Best Buy deals on top-tier devices by Samsung, Sony and more are ushering in 2022 with huge savings
Though 2021 may be over, you still have a chance to score some of the best deals last year had to offer. Best Buy has a range of high-quality TVs, headphones, laptops and more for super-low prices in honor of 2022.
The tech retailer is currently hosting its New Year's savings event with deep discounts across all categories sitewide. That means you can get deep discounts on some of the hottest gadgets of the season right at the start of 2022. Better still, through Sunday, January 16, you can also score as much as 50% off open-box items as part of Best Buy's Outlet sale.
If you're a music fan, consider the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones. Normally priced at $349.99, these over-ear noise-canceling cups are now $299.99 thanks to a $50 price cut. As our favorite set of headphones, the XM4s have excellent noise-canceling optimization and even have the ability to automatically pause your music when you begin speaking. They also have unbeatable comfort, amazing sound output and impressive customization abilities.
Be sure to check out other exceptional deals on tech at Best Buy, but shop fast—there's no telling how long these sales will stick around.
Shop the top deals at Best Buy's New Year's savings event
TVs
Get the Toshiba 32-Inch Class LED HD Smart Fire TV for $159.99 (Save $40)
Get the Samsung 55-Inch 7 Series LED TV for $399.99 (Save $100)
Get the Samsung 65-Inch Class 8000 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $679.99 (Save $120)
Get the Samsung 65-Inch Class Q80A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $1,199.99 (Save $200)
Get the LG 65-Inch Class C1 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV for $1,899.99 (Save $200)
Get the Sony 65-Inch Class BRAVIA XR A80J Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $2,199.99 (Save $100)
Get the Samsung 75-Inch QN84A Mini LED TV for $2,649.99 (Save $150)
Tech
Get the Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones from $179.99 (Save $70)
Get the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones for $299.99 (Save $50)
Get the Google Nest Wifi Mesh Router 3-Pack for $269 (Save $80)
Get the Samsung 28-Inch UR55 Series IPS 4K UHD Monitor for $269.99 (Save $110)
Get the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 with Ryzen 5 for $699.99 (Save $200)
Home Appliances
Get the Insignia 0.9 Cubic-Foot Stainless Steel Compact Microwave for $69.99 (Save $20)
Get the LG 1.7 Cubic-Foot Stainless Steel Over-the-Range Microwave for $249.99 (Save $20)
Get the Samsung 7.4 Cubic-Foot Large Capacity 10-Cycle Electric Dryer for $629.99 (Save $180)
Get the LG 4.5 Cubic-Foot High-Efficiency Stackable Front-Load Washer for $749.99 (Save $150)
Get the Samsung 22.6 Cubic-Foot French Door Counter-Depth Fingerprint Resistant Refrigerator from $1,999.99 (Save $610)
Small Appliances
Get the Ninja Professional Plus Blender DUO with Auto-IQ for $99.99 (Save $40)
Get the iRobot Roomba 694 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum for $199.99 (Save $75)
Get the iRobot Roomba i6 (6150) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum for $399.99 (Save $150)
Shop the Best Buy New Year's savings event
