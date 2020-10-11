Best Buy vs. Walmart. vs. Amazon: Which Prime Day deals should you shop?

Prime Day deals are normally an event held over the summer months, but Amazon’s day of deals is instead kicking off this Tuesday at midnight.

Other retailers have followed suit, with Target Deal Days and Best Buy early Black Friday shopping events happening on Prime Day. Walmart’s Big Save sale is also kicking off today, 2 days before everyone else. And while each retailer has its own special name for their sale, we’re just going to save time and just call them what they are — Prime Day sales.

With so many discounts happening ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it’s a great time to find savings before the madness of the holiday season. To maximize your potential for savings, we’re here to help you navigate these sales like a pro.

Where are the best Prime Day sales?

Though Amazon Prime Day deals usually require you to have an Amazon Prime membership, other retailers tend to be less exclusionary with their discounts. Walmart’s Prime day sale is happening tonight, so you can start shopping at 7 pm ET for early deals. Below is a quick run-down of the main Prime Day sales:

When is it: October 11-15

Starting tonight at 7 pm ET, Walmart is dropping its rivaling sale to undercut Amazon. Walmart has been Amazon’s largest competitor in the online space, offering similar discounts on TVs, PS4 games, and electronics in the past. Walmart’s advantage is largely in smart home space with Google home discounts.

When is it: October 13-14

Naturally, most of the best discounts are going to be on Amazon. The online retailer already has some early discounts live on various Alexa-enabled devices, but the best is yet to come. Expect discounts on TVs, clothing sales, Apple deals, Nintendo Switch games, and much more.

When is it: October 13-14

Best Buy hasn’t revealed very many deals just yet, but we are already seeing discounts on 8K TVs, Nintendo Switch games, and a 75-inch 4K TV. The online tech retailer is known to have some of the best Apple deals online. So it wouldn’t be surprising to see a cheap MacBook or two during this sale.

When is it: October 13-14

Target has traditionally relied on an in-store shopping model, falling behind its competitors in the online space. But in recent years they’ve become more competitive with their online discounts. Target is a great online clothing store, and will likely be a good source of home decor and fashion sales this year. They will probably have a smattering of price cuts on electronics as well.

Prime Day vs Black Friday: When Are The Best Deals?

It’s only October, and Christmas is still two holidays away. So if you’re hoping to save as much money as possible on gifts in 2020, it may feel like you need either need to shop right now or wait and hope discounts get steeper in November.

The reality is, most of the discounts we see over Prime Day are probably going to be the same ones we see on Black Friday. There will be doorbuster deals that drop prices on cheap 4K TVs and gaming consoles from now until Christmas. So if you see a deal you like, just trust your instincts and compare prices across competitors.

One advantage Prime Day has over Black Friday, however, is the shipping date. Amazon has had shipping delays throughout the pandemic and shopping on Prime Day would help guarantee you get your packages in time for the holidays.

