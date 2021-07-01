The Best Buys From Cleaning TikTok (All Under £15)

Mrs Hinch walked so that Cleaning TikTok could run.



With over 7.3 billion views of videos tagged #cleaningtiktok, it's clear that watching people clean their grout, soak their toilet bowls in bleach or wash their sofas is scratching a very popular itch. It transcends gender roles, with people of all genders getting in on the grossly satisfying video action. And it has spawned a multitude of hacks and product recommendations that promise to give you those delicious, cleaning miracle before-and-afters that populate your For You Page.



So which of TikTok's viral products and buys are actually worth the hype? We rounded up our favourites (coincidentally, all under £15) which are hyped up with good reason. From smiling sponges to seriously good stain remover, consider this list your #CleaningTikTok starter pack.

Scrub Daddy



Scrub Daddy (and his pink wife Scrub Mommy) are the most ubiquitous sponges on TikTok. And with good reason. The sponge responds differently to different temperatures, meaning you can stiffen it for tough stains with cold water or go softer by soaking it in warm water, making it a much more versatile cleaning option. It's dishwasher-friendly, too, so it can be sanitised.



Scrub Daddy Scrub Mommy Dual Sided Scrubber, $, available at Wilko

Oven Pride



Oven cleaning is one of those jobs that most of us avoid because of the sheer effort and mess it will make. Luckily, all-in-one kits like Oven Pride can streamline the entire process. Soaking the oven racks in the solution overnight (in bags that are part of the kit) is a particularly delightful and disgusting step – you end up with a good-as-new oven and a satisfyingly gross bag of dirt you rinsed off.



Oven Pride Deep Oven Cleaner, $, available at ASDA

White Vinegar



Distilled white vinegar is a secret hero of the cleaning world, especially if you want to avoid the harsher chemicals. Buy it in a five-litre bottle like this and you are set for cleaning floors, clearing grease stains, softening laundry and getting rid of limescale.



Ecodoo White Vinegar 5L, $, available at Big Green Smile

The Pink Stuff



If you've ever ventured into the cleaning corners of social media, you'll likely have come across The Pink Stuff. This cleaning paste (which costs only £1 a tub) is used pretty much everywhere on TikTok for its stain removal and cleaning properties – on the inside of windows, on saucepans, even on Air Force Ones. Do not use on plastic or acrylic surfaces though, as it could scratch the surface.



Stardrops Pink Stuff Cleaning Paste 500g, $, available at Wilko

Bar Keeper's Friend



For really hardcore rust or baked on stains, #cleantok is a major fan of Bar Keeper's Friend. It cleans a multitude of household surfaces and is effective on stainless steel, china, brass, copper, tiles, grouting and chrome. Basically any staining that can't be shifted on surfaces which might be scratched by The Pink Stuff – bring in your Bar Keeper's Friend.



Bar Keeper's Friend Stain Remover 300g, $, available at Lakeland

Zoflora



Disinfectant and odour neutraliser in one, Zoflora is the secret ingredient in many cleaning TikTok concoctions. From cleaning out smelly drains to disinfecting your phone case or just making your home smell really nice, Zoflora is a real multitasker. It helps that it smells amazing.



Zoflora Concentrated Disinfectant & Odour Neutraliser, $, available at Sainsbury's

Lint Remover



And finally, the ultimate tool for grossly satisfying/satisfyingly gross cleaning: the lint remover. Scrape it across your stairs, your rugs or your pet beds to unearth all the hair and muck no vacuum is strong enough to pull up.



Hyrew FANTESI 2 Pcs Portable Lint Remover, $, available at Amazon

