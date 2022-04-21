Best Buy recalls 772,000 air fryers after some started fires and a kid’s leg got burned

Appliances that cook food also shouldn’t cook your house or the skin of anyone in the house. That’s why Best Buy recalled about 772,000 Insignia Air Fryers and Air Fryer Ovens in the United States and Canada.

The exact problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall alert: “The air fryers and air fryer ovens can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.”

The alert says the appliance and electronics retailer has heard from 68 U.S. consumers and 36 Canadian consumers about air fryers or air fryer ovens “catching fire, burning or melting.” Among those 104 combined reports are seven instances of “minor property damage and two reports of injuries, including an injury to a child’s leg.”

Recall: Hot glue guns sold at Dollar Tree and Family Dollar after some caused fires

$2,000 GE refrigerators have been recalled after some caused ‘serious fall injuries’

This covers model Nos. NS-AF32DBK9, NS-AF32MBK9, NS-AF50MBK9, NS-AF53DSS0, NS-AF53MSS0, NS-AF55DBK9, NS-AFO6DBK1 and NS-AFO6DSS1 (photos below) of Insignia Digital Air Fryers, Insignia Analog Air Fryers, and Insignia Digital Air Fryer Ovens. They were sold by Best Buy online and in brick-and-mortar stores as well on eBay from November 2018 through this February from $30 to $150, depending on the model.

Insignia 10-quart Digital Air Fryer Oven Stainless Steel NS-AFO6DSS1

Best Buy is eating the cost, sort of, by offering refunds in the form of a store credit of $50 or the amount on the purchase receipt. If you have one of these air fryers or air fryer ovens, stop using them, find the receipt and return it to the store. Or you can register your recalled air fryer online.

If you have questions, call Best Buy at 800-566-7498, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time.

Insignia Family Size Digital Black NS-AF55DBK9

Insignia Family Size Analog Air Fryer NS-AF50MBK9

Insignia 5-quart Digital Air Fryer, Stainless Steel NS-AF53DSS0

Insignia 5-quart Analog Air Fryer, Stainless Steel NS-AF53MSS0

Insignia 3.4 qt Digital Air Fryer NS-AF32DBK9

Insignia 3.4-quart Analog Air Fryer, NS-AF32MBK9