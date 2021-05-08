Looking for a Mother's Day gift? This gorgeous smartwatch is almost half off, but only for today

Yahoo Canada Shopping Editors
·9 min read

Garmin Fenix 5S Plus Sapphire 42mm GPS Watch with TOPO Mapping - Rose Gold/White
Garmin Fenix 5S Plus Sapphire 42mm GPS Watch with TOPO Mapping - Rose Gold/White

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change

Mother's Day is tomorrow — and if you're still not sure what to get mom, we've got you covered.

Just in time for Mother's Day, Best Buy Canada is offering a daily deal on must-have items for mom. Each deal runs only for 24 hours — so if you're looking to snap it up, you need to act fast! Miss a deal? Check back here every day to see the latest offering.

Today's daily deal is on the Garmin Fenix 5S Plus Sapphire 42mm GPS Watch with TOPO Mapping. While it usually retails for $700, until 3 a.m. EST (midnight PST), you can score this watch for just $370.

Garmin Fenix 5S Plus Sapphire 42mm GPS Watch with TOPO Mapping

Garmin Fenix 5S Plus Sapphire 42mm GPS Watch with TOPO Mapping - Rose Gold/White
Garmin Fenix 5S Plus Sapphire 42mm GPS Watch with TOPO Mapping - Rose Gold/White

Working towards your fitness goals just got a lot more fun, with the Garmin Fenix 5S Plus Sapphire smartwatch series. Made for life on the move, this rugged watch tracks fitness data, stores and plays music, offers a contactless pay solution, and more for the ultimate on-the-go active solution.

SHOP IT: Best Buy, $370 (originally $700)

Looking for other Mother's Day buys? Check out our selection of additional Mother's Day gift suggestions from Best Buy below.

Insignia Air Fryer - 3.2L/3.4QT

Insignia Air Fryer - 3.2L/3.4QT - Black - Only at Best Buy
Insignia Air Fryer - 3.2L/3.4QT - Black - Only at Best Buy

The Insignia mechanical air fryer lets you enjoy your favourite foods like crispy French fries, juicy chicken, and more—without all the grease used in traditional frying. 

SHOP IT: Best Buy, $100

Lenovo Flex 5 13.3" Touchscreen Chromebook

Lenovo Flex 5 13.3
Lenovo Flex 5 13.3" Touchscreen Chromebook - Graphite Grey (Intel Celeron 5205U/64GB SSD/4GB RAM/Chrome OS)

Perfect for everyday computing demands, the Lenovo Flex Touchscreen Chromebook lets you stay productive on-the go. Powered by an Intel dual core Celeron CPU and 4GB DDR4 RAM, its portable and lightweight appeal is sure to leave you impressed. Its versatile design lets you use it as a laptop, tent, stand, or tablet to adapt to every situation.

SHOP IT: Best Buy, $500

Google Nest Wifi 5 Router with 2 Points - 3 Pack

Google Nest Wifi 5 Router with 2 Points - 3 Pack
Google Nest Wifi 5 Router with 2 Points - 3 Pack

These sleek Nest Wifi 5 devices work together to blanket your whole home in fast, reliable Wi-Fi, with coverage up to 350 square meters. Nest Wifi points have a speaker with the Google Assistant for extra help around the house. One Wifi router with two Wifi points is strong enough to handle up to 300 connected devices, and fast enough to stream multiple 4K videos.

SHOP IT: Best Buy, $460

Aura Mason 8.75" Wi-Fi Digital Photo Frame

Aura Mason 8.75
Aura Mason 8.75" Wi-Fi Digital Photo Frame (AF200BLU) - Light Blue

Mom can keep a running slideshow of her favourite memories with this digital photo frame. It boasts a high resolution of 1600 x 1200 and features intelligent photo curation to skip over duplicate pictures and blurry images. It also offfers unlimited cloud photo storage to let the entire family share their photos.

SHOP IT: Best Buy, $230 (originally $260)

JBL Club 950NC Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones

JBL Club 950NC Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones - Black
JBL Club 950NC Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones - Black

These JBL Club 950NC over-ear Bluetooth headphones adapt to your surroundings with active noise cancelling. Boasting an over-ear design, these headphones come with premium materials that offer comfortable all-day long wear for any back-to-back Zoom meetings. 

SHOP IT: Best Buy, $350

Lenovo Yoga C940 14" Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop

Lenovo Yoga C940 14
Lenovo Yoga C940 14" Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop

The Lenovo Yoga C940 14" Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop is an impressive powerhouse designed with versatility and performance in mind. Its ultra-slim profile boasts a razor-thin bezel on the 14" touchscreen display and a versatile 2-in-1 design that quickly transforms into a tablet.

SHOP IT: Best Buy, $1,600

Lenovo Tab M8 8" 16GB Android 9 Tablet

Lenovo Tab M8 8
Lenovo Tab M8 8" 16GB Android 9 Tablet w/ MediaTek Helio A22 4-Core Processor - Grey - Only at Best Buy

Powered by a quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 processor, 2GB RAM, and 16GB internal memory, it delivers brilliant performance to execute any task. Its rechargeable battery offers up to 18 hours of power to keep mom entertained all-day long.

SHOP IT: Best Buy, $130

Breville Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee System

Breville Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee System - Titan/Black
Breville Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee System - Titan/Black

With today's daily deal, mom can enjoy café-quality coffee in the comfort of her own home. . This coffeemaker uses Centrifusion technology to precisely brew classic Italian espresso or long-cup coffee. It's equipped with one-touch brewing and a 4-position cup support for a variety of cup sizes, including espresso and Alto.

SHOP IT: Best Buy, $250

EZ-X Premium Percussion Massage Gun

EZ-X Premium Percussion Massage Gun
EZ-X Premium Percussion Massage Gun

Relieve pain, soreness and accelerate muscle recovery with this handheld wireless touchscreen high grade Deep Tissue Percussion Massage Gun. With 30 speeds/strength levels, 6 attachment heads and extra quiet motor, this is a perfect gift for anyone who wants a quality massage without leaving home.

SHOP IT: Best Buy, $450

Kobo Nia 6" Digital eReader with Touchscreen

Kobo Nia 6
Kobo Nia 6" Digital eReader with Touchscreen - Black

Let mom carry her library with her wherever she goes with this affordable Kobo digital reader. It features a glare-free touchscreen display with E Ink technology for print-like clarity, even in the sun. It also boasts 8GB of memory so you can store up to 6,000 eBooks at once.

SHOP IT: Best Buy, $130

Medela Freestyle Flex Double Electric Breast Pump with Cooler & Carry Bag

Medela Freestyle Flex Double Electric Breast Pump with Cooler & Carry Bag
Medela Freestyle Flex Double Electric Breast Pump with Cooler & Carry Bag

Perfect for pumping on the go, the Medela Freestyle Flex double electric breast pump is compact enough to fit in the palm of your hand. It features an intuitive interface with touchscreen controls for ease of use and patented 2-Phase Expression technology to produce more milk in less time so you can get on with your day.

SHOP IT: Best Buy, $500

Philips Hue A19 Smart Bluetooth LED Light Bulbs - 3 Pack - White & Colour Ambiance

Philips Hue A19 Smart Bluetooth LED Light Bulbs - 3 Pack - White & Colour Ambiance
Philips Hue A19 Smart Bluetooth LED Light Bulbs - 3 Pack - White & Colour Ambiance

Create the perfect ambience for different occasions with this 3-pack of Philips Hue A19 smart LED light bulbs. Featuring adjustable lighting and 16 million colours, you can easily turn your space from a cozy room into a dancefloor and more.

SHOP IT: Best Buy, $160

Zray D2 10 ft. 8 in. Inflatable Stand-Up Paddleboard

Zray D2 10 ft. 8 in. Inflatable Stand-Up Paddleboard
Zray D2 10 ft. 8 in. Inflatable Stand-Up Paddleboard

Looking for a high-performance paddleboard with maximum portability? This Zray D2 inflatable stand-up paddleboard is the perfect choice. It's ruggedly constructed with military-grade PVC, 6" drop-stitching, and dual air chambers to ensure long-lasting strength and buoyancy. It fits right into the included backpack so you can carry it easily on any adventure.

SHOP IT: Best Buy, $600

Sharp 50" 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV

Sharp 50
Sharp 50" 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV

Enhance your home entertainment with this Sharp 50" 4K UHD Roku smart TV. Boasting a 4K Ultra HD resolution that delivers incredibly clear and true-to-life images and a fast 60Hz refresh rate to minimize blur and lag, this TV delivers a cinematic experience that will pull you right in to your favourite shows or movies.

SHOP IT: Best Buy, $600

Insignia Air Fryer - 4.8L/5.1QT - Stainless Steel

Insignia Air Fryer - 4.8L/5.1QT - Stainless Steel
Insignia Air Fryer - 4.8L/5.1QT - Stainless Steel

This top-rated kitchen must-have has a whopping 2,650+ reviews, with more than 2,300 of those being a five-star rating. Mom can fry up chicken, fries, appetizers, and other family favourites in this 4.8-litre (5.1-quart) Insignia air fryer.

This oil-free fryer delivers crispy, golden brown results with 80 per cent less fat than deep frying — making it a healthier choice for the whole family. It bakes and fries foods quickly and efficiently to get dinner on the table sooner, perfect for weeknight meals or weekend snacks.

SHOP IT: Best Buy, $170

Garmin Approach S10 Golf Watch with Preloaded Courses

Garmin Approach S10 Golf Watch with Preloaded Courses
Garmin Approach S10 Golf Watch with Preloaded Courses

Keep your focus on the course with the easy-to-use Garmin Approach S10 golf watch. With more than 41,000 preloaded courses from all across the globe and free lifetime updates, this watch dials into your location, and provides yardages to the front, back, and middle of the green to help you take your game to the next level.

SHOP IT: Best Buy, $200

The Aluratek 1080p HD Webcam

Aluratek 1080p HD Webcam
Aluratek 1080p HD Webcam

This sleek webcam offers full HD 1080p resolution and 90-degree wide viewing angle, for best-in-class sharp and clear imagery. It's equipped with an omnidirectional mic so mom will sound crystal clear on Zoom calls or while connecting with friends and family. Additionally, a tripod mount makes it super easy to transition to an even more professional setup if necessary.

SHOP IT: Best Buy, $80

Samsung 65" 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV

Samsung 65
Samsung 65" 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV

This stunning Samsung TV boasts a 65" QLED display that lets you enjoy movies, TV shows, and streaming content in 4K Ultra HD.

It also comes preloaded with tons of apps, like Apple TV, Google Play, Netflix, Prime, Cineplex, Crave, UFC, DAZN, and TVA Sports. And to make things even easier on mom, the model offers built-in Bixby and Amazon Alexa voice assistants which means she can experience hands-free access to her favourite shows using voice commands.

SHOP IT: Best Buy, $1,600 (originally $1,700)

ProForm ErgoStride Elliptical

ProForm ErgoStride Elliptical from Best Buy Canada
ProForm ErgoStride Elliptical from Best Buy Canada

The machine is compatible with the iFit Coach Ready program powered by Google Maps, so mom can customize workouts or pick from a selection of real-world hiking routes for a more intense routine.

Featuring 14 digital resistance levels and 14 pre-loaded workout programs, the ErgoStride is iFit Coach Ready, so you can access unlimited programs designed by certified personal trainers. The machine also features added features like built in speakers, a tablet holder and a water bottle holder to make workouts as convenient as possible.
SHOP IT: Best Buy, $600 (originally $1,170)

Dell 31.5" 1440p QHD 165Hz 4ms GTG Curved VA LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor

Dell 31.5
Dell 31.5" 1440p QHD 165Hz 4ms GTG Curved VA LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor (S3220DGF) - Ascent Grey

Mom who loves to game? Give her the gift of an incredible setup. The monitor's AMD Radeon FreeSync 2 HDR technology prevents lag and screen tearing for a seamless gaming experience. The 3000:1 contrast ratio and 1.07 billion colours deliver a vibrant, realistic picture quality. To make things ultra-comfortable, the monitor also has swivel, height, and tilt adjustable design for optimum viewing. 

SHOP IT: Best Buy, $500 (originally $800)

JBL Endurance PEAK In-Ear Sound Isolating Truly Wireless Sport Headphones - Black

JBL Endurance PEAK In-Ear Sound Isolating Truly Wireless Sport Headphones - Black
JBL Endurance PEAK In-Ear Sound Isolating Truly Wireless Sport Headphones - Black

These lightweight in-ear headphones boast wireless technology, and are sweat- and water-proof, which means they're great for mom's workouts, regardless of the weather. They also come equipped with TwistLock technology, which means they're ergonomically designed to avoid putting pressure on nerve-rich parts of your ears.

SHOP IT: Best Buy, $80 (originally $180)

