Best Buy's Massive Black Friday Sale Has Samsung TVs, Fitbits, and MacBooks for Way Less

Best Buy's Massive Black Friday Sale

Best Buy

While the Best Buy Black Friday sale is known for the massive line that forms outside the brand's stores, you don't have to visit a brick and mortar location to take advantage of these deals. Whether in line or online, shoppers can find everything on their list, like an Amazon Smart Fire TV, HP Chromebook, Bowflex treadmill, or Whirlpool microwave, for hugely discounted prices. For further savings, Best Buy is offering a price match guarantee, meaning if you find the same item for a lower price somewhere else, Best Buy will match that price.

Perhaps you're on the hunt for a new TV to watch all the new movie releases this season. Brands like Sony and Samsung are offering amazing deals, including the 75" Class QN84A Neo QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV for 32 percent off and the 55" Class BRAVIA XR A80J Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for a $400 discount. With high-resolution picture quality and surround sound, you can bring the theater experience into your living room.

If smaller electronics are on your wish list this year, consider the Apple Macbook Pro. With its sleek but powerful design, this device is great for work on-the-go, so you can enjoy traveling next year with a laptop that fits snugly in your bag, and works efficiently in every destination. Of course, if you'd rather have your smart device on your person, then look no further than the Black Friday smartwatch deals. The Galaxy Watch4 Aluminum Smartwatch 40mm BT from Samsung is selling for under $200 now. Grab these highly popular devices before they sell out!

While many eyes will be on electronics, you shouldn't sleep on the Black Friday appliance deals. With huge discounts from brands like LG, Samsung, and Whirlpool, you can get big ticket items like refrigerators, ranges, washers, and dryers for unbelievable prices. For example, this LG French door refrigerator is discounted by $600, and this LG washer and dryer set is $500 off. Exercise equipment like the NordicTrack treadmill and the Equinox+ - SoulCycle bike are also included in this sale, so you can get all your steps and mileage in while saving money.

Not forgetting all the gamers out there, Best Buy discounted the latest and greatest equipment, like monitors, headphones, games, and more. The Razer Xbox One Gaming Controller is included in this sale for $60 off its retail price, and it's expected to sell out soon, so don't wait. Popular games like Madden NFL 22 and FIFA 22 Standard Edition are offering discounts, as well as gaming equipment like the Basilisk X wireless gaming mouse.

No matter what you're in the market for, Best Buy has you covered this Black Friday. Scroll down for the best deals during this holiday sale.

Best TV Deals

Best Laptop Deals

Best Smartwatch Deals

Best Home Appliance Deals

Best Exercise Equipment Deals

Best Gaming Deals

