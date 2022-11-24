Best Buy has dropped 100+ Black Friday deals ahead of time

PS5 controllers, Beats headphones, and MacBook computers are just some of the items getting discounts during Best Buy's Black Friday sale.
PS5 controllers, Beats headphones, and MacBook computers are just some of the items getting discounts during Best Buy's Black Friday sale.

Black Friday 2022 might not start until tomorrow, but many sales are already live at Best Buy! Whether you’re shopping for the perfect TV a reliable tablet, or a curved gaming monitor, the retailer has tons of devices on sale now ahead of Black Friday.

Shop the Best Buy Black Friday sale

If you're looking for Best Buy savings all year long, a Totaltech membership will net you exclusive rock-bottom prices and perks like free 2-day shipping and free installation.

Update 3:40 PM EST: Best Buy Black Friday savings are already here, and we're live-updating this article throughout the entire sales event. Check back often to find the latest deals on TVs, tablets, and games. -Mark Brezinski, Reviewed

Sign up for a Best Buy Totaltech membership

Black Friday 2022: The 65+ best early Black Friday 2022 sales at Amazon, Walmart, lululemon, Best Buy and more

Epic deal: Get Hulu for just $1.99 per month for 12 months with this Black Friday deal

The ultimate holiday gift guide: Shop the best gift ideas for everyone on your list

Top 10 Black Friday Best Buy deals to shop today

Save on massagers, laptops, air fryers and so much more at Best Buy ahead of Black Friday.
Save on massagers, laptops, air fryers and so much more at Best Buy ahead of Black Friday.

  1. LG 48-inch Class A2 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV for $569.99 (Save $730)

  2. Eargo Neo HiFi Hearing Aid for $1,450 (Save $500)

  3. MacBook Pro 14-inch Laptop for $1,599 (Save $400)

  4. Microsoft - Surface Pro 8 – 13" Touch Screen – Intel Core i5 – 8GB Memory – 128GB SSD – Device Only for $699.99 (Save $400)

  5. Sony - Xperia 1 III 5G 256GB (Unlocked) for $899.99 (Save $400)

  6. Motorola Edge 256GB for $299.99 (Save $400)

  7. HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 14-inch Touch-Screen Laptop for $499.99 (Save $330)

  8. Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ 12.3-inch Touch Screen with Black Type Cover for $599.99 (Save $330)

  9. Nikon D850 DSLR 4K Video Camera for $2,499.99 (Save $300)

  10. Samsung 24-Inch Front Control Built-In Dishwasher for $499.99 (Save $220)

Best Buy Black Friday TV deals

Save big on Vizio, Samsung, LG, and Sony TVs

Snag a new TV at Best Buy so you can stream in style this holiday season.
Snag a new TV at Best Buy so you can stream in style this holiday season.

More: Shop the best early Black Friday TV deals from LG, TCL, Hisense, Samsung and more

Best Buy Black Friday laptop deals

Huge savings on powerful HP, Lenovo, and MacBook laptops

Get a MacBook Air for less with Best Buy's Black Friday deals.
Get a MacBook Air for less with Best Buy's Black Friday deals.

►More: 20+ Black Friday laptop deals from Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy to shop this holiday season

Best Buy Black Friday video game deals

Discounts on today's best-selling games

Save big on Madden 22 for PS5 with Best Buy's Black Friday deals.
Save big on Madden 22 for PS5 with Best Buy's Black Friday deals.

Best Buy Black Friday gaming accessory deals

PS5 controllers and Xbox Series S on sale now

Black Friday 2022: Gaming accessory deals
Black Friday 2022: Gaming accessory deals

Best Buy Black Friday phone deals

Samsung Galaxy and Pixel 7 phones for cheap

Score a new phone for less than $150 right now at Best Buy.
Score a new phone for less than $150 right now at Best Buy.

Best Buy Black Friday kitchen appliance deals

KitchenAid, GE, and Samsung appliances available and on sale 

Save on a digital air fryer and other appliances right now at Best Buy.
Save on a digital air fryer and other appliances right now at Best Buy.

►More: Black Friday 2022 appliance deals are here—shop savings at Best Buy, Lowe's and Samsung

Best Buy Black Friday headphone and hearing aid deals

Beats, Sony, and Apple AirPods at their lowest prices ever

Snag some wired headphones at Best Buy for less than $10 ahead of Black Friday 2022.
Snag some wired headphones at Best Buy for less than $10 ahead of Black Friday 2022.

Best Buy Black Friday tablet deals

Apple iPad, Galaxy Tab, and Surface Pro tablet price cuts at Best Buy

Microsoft Surface deals offer some of the biggest laptop savings at Best Buy on Black Friday.
Microsoft Surface deals offer some of the biggest laptop savings at Best Buy on Black Friday.

Best Buy Black Friday tech deals

Waterpik, Garmin, and Theragun highlight today's general tech deals

Waterpik devices are on sale for Black Friday for squeaky clean savings.
Waterpik devices are on sale for Black Friday for squeaky clean savings.

Best Buy Black Friday home deals

Grab these great home deals before they sell out

Black Friday 2022: Best Buy home deals
Black Friday 2022: Best Buy home deals

Black Friday 2022: Shopping guide

When does Best Buy's Black Friday sale start?

Best Buy's early Black Friday sale is live right now. The first Best Buy Black Friday deals began rolling out earlier this month. Right now you can get incredible deals on Sony headphones, Apple laptops, LG TVs and so much more. You can also find new deals every day by browsing Best Buy's daily deals section.

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 falls on Friday, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28. Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

Just about every retailer is offering discounts throughout the 28th, on everything from home goods to tech.

What are the best early Black Friday deals at Best Buy?

There are tons of early Black Friday savings you can score at Best Buy right now. The retailer has a Sony 55-inch class BRAVIA XR A90J series OLED 4K UHD smart Google TV for $200 off at just $1,799.99. You can also add some style and power to your kitchen with the Samsung over-the-range microwave on sale for as low as $289.99.

Should I shop early Black Friday deals at Best Buy?

Yes, especially if you want to get a jump on your holiday shopping! Whether you're looking to turn your living room into a home theater or searching for the best tech gifts out there, Best Buy is the place to shop. Be sure to shop fast though, as the best early Black Friday deals are going fast!

Is Black Friday the best time to buy a phone at Best Buy?

Black Friday is one of the best times to save on all your tech essentials, including some of the hottest smartphones on the market! Whether you're an Apple or Android fan, you can find incredible Black Friday phone deals at Best Buy. Look for early Black Friday deals now and bookmark this page for even more smartphone savings throughout the holiday shopping season.

When does Best Buy have sales?

While the retailer rarely advertises the dates and times of its sales ahead of time, Best Buy usually has sales at either the beginning of the week or on Fridays to have something rolling on the weekend.

Even without sales, Best Buy has its own daily deals section that features early Black Friday discounts on a variety of its products like smartwatches and even exercise equipment.

How long do Best Buy sales last?

Best Buy frequently hosts 24-hour flash sales that run through the early hours of the following morning. It also hosts three-day (or even four-day) sales that run for the time of its namesake. Whatever the time frame, Best Buy sales always offer major discounts on a variety of appliances, TVs and other pieces of essential tech.

Shop at Best Buy

    REGINA — Quarterback Zach Collaros made no excuses after the Toronto Argonauts upset the two-time defending Grey Cup champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers 24-23 Sunday in the CFL title game. Collaros, the reigning two-time CFL Most Outstanding Player, sat in front of the media after the stunning setback and tried to explain why the heavily-favoured Bombers lost to the Argos. “I don’t think that we got into a good rhythm at any point in the game offensively," said Collaros, who finished 14-of-23 passing