Best Buy just dropped a surprise Black Friday 2020 Sale and these are the best deals

The Best Buy savings event is currently in full swing.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

It goes without saying that the upcoming holiday season is going to look a little different than usual. Black Friday 2020, for instance, is getting a major face-lift from popular retailers such as Walmart, Wayfair and now, Best Buy, with the latter’s first wave of festive discounts beginning right now.

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and brings our recommendations right to your inbox.

If the thought of sorting through so many deals is overwhelming to you, never fear. The deals team at Reviewed has already done the hard work of sifting through Best Buy’s top deals on televisions, headphones, best-selling Amazon devices and so much more.

A few standouts from this sale? The KitchenAid KV25G0XSL Professional 500 5-quart mixer, which drops a whopping $300 from its usual $499.99 at $199.99. This is an upgraded take on one of our favorite baking tools, the 5-quart KitchenAid Artisan, which we loved for its quiet motor and durable build.

MORE: Get Best Buy Black Friday 2020 shopping dates, store hours and more

Hair care aficionados can also score 20% off select blow dryers and styling devices at checkout as long as they are logged into their My Best Buy account (it's free to sign up here). This includes the cult-favorite Dyson Supersonic blow dryer, which falls from $399.99 to just $319.99 once members add it to their cart, as well as the Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler, which drops from $549.99 to $439.99—a $110 discount!

You can also pick our all-time favorite headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM4s, for $20 cheaper than we saw them on Prime Day 2020 at $278. Keep scrolling to shop the most exciting picks from the sale below.

When does Best Buy Black Friday start?

Right now! Unlike previous years, Best Buy’s Black Friday sneak peek sale started today, October 29, and will run through November 1, with tons of other opportunities to save ahead of the big day. My Best Buy members (it's free to sign up) will get early access to Black Friday deals on Monday, November 16, and Tuesday, November 17, with nearly all deals becoming available as of Sunday, November 22.

What time does Best Buy open on Black Friday?

While the store will be closed on Thanksgiving, November 26, most Best Buy locations will open at 5 a.m. on Black Friday, which falls on November 27.

The best Best Buy Black Friday deals

View photos Grab Beats, JBLs and more on sale. More

View photos Smart speakers never looked so good. More

View photos Apple newest smartwatch just got a big price cut. More

View photos Save on the KitchenAid stand mixer of your dreams right now. More