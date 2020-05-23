Best Buy Is Not Messing Around with Its Epic Memorial Day Sale

While mattress sales tend to get all of the buzz around Memorial Day weekend, there are sales galore on electronics and appliances. In fact, Best Buy has hundreds of deals happening this weekend.

Best Buy is offering huge Memorial Day markdowns in every department. Shoppers can score hundreds (and even thousands) of dollars off televisions, laptops, and major appliances — and that’s not all. The big event also includes savings on shopper-loved brands like Apple, Dyson, Samsung, and Sony. With discounts up to 60 percent, it’s an excellent time to treat yourself to something new and save in the process.

Shop Best Buy’s Memorial Day Sale

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In addition to an epic $100-off Apple Watch deal, shoppers can save on several other Apple products, including its AirPods in both the original version and wireless charging case style. An offer like this might not happen again until Black Friday or Cyber Monday, so if you’ve been eyeing the top-rated earbuds for a while, this is your chance to save.

The retailer is packed with some impressive vacuum offers, too. This weekend, shoppers can save on all types — stick, upright, robot, and handheld machines — from brands like Dyson, Shark, Bissell, and iRobot. And while it’s worth perusing all 70+ markdowns, one of the best has to be the $120-off Dyson Ball Animal 2 upright cleaner. The versatile machine, which usually retails for $500, has received rave reviews from shoppers and comes with a dynamic wand and various attachments, making the deal even more impressive.

Story continues

Shop Top Deals From Best Buy’s Memorial Day Sale:

There are so many ways to save this Memorial Day weekend, and while many brick-and-mortar stores remain closed, you can still do your appliance shopping (you know, the traditional Memorial Day weekend refrigerator, oven, and washing machine sale shopping) online. In fact, you’ll likely save time by doing it at home, and you’ll still score free delivery — though contactless curbside pickup is also an option.

Shop our curated list of the best deals happening this weekend below or check them all out through Best Buy’s Top Deals hub.

Buy It! Apple AirPods with Charging Case, $139.99 (orig. $159.99); bestbuy.com

Amazon

Buy It! Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum, $379.99 (orig. $499.99); bestbuy.com

Best Buy

Buy It! Sony 43-Inch LED Smart 4K UHD Television, $549.99 (orig. $699.99); bestbuy.com

Best Buy

Buy It! Bella Pro 3.5-Quart Air Fryer, $49.99 (orig. $59.99); bestbuy.com

Best Buy

Buy It! Samsung Activewash High-Efficiency Top-Loading Washer, $649.99 (orig. $989.99); bestbuy.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.