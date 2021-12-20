Best Buy’s sale event has wild deals on Apple, Dyson, Samsung and iRobot—if you shop now
It's the final stretch of the holiday season and there's no shame in still searching for the best gift to give. If you think you've missed out on all the best deals for top-rated tech, you've got one final chance to get what you need at Best Buy—but for a limited time only.
The tech retailer is currently hosting a 72-Hour Flash sale running now through Friday, December 24th. That means you can get savings on TVs, laptops, appliances and more. Best Buy offers 1-hour pickup if the item you want online is available in a store near you, and it also offers two-hour and next-day delivery on thousands of items (frequently for free if you live near a store), though some items will not be available until after the holidays if you can't go pick it up.
The music fans on your shopping list will flip for the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones. Normally priced at $349.99, these over-ear noise-canceling cups are now $248 thanks to a $101.99 price cut. As our favorite set of headphones, the XM4s have excellent noise-canceling optimization and even have the ability to automatically pause your music when you begin speaking. They also have unbeatable comfort, amazing sound output and impressive customization abilities.
Shop the best deals of the Best Buy 72-Hour Flash sale
TVs
Get the Toshiba 32-Inch Class LED HD Smart Fire TV for $129.99 (Save $70)
Get the Samsung 40-Inch Class 5 Series LED Full HD Smart Tizen TV for $289.99 at checkout (Save $10)
Get the Samsung 55-Inch 7 Series LED TV for $399 (Save $100)
Get the Samsung 65-Inch Class 8000 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $679.99 (Save $120)
Get the Samsung 65-Inch Class Q80A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $1,199.99 (Save $200)
Get the LG 65-Inch Class C1 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV for $1,799.99 (Save $300)
Get the Sony 65-Inch Class BRAVIA XR A80J Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $1,999.99 (Save $300)
Get the Samsung 75-Inch QN84A Mini LED TV for $2,649.99 (Save $150)
Tech
Get the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Wireless Headphones for $109.99 (Save $60)
Get the Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones for $169.99 (Save $80)
Get the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones for $248 (Save $101.99)
Get the Google Nest Wifi Mesh Router 3-Pack for $269 (Save $80)
Get the Samsung 28-Inch UR55 Series IPS 4K UHD Monitor for $269.99 (Save $110)
Get the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 with Ryzen 5 for $699.99 (Save $200)
Get the Apple 13.3-Inch 256 GB Air with M1 for $899.99 (Save $100)
Home Appliances
Get the Insignia 0.9 Cubic-Foot Stainless Steel Compact Microwave for $69.99 (Save $20)
Get the LG 1.7 Cubic-Foot Stainless Steel Over-the-Range Microwave for $249.99 (Save $20)
Get the Samsung 7.4 Cubic-Foot Large Capacity 10-Cycle Electric Dryer for $629.99 (Save $180)
Get the LG 4.5 Cubic-Foot High-Efficiency Stackable Front-Load Washer for $749.99 (Save $150)
Get the Samsung 22.6 Cubic-Foot French Door Counter-Depth Fingerprint Resistant Refrigerator from $1,999.99 (Save $610)
Small Appliances
Get the Insignia 8-Quart Digital Multi Cooker for $49.99 (Save $70)
Get the Ninja Professional Plus Blender DUO with Auto-IQ for $99.99 (Save $40)
Get the iRobot Roomba 694 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum for $199.99 (Save $75)
Get the iRobot Roomba i6 (6150) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum for $399.99 (Save $150)
