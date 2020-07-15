Best Buy to start requiring shoppers wear masks in stores nationwide as COVID-19 cases rise

Shoppers will need a mask to enter Best Buy stores nationwide starting Wednesday.

The Minneapolis-based electronics retailer is the latest to add the requirement as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the nation. The coronavirus causes the disease COVID-19.

"This new requirement, which starts July 15, will help protect not only our shoppers and communities, but also the tens of thousands of Best Buy employees working to serve our customers each day," the company said in a news release Tuesday.

Best Buy says it will provide face coverings to shoppers who don't have one and notes "small children and those unable to wear one for health reasons may enter without one."

The company is directing shoppers with concerns about masks to shop online and its app and says they can choose home delivery or curbside pickup, which is available at all locations.

"Best Buy believes relevant statewide policies requiring masks are an appropriate public health response in protecting frontline retail workers and customers from the growing spread of COVID-19," the release said.

Starbucks also will require customers wear face masks at locations nationwide starting Wednesday.

More companies are making face coverings a requirement as viral videos of shoppers' tirades and confrontations over being asked to wear them during the coronavirus pandemic erupt.

The Retail Industry Leaders Association, which represents Walmart, Target, Best Buy and other major chains, is asking governors to mandate masks across the nation and says different local mandates have created confusion leading to conflicts between customers and store employees.

On Monday, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon didn't rule out the idea of requiring masks nationwide during an interview on Bloomberg's online television show, "Leadership Live with David Rubenstein." He said masks were currently required in about 3,700 of its more than 5,000 U.S. locations.

"We don't currently, as we're doing this interview, mandate that in our other stores but that's obviously something that's on our minds," McMillon said.

Costco was one of the first retailers to start requiring masks at all of its clubs. Apple, which has been closing some of its stores due to COVID-19 spikes, also require masks.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Face masks required at Best Buy: Retailer's mandate starts July 15