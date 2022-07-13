Best Buy Prime Day deals are ending—shop these last-minute sales on TVs, laptops and more

Jon Winkler, Brittany Romano
·6 min read
Get Prime Day-level savings on TVs, appliances and laptops with these Best Buy deals.
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

We've finally reached the final hours of Prime Day 2022, which means there's only a little time left to score some of the biggest savings of the year. If you want to skip the monthly cost of a Prime membership, Best Buy has its own collection of amazing deals on top-tier laptops, eye-catching TVs and more amazing techbut only for a limited time.

Shop the Best Buy sale

UPDATE 7:01 EST: It's officially the last day of Black Friday in July sale, but the clock hasn't stopped yet! Shoppers still have plenty of time to add laptops, TVs, cellphones and more to their carts. Amazing, isn't it? It is and Reviewed is continuing to raise the bar by ensuring shoppers that we'll be updating this page throughout the day with price changes, items out of stock and new deals so you can have a chance to save big on tech essentials right now. — Brittany Romano, Reviewed. 

Whether you’re shopping for the perfect appliance to complete your home renovation or a reliable pair of earbuds that can tackle back-to-back zoom meetings, the tech retailer has tons of devices on sale now to rival Amazon Prime Day 2022—which kicked off yesterday morning, July 12. There are even select Amazon devices on sale for great prices at Best Buy!

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here: Shop the 180+ best Amazon Prime deals right now

Here's every store running competing Prime Day sales: Shop the best deals from Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more

The best Prime Day deals to shop at Best Buy

These are our top ten favorite Prime Day-level deals you can shop at Best Buy right now, including a reliable gas range and a feature-rich smart TV.

  1. Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation) with Google Assistant for $29.99 (Save $20)

  2. Sony WH-XB910N Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-The-Ear Headphones for $124 (Save $125.99)

  3. Shark Air Purifier 4 for $199.99 (Save $150)

  4. KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus 5-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer for $279.99 (Save $170)

  5. Motorola Edge 256GB for $299.99 (Save $400)

  6. HP Pavilion 2-in-1 14-Inch Touch Screen Laptop for $529.99 (Save $300)

  7. Whirlpool 5.1-Cubic Foot Freestanding Gas Range from $549.99 (Save $228 to $233)

  8. NordicTrack Commercial S15i Fitness Bike for $799.99 (Save $500)

  9. Acer 16-Inch 512GB Predator Triton 500 SE for $1,199.99 (Save $550)

  10. Samsung 75-Inch Class QN90A Neo QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $2,199.99 (Save $600)

TV deals at Best Buy

Turn your living room into your own personal home theater, Best Buy has some great deals on incredible screens from LG, TCL and more.

Get the most out of your favorite shows and movies at home with these Best Buy TV deals.
Laptop deals at Best Buy

Access your emails, documents, photos and more with relief courtesy of Best Buy's deals on laptops.  Shop devices from Apple, Acer and more that are super portable and ultra-powerful.

Take computer power on the go with these Best Buy laptop deals available now.
Cellphone deals at Best Buy

Whether you need to make calls or get all your work done on the go, these cellphone deals at Best Buy certainly won't disappoint. Shop savings on Samsung, Google and more today.

Appliance deals at Best Buy

Streamline your household chores with these Best Buy deals on appliances from kitchen tools to air purifiers and more.

Shop these Best Buy deals on home appliances, including smart meat thermometers and air purifiers.
Tech deals at Best Buy

Best Buy deals feature everything you need at home or on the go, from powerful tablets to compact earbuds.

Get more amazing tech deals at Best Buy today, with savings on tablets, earbuds and more.
When is Best Buy running deals during Prime Day?

Best Buy's competing Prime Day deals are currently live. Through the end of the day today, you can shop the Black Friday in July sale for epic savings on best-in-class tech. The sitewide savings event includes huge markdowns on LG, Samsung, Apple and so much more.

What are the best Prime Day-level deals at Best Buy?

There's a wide variety of savings you can score at Best Buy right now. If you're looking for movie-theater-quality visuals at home, consider the LG C1 Series OLED 4K TV, available in its 65-inch size for a whopping $200 off at $1,699.99. The C1 is one of the best TVs we've ever tested for its elegant design supporting incredible contrast and color in its picture. It also has four HDMI 2.1 inputs that support 4K resolution on the latest gaming consoles.

Does Best Buy price match prime day?

According to the Best Buy website, when it comes to price matching, they'll match local retail competitors (including online prices!) with qualifying online retailers, including Amazon, Crutchfield, Dell, HP and TigerDirect. The one catch? The item must be not only brand-new but the same model number, color and matching brand.

Should I shop Best Buy's competing Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale?

Absolutely! If you're looking to upgrade your essential tech and need expert info to find exactly what you need, Best Buy is the place to shop. Whether you need a compact set of headphones for your adventures outdoors or a stunning new TV to make movie night all the better, Best Buy has top-rated tech from some of the biggest names in the world for prices best-suited for your budget. Be sure to shop fast though, as these deals can disappear fast.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day shopping event for Amazon Prime members. This year, the sale started on Tuesday, July 12 and ends today, July 13. The shopping event has been met with doorbuster deals on some of our favorite products—think huge savings on headphonesrobot vacuumsair fryers and so much more. The exclusive 48-hour sale is available to both new and existing Prime members. Not an Amazon Prime subscriber yet? Don't worry, you can sign up now.

Sign up for Amazon Prime

What stores are offering Amazon Prime Day discounts?

Although Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon, plenty of other popular retailers are offering similar sales. Today, for instance, we've been tracking huge price drops on select products at WalmartTargetBed Bath & BeyondThe Home Depot and Wayfair. If you don't have an Amazon Prime account it may be a good idea to shop alternate retailers that offer price matching services.

Right now, Best Buy is offering tons of deep discounts to compete with Amazon Prime Day 2022 during its Black Friday in July sale. The tech retailer is marking down hundreds of items, including TVs, laptops, appliances, headphones and more—and the savings will blow your mind.

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide on what to buy

Shop the Best Buy sale

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Best Buy deals: Shop deep discounts on TVs, laptops and more

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

