" Class F20 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV, $139.99 (orig. $199.99)
Samsung - 75" Class 7 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV, $849.99 (orig. $1,099.99)
Sony - 55" Class BRAVIA XR A80J Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV, $1,399.99 (orig. $1,799.99)
Sony - 85" Class X85J Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV, $1,999.99 (orig. 2,499.99)
Amazon - 55" Class 4-Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, $379.99 (orig. $519.99)
Samsung - 75" Class QN84A Neo QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV, $1,899.99 (orig. $2,799.99)
Amazon - 50" Class 4-Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, $329.99 (orig. $469.99)
LG - 65" Class C1 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV, $1,799.99 (orig. $2,099.99)
Sony - 65" Class BRAVIA XR X90J Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV, $1,199.99 (orig. $1,499.99)
Best Laptop Deals
Apple - MacBook Pro - 13" Display with Touch Bar - Intel Core i5 - 16GB Memory - 512GB SSD - Space Gray, $1,299.99 (orig. $1,799.99)
Apple - MacBook Pro - 16" Display with Touch Bar - Intel Core i7 - 16GB Memory - AMD Radeon Pro 5300M - 512GB SSD - Space Gray, $1,799.99 (orig. $2,399.99)
Microsoft - Surface Laptop Go - 12.4" Touch-Screen - Intel 10th Generation Core i5 - 8GB Memory - 128GB Solid State Drive - Platinum, $549.99 (orig. $699.99)
Lenovo - Yoga 9i 14 2-in-1 14" 4K HDR Touch-Screen Laptop - Intel Evo Platform Core i7 - 16GB Memory - 512GB SSD - Shadow Black, $1,349.99 (orig. $1,749.99)
HP - 14" Chromebook - Intel Cerelon - 4GB Memory - 64GB eMMC - Chalkboard Gray, $149 (orig. $319)
Best Smartwatch Deals
Fitbit - Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch - Carbon, $119.95 (orig. $179.95)
Samsung - Galaxy Watch4 Aluminum Smartwatch 40mm BT - Gold, $199.99 (orig. $249.99)
Samsung - Galaxy Watch4 Classic Stainless Steel Smartwatch 46mm BT - Black, $329.99 (orig. $379.99)
Garmin - Instinct Solar Rugged GPS Smartwatch 45mm Fiber-Reinforced Polymer - Graphite, $249.99 (orig. $399.99)
Garmin USA - Venu Sq GPS Smartwatch 20mm Polymer - Shadow Gray, $129.99 (orig. $199.99)
Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular) 44mm Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band - Space Gray, $323.99 (orig. $359)
Apple Watch SE (GPS) 40mm Gold Aluminum Case with Starlight Sport Band - Gold, $219 (orig. $279)
Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) 42mm Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band - Space Gray Aluminum, $199 (orig. $229)
Best Home Appliance Deals
LG - 23.5 Cu. Ft. French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator with Craft Ice - Stainless steel, $2,999.99 (orig. $3,599.99)
Samsung - StormWash™ 24" Top Control Built-In Dishwasher with AutoRelease Dry, 3rd Rack, 48 dBA - Stainless steel, $649.99 (orig. $764.99)
Package - LG - 4.5 Cu. Ft. High Efficiency Stackable Smart Front-Load Washer and 7.4 Cu. Ft. Stackable Smart Electric Dryer, White, $1,599.98 (orig. $2,099.98)
Whirlpool - 1.9 Cu. Ft. Over-the-Range Microwave with Sensor Cooking - Stainless steel, $269.99 (orig. $404.99)
iRobot Roomba i3+ (3550) Wi-Fi Connected Self Emptying Robot Vacuum - Neutral, $399.99 (orig. $599.99)
Ninja Air Fryer - Black/Gray, $99.99 (orig. $119.99)
Best Exercise Equipment Deals
Equinox+ - SoulCycle At-Home Bike - Black, $1,899.99 (orig. $2,499.99)
CLMBR Connected - Black, $2,399.99 (orig. $2,799.99)
NordicTrack - Commercial 2950 Treadmill - Black, $2,399.99 (orig. $3,199.99)
Bowflex - Treadmill 22 - Black, $2,699.99 (orig. $3,599.99)
Bowflex Treadmill 10 - Black, $1,699.99 (orig. $2,799.99)
NordicTrack - Commercial S15i Studio Cycle - Black, $999.99 (orig. $1,599.99)
Bowflex - VeloCore Bike (22" Console) Exercise Bike - Black, $1,499.99 (orig. $2,399.99)
ProForm - 750R - Black/Gray, $599.99 (orig. $1,099.99)
NordicTrack - RW500 Rower - Black, $799.99 (orig. $1999.99)
NordicTrack - Commercial S22i - Black, $1,499.99 (orig. $1,999.99)
Best Gaming Deals
Razer - Wolverine Ultimate Officially Licensed Xbox One Wired Gaming Controller For PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X & S - Black, $99.99 (orig. $159.99)
Turtle Beach - Recon 200 Amplified Multiplatform Gaming Headset for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch - Black, $29.99 (orig. $59.99)
Madden NFL 22 Standard Edition - PlayStation 4, $27.99 (was $59.99)
FIFA 22 Standard Edition - Xbox Series X, $39.99 (orig. $69.99)
Samsung - Odyssey Gaming CRG5 Series 24" LED Curved FHD FreeSync monitor - Black, $149.99 (orig. $279.99)
CORSAIR - K70 RGB MK.2 LOW PROFILE RAPIDFIRE Full-size Wired Mechanical Cherry MX LOW PROFILE Speed Switch Gaming Keyboard - Black, $89.99 (orig. $149.99)
Razer - Basilisk X Hyperspeed Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse - Black, $34.99 (orig. $59.99)
Seagate Game Drive for Xbox Officially Licensed 2TB External USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive - Green, $84.99 (orig. $92.49)
