Best Buy is having a massive sale on fitness equipment—save on Bowflex, Fitbit and more

Meet your fitness goals this year by shopping this Best Buy sale on exercise machines, dumbbells and more.

We've all got our New Year's resolutions and some of them are hard to keep, especially when they involve hitting the gym. Fortunately, you don't have to get a gym membership to stay fit in 2022. Best Buy has a variety of exercise essentials that are not only in stock, but on sale too.

As one of the many offerings within its Top Deals section, the tech outlet has numerous health and fitness products on sale right now. Whether you want something compact to move around the house or a souped-up machine to be the center of your home gym, there are plenty of savings to be had.

To build your arm strength, there are the Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbells. Normally priced at $399.99, these two weights measured together at 55.6 pounds are currently listed for $299.99 thanks to a $100 price cut. The SelectTech 552s are the best adjustable dumbbells we've ever tried mainly for how easy it was to re-rack them due to the tray that separates the weight plates from each other. They also have a wide variety of weights on them, ranging from 5 to 52.5 pounds with the ability to increase the load by 2.5 pounds.

The Schwinn IC4 Indoor Cycling Bike is a more affordable alternative to the Peloton Bike.

Those missing their bike trails during the winter can get miles in with the Schwinn IC4 indoor exercise cycle for $799.99. Typically listed for $999.99, the exercise bike is now selling for 20% off. The IC4 is one of our favorite exercise bikes for its flywheel and super-quiet pedals, as well as its accompanying accessories, which include a pair of three-pound dumbbells, a Bluetooth heart-rate monitor, and a USB charging station for your smartphones or tablets. We found it easy to set up at home and appreciated its Bluetooth connectivity that lets you stream workouts and sessions from workout apps to your tablet or phone on the bike.

Check out some more fitness tools in all weights and sizes available at Best Buy right now.

The best health and fitness deals at Best Buy right now

These Bowflex adjustable dumbbells are easy to use for people on any fitness level.

